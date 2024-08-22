It's back! Amazon October Prime Day is official — what you need to know about Prime Big Deal Days

Prime Big Deal Days will return in October. Amazon's fall event is a precursor to Black Friday offering early holiday deals on Apple gear, apparel, 4K TVs, and more. You can also expect to see dozens of deals on Amazon's own Alexa-powered hardware.

Although Amazon has yet to confirm a date, the retailer announced Prime Big Deal Days will be for Amazon Prime members only. It'll be celebrated in 19 countries including the U.S. and U.K. Be sure to keep it locked to Tom’s Guide as we’ll be on hand to bring you all the latest Prime Day deals, and ensure you don’t miss any of the biggest discounts.

Additionally, make sure to check out our list of the best Amazon promo codes for even more ways to save. Read on for more details about the event, as well as the best early sales you can shop right now.

Best Amazon deals right now

What is Prime Big Deal Days?

(Image credit: Amazon)

Prime Big Deal Days is a Prime Day-like even usually held in October. In 2022, Amazon called its fall event the Prime Early Access Sale, but now it's gone for the slightly more memorable Prime Big Deal Days. However, most people will continue to refer to the sales event as October Prime Day as it's a much simpler name.

Similar to July's Prime Day, Prime Big Deal Days promises discounts on everything from 4K TVs to kitchen appliances. Basically, if Amazon sells it, expect it to be on sale during the event. Expect to see the biggest savings on Amazon's own devices such as Echo smart speakers and Ring security cameras.

When is Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon has confirmed Prime Big Deal Days will return in October, but it hasn't mentioned precise dates. That said, last year the 48-hour sale started on October 10, so it's safe to say Prime Big Deal Days will likely take place in early October. In typical Amazon fashion, you can expect to see a wave of early deals in the lead up to Prime Big Deal Days.

Do I need Amazon Prime?

In order to access the full range of deals during Prime Big Deal Days you will need an Amazon Prime subscription. We expect some of the sales to be open to all, but there will almost certainly be a selection of deals that are only available to those with a Prime account.

If you want to partake without paying for a Prime account, You can sign up for a free Amazon Prime 30-day trial or a free 6-month trial if you're a student. Additionally, EBT and government assistance recipients can sign up for a free 30-day trial and get 50% off their membership should they keep it.

Are Prime Big Deal Days sales any good?

As with every major sale, there will always be good deals and mediocre deals. We don’t expect Big Deal Days to be any different. In addition to deals on Amazon hardware, the retailer has previously offered deals on major brands like Nespresso, Samsung, iRobot, LEGO, and Skechers. Amazon claims that Prime Day features their lowest prices of the year, and in some cases, that's certainly true.

Nevertheless, we still advise proceeding with caution as every retailer has its fair share of overhyped deals. So we recommend that you always price-check deals using a site called CamelCamelCamel. The site lets you track the price history of select items sold on Amazon.

Prime Big Deal Days vs Labor Day

We're certain Prime Big Deal Days will offer plenty of great deals, but before Amazon's event is Labor Day. Labor Day sales are among the best of the year and unlike Prime Big Deal Days — which is an Amazon-only event — Labor Day sales will be found across every retailer.

Our advice is that if you need something now, check out the current range of Labor Day sales. However, if you can wait a few more weeks, you might be able to find bigger savings during Amazon's event. Likewise, if you can wait till November, you'll see the lowest price of the year on everything from laptops to mattresses.