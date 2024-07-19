Lowe's closeout sale knocks up to 60% off patio furniture — 5 deals I'd shop now
Discover deals on stylish and functional outdoor pieces
Sunny season is here — and we're making the most of it! From family gatherings and barbecues in the backyard to sunbathing and lounging by the pool, our outdoor spaces tend to get a lot of use during the warmer months. That's why having the right patio furniture can make all the difference.
Good news: Lowe's is currently hosting an amazing closeout event, offering up to 60% off on a wide range of stylish and functional patio furniture. With such significant savings, now is the perfect time to invest in quality pieces that will enhance your outdoor living spaces — without breaking the bank!
The sale is taking place from now until August 7, so you have some time to find your perfect patio set up. However, there's always a chance items could sell out before then, so I recommend jumping on the deals soon. Check out the 5 items I would add to my outdoor space from Lowe's.
Best Lowe's Outdoor Deals
Style Selections Hammock Chair: was $89 now $35 @ Lowe's
Spruce up your deck or patio with this hammock chair that will add a pop of color and a touch of comfort to your outdoor space. It contains a back and seat cushion that are made of weather-resistant polyester fabric. It also comes with durable polyester rope and zinc plated hardware for easy and safe hanging.
EDYO LIVING BestHome Wicker Lounge Chair Set: was $399 now $339 @ Lowe's
You'll want to lay by the pool all summer long when relaxing in these lounge chairs! Crafted with a metal frame and wrapped in resin wicker, the chairs have an adjustable back that let you recline to a position you find most comfortable. They're also also weather- and UV-resistant.
VEIKOUS Gray Metal Freestanding Pergola with Canopy: was $499 now $359 @ Lowe's
Add a touch of privacy and protection to your backyard set up with this outdoor pergola that includes a canopy. Strong, stable and weather-resistant, the outdoor pergola is made of a high quality aluminum alloy frame that can withstand windy and rainy days.
Style Selections Cascades 5-Piece Wicker Patio Set: was $598 now $478 @ Lowe's
Perfect for relaxing and conversing outdoors, this 5-piece wicker patio set includes two wickers chairs, two ottomans and a side table (which includes an umbrella hole). The set is made of brown powder-coated steel frames that provide durable, sturdy seating. It also comes with cushions that are UV-resistant and reversible.
Leisure Made Augusta Wicker Outdoor Sectional: was $2,139 now $1,098 @ Lowe's
Ideal for spending time outdoors with friends and family, this stylish sectional will make a statement in any outdoor space. It includes a right arm loveseat, a left arm loveseat, one armless chair, one corner chair, and a coffee table. Its made with a powder coated steel frame and rust-resistant aluminum.
