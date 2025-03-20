17 best early Amazon Spring Sales you can shop now — here's what I'm adding to my cart

All the deals worth shopping now

By now, it's no secret that Amazon is hosting a huge spring sale — and while the event doesn't officially begin until March 25, that hasn't stopped the retailer from launching epic early deals on top brands like Apple, Bose, Stanley and more.

With discounts across nearly every category, I've decided to sift through the noise and handpick the very best deals I've seen so far. One of my personal favorite deals is on the iPad Mini 7, which is sporting a $100 discount. Another must-shop item is the Bose Quiet Comfort Headphones, which are now 30% off in a wide range of striking colors.

The deals certainly don't end there! If you're looking to shop the absolute best discounts ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, I recommend you keep scrolling to check out my favorite picks. Plus, don't miss our Amazon promo codes page for more ways to save.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler (30 oz)
Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler (30 oz): was $35 now $26 at Amazon

The 30-ounce Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler fits into most car cup holders. It's made with recycled stainless steel, features a 3-position lid, and reusable straw. Its double-wall vacuum insulation can keep water ice cold for 40 hours.

View Deal
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 at Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2024) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. In our Amazon Fire TV stick 4K review, we praised its 4K video quality for a budget price. Features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button on the remote. You also get Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos support to improve your streaming audio.

View Deal
Ring Indoor Cam
Ring Indoor Cam: was $59 now $39 at Amazon

The Ring Indoor Cam (2023) can record 1080p video, scare off intruders with a built-in siren, and detect motion in specified zones. It is more compact than the previous model with the addition of a new privacy shutter and upgraded mount.

View Deal
Blink Whole Home Bundle
Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $199 now $122 at Amazon

This bundle gets you a lot, including a Blink Outdoor 4 camera, which earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. It also features a Mini 2 camera with Alexa integration. Combined with a video doorbell, this bundle is ideal for keeping an eye on the surroundings of your home. You save $77 on the entire package.

View Deal
Ninja Flip Toaster Oven & Air Fryer
Ninja Flip Toaster Oven & Air Fryer: was $199 now $149 at Amazon

I've been using the Ninja Flip for about a month now and I can tell you that it is a total cooking game changer. It has 8 functions in one convenient and versatile machine: air fry, roast, bake, toast, and more. I've been able to use it for pretty much everything including toasting toast, baking chicken, roasting vegetable and more. One of my favorite things about it is the fact that when you're not using it, you can flip it up and away, which will give you 50% more counter space back.

View Deal
Sonos Era 100
Sonos Era 100: was $249 now $199 at Amazon

The Sonos Era 100 is a powerful tool for upgrading your home audio system, giving you surround sound for your Sonos Arc sound bar. If you don't want to go all-in, it's also great as a small smart speaker that can work for your bathroom, kitchen or the like.

View Deal
Sony WF-1000XM5
Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $248 at Amazon

The Sony WF-1000XM5 top our list of the best wireless earbuds on the market. In our Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds review, we said they have some of the strongest active noise canceling around, outstanding sound quality and a great companion app. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit and miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular.

View Deal
Bose QuietComfort Headphones
Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 at Amazon

In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these are "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but for $100 less, these are nearly perfect.

View Deal
KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-head Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-head Stand Mixer: was $359 now $279 at Amazon

If you want a stylish, tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen, this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 quart capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal.

View Deal
Google Pixel Tablet (128GB)
Google Pixel Tablet (128GB): was $399 now $279 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Tablet is quite an underrated device — and right now, you can save $120 on the tablet over at Amazon. With it comes excellent screen quality, solid battery life and the ability to control your smart home.

View Deal
Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $399 now $299 at Amazon

Voted the best cordless in our best vacuum cleaners guide, this Shark model is a powerful vacuum with HEPA filter. It also claims to be 30% lighter than other models, with handy swivel steering to get into awkward spots. Its DuoClean Powerfins and self-cleaning brush roll can quickly deep clean carpets and hardwood floors with ease. And if you don’t want to get your hands dirty, it comes with a self-emptying and charging base.

View Deal
Dyson Hot+Cool AM09
Dyson Hot+Cool AM09: was $469 now $299 at Amazon

The Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool AM09 is now 36% off! It offers top notch heating and state of the art design. Jet Focus control allows you to choose between Focused and Diffused modes for personal or whole-room heating. And direct cooling or a gentle breeze in hot weather. It comes with an electronic thermostat, remote control and app connectivity.

View Deal
Apple Watch 10 (42mm/GPS)
Apple Watch 10 (42mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Some new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. The device also feature advanced health insights, including the ability to take an ECG anytime.

View Deal
Apple iPad Mini 7
Apple iPad Mini 7: was $499 now $399 at Amazon

The new iPad mini is already getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.

View Deal
Samsung 65" S85D OLED TV
Samsung 65" S85D OLED TV: was $1,399 now $997 at Amazon

Samsung's entry-level OLED for 2024 blends the many benefits of OLED display technology with an array of gaming features, all for a price that's lower than most TVs in its class. Plus, right now, it's a whopping 47% off ahead of Amazon's spring sale. In addition to its incredible contrast and accommodating viewing angles, you're getting a full suite of HDMI 2.1-compatible inputs, a 120Hz native refresh rate and built-in smart features. You can also grab the 55-inch for just $897.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299 now $1,082 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (5x, f/3.4), 10MP telephoto (3x, f/2.4) and 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9) lens. There's also a 12MP (f/2.2) front lens and a 5,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of all the S25 phones. In our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we called this the "ultimate Android phone" and said it "takes AI on phones to the next level."

View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4/512GB)
Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon

Thanks to its M4 chip, the new MacBook Pro offers up to 2x faster Neural Engine performance for AI tasks and 2x faster ray tracing compared to the old M3 models. As we said in our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, you also get a sharper 12MP Center Stage webcam and extended battery life of over 18 hours in our testing.

View Deal
