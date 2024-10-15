Hurry! Amazon is knocking up to 40% off Govee smart lights ahead of the holidays

Believe it or not, the holiday season is already upon us! And if you're in need of some outdoor decor, you've come to the right place. Smart lighting is one of the best ways to add some festive flair to your home — and Amazon has no shortage of options.

Govee smart lights are topping my list of favorite home illumination brands — and they just so happen to be up to 40% off at Amazon. In fact, the Govee Permanent Smart RGBIC Outdoor Lights, which we tested and named the best permanent outdoor smart lights, are now $60 off on Amazon.

No matter where you're looking to add a bit of illumination to your home — indoors or out — Govee is our go-to source for affordable smart lights. Below, we've rounded up 7 deals I think are worth shopping ahead of the holiday season. For more deals, check out our early Black Friday deals guide and check out today's top Amazon promo codes.

The Best Govee Deals

Govee Outdoor Dimmable String Lights (48ft): was $36 now $26 @ Amazon

Not all string lights can endure the elements, but these IP65-rated bulbs are waterproof and shatterproof. Perfect to hang around your patio or adorn your home during the holidays, this model gives off a warm white glow (70 lm) that is not only dimmable (from 0 to 100%) but also offers 6 total light settings. Be sure to apply the $10 coupon to get this price.

Govee 6-Pack of Smart Light Bulbs: was $54 now $39 @ Amazon

At 27% off, these little luminaries pump out 800 lumens and 16 million colors. They're compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can simply control them with voice commands. You can also tap them for a DIY sunrise alarm, scheduling them to brighten in the morning gradually and slowly dim down after sunset to kickstart a sleeping routine.

Govee Smart RGBIC 96ft Outdoor String Lights: was $99 now $57 @ Amazon

Our senior security and networking editor swears by these string lights, which he shares are the reason his "backyard truly shines" in this review. After draping two sets across his porch's awning, he loved them so much he bought another pair, and they're still holding up fine. "The outdoor string lights are great for ambiance and lighting up my fence but the rope light is perfect for parties or get-togethers which can always use a little RGB," he writes. Be sure to apply the $42 coupon to get this deal.

Govee Smart RGBIC 65ft LED Strip Lights: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

Apply the $10 coupon to 65 feet (two strips that are roughly 34 feet long) worth of LED lighting. Peel and stick it to your furniture, WFH desk, or bedroom walls — the possibilities are endless. The app has 64 preset effects, but you can also use it to create your own color combinations or sync it while using music mode. It’s also voice-controlled via Alexa and Google Assistant.

Govee RGBIC Gaming Neon Rope Lights: was $89 now $69 @ Amazon

In our review of this light strip from Govee, our editor covered the perimeter of her desk without any hiccups. Other reviewers note an appreciation for the durability of the silicone base, plus the brightness and vibrancy of the segmented RGBIC (Red, Green, Blue, Indepdent Control) that can be scheduled and synchronized to sound in the app. Be sure to apply the $20 coupon to get this price.

Govee RGBIC LED Modern Floor Lamp: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Thanks to its RGB integrated circuit, this smart floor lamp is capable of producing over 16 million color combinations and 82 dynamic modes (plus 10 music-specific modes that sync up with your tunes) that you can fully customize in the app. It's also smart home-compatible. You can switch between settings or power it on and off with simple voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant. Reviewers have placed it in bedrooms, offices, living rooms and more. Be sure to apply the $30 coupon to get this deal.