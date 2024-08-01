Lenovo back to school sale — 11 epic discounts on my favorite ThinkPads, tablets, more

There’s still plenty of summer left, but Lenovo back-to-school deals are already underway. From the best Lenovo laptops we've tested to the best Android tablets, Lenovo has something for pretty much everyone at every price point. As the academic season fast approaches, it's best to be prepared in terms of techy tools, and lucky you: Lenovo’s website is slashing up to 73% off a variety of premium laptops and laptop accessories, and I've rounded up a few of my favorite picks.

Is the student in your life ready for an upgrade? Here are 11 Lenovo back-to-school deals to keep them completely connected on campus — and beyond. Bonus: spend $500 or more, and you can save an additional $15 to $100 off with the code "BUYMORELENOVO" at checkout. (For more deals, check out our back to school sales guide and our roundup of the best Lenovo coupon codes).

Laptops

Lenovo Tab P12: was $399 now $305 @ Lenovo

Looking for a lightweight classroom companion? The TabP12 is easy to toss in a backpack, and it doesn’t skimp on specs. The beautiful 12.7-inch (2944 x 1840) touchscreen display is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. To unleash your creativity (and productivity), Lenovo bundles their Tab Pen Plus, which is perfect for notetaking, sketching, and document editing.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 6: was $1,519 now $698 @ Lenovo

Who says productivity has to break the bank? This affordable ThinkBook features a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, 13th-Gen Core i5-1335U CPU, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Security stays top of mind with a built-in fingerprint reader and facial recognition software that works in tandem with the optional infrared (IR) camera. Note: Use coupon code "BUYMORELENOVO" at checkout to get this price.

Lenovo ThinkPad P15v Gen 3: was $3,209 now $849 @ Lenovo

If you’re looking for a premium workstation at a budget-friendly price, this bad boy is worth a gander. It’s loaded with a 15.6-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 60Hz display, 12th-Gen Core i7-12800H CPU, Nvidia T1200 GPU, 16GB RAM and 512TB of speedy SSD storage. It also comes with Lenovo ThinkShield security to help protect your device and data, and plenty of ports to boot.

Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 1: was $2,029 now $994 @ Lenovo

Boasting plenty of power, reliable performance, and robust security on the backend, the ThinkPad E16 is clearly a capable business machine that can be used for college. It has a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 WUXGA 60Hz display, 13th-Gen Core i7-1355U CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 24GB RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It also features a 1080p webcam, built-in fingerprint reader, and backlit keyboard.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12: was $3,469 now $1,867 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 uses carbon fiber in the chassis that’s recycled from post-industrial remnants, along with other components that include recycled post-consumer content. It features a 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 60Hz display, Core Ultra 7 165U vPro CPU, integrated Intel graphics, 32GB RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Note: Use coupon code "BUYMORELENOVO" at checkout to get this price.

Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2: was $6,849 now $3,669 @ Lenovo

Built for modern professionals who need a laptop that can do it all, the ThinkPad P16 is packed to the gills with portable power. This config has a 16-inch WQUXGA (3840 x 2400) anti-glare display, 13th-Gen Core i9-13980HX CPU, Nvidia RTX 4000 GPU, 64GB RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It also features a dual vapor chamber for advanced cooling, and an Ultra Performance Mode for resource-intensive tasks. Note: Use coupon code "BUYMORELENOVO" at checkout to get this price.

Tablets & Monitors

Lenovo Tab M9: was $149 now $98 @ Lenovo

If your tablet needs are more modest, consider the Tab M9 to stream your favorite movies and TV shows, browse the web, and even do some light gaming. You get a 9-inch (1340 x 800) touchscreen display, MediaTek Helio G80 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage to power the Android 12 OS. The Immersive Reading Mode adds ambient sounds to your reading experience, which is handy for winding down at night.

Lenovo 28" 4K Monitor: was $349 now $251 @ Lenovo

For master multi-taskers who need more digital real estate to get through their school day, having an external monitor to complement your laptop’s display is key. The plug-and-play monitor also features Natural Low Blue Light technology to reduce eye strain without color distortion, making late-night research sessions much more bearable.

Accessories

Lenovo Select Targus 16" Sport Backpack: was $29 now $13 @ Lenovo

If you decide to snag any of the 16-inch laptops on this list, you’re gonna want a good laptop backpack to keep it safe as you dash between classes. This basic backpack has a large zippered front pocket to stash other gear, featuring contoured shoulder straps and two water bottle pockets – one on either side.



Lenovo Legion 16" Gaming Backpack GB400: was $49 now $22 @ Lenovo

If the student in your life is also a gamer, they’ll need a snazzy laptop bag to match their snazzy rig. The Lenovo Legion 16" Gaming Backpack GB400 is a sleek, slim, travel-friendly option, and right now it’s priced to move. This durable pack features anti-shock foam on the bottom for extra protection; breathable shoulder straps, and an ergonomic trolley strap on the back. Game on!