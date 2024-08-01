Hurry! The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are $80 off on Amazon right now

If you're in the market to level up your headphone game, you've come to the right place. The high-end Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones, which we gave a near-perfect 4.5 rating, are currently on sale at Amazon.

Right now, you can snag the impressive noise-cancelling Bose QuietComfort Ultra for just $349 on Amazon. That's $80 off the regular price and only $10 shy of their all-time low price. For those seeking high-end audio performance with a sleek, modernized design, these headphones are absolutely worth buying, especially with a nearly 20% discount. It's one of the best back to school sales we've seen.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra: was $429 now $349 @ Amazon

These headphones bring clear sound quality, spatial audio, and high-end comfort that makes them worth a look, especially with $80 off. In our Bose QC Ultra Headphones review, we said they replace the Bose 700 as the new flagship model, and combine class-leading ANC with intuitive features and universal spatial audio to deliver one of the most engaging, peaceful listening experiences money can buy.

Price check: $349 @ Best Buy

In our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review, we said the headphones are the brand's most premium cans yet, packing improved audio and best-ever noise canceling performance. When the ANC is turned up to max, hearing anything from the outside world is almost impossible. In fact, we estimate that 95% of the outside noise is blocked out with the Bose headphones on.

We're also huge fans of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra's modern, lightweight design that's comfortable enough to be worn for hours. You'll also get a neat carry case with your purchase. When it comes to battery life, you can expect up to 24 hours (up to 18 hours with Immersive Audio). For recharging, you can expect to get about 3 hours with 15 minutes on the charger.

Thanks to their spatial audio feature, you'll get an immersive experience that makes music feel more real. If that's a major selling point for you, we also found that the Bose QC Ultra offered livelier sonic presentations than Apple or Sony.

If you're looking for the best of the best, we recommend jumping on this deal ASAP. Snag the Bose QuietComfort for just $349 on Amazon. Oh and we almost forgot — you can also grab the popular Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker on sale for $109 on Amazon (was $149).