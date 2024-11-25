7 best Amazon Black Friday cordless vacuum deals on Shark and Dyson right now
Powerful cleaning, unbeatable prices
Black Friday brings some of the best vacuum deals of the year, and I've spotted particularly good discounts on Dyson and Shark's cordless models. These aren't just any vacuum brands — they're the names we consistently recommend and are backed by years of reliable performance.
Quality speaks for itself — which is why Dyson and Shark continue to be a trusted name for home appliances. Whether you're looking to invest in Dyson's latest tech or want Shark's reliable performance at a more budget-friendly price, these Amazon deals help justify the upgrade to cordless cleaning.
Quick links
- Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $259 now $149 @ Amazon
- Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum: was $349 now that $229
- Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $399 now $249 @ Amazon
- Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum: was $499 now $249 @ Amazon [$250 Off!]
- Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum: was $469 now $299 @ Amazon
- Shark PowerDetect Cordless Vacuum: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon
- Dyson V15 Detect Plus Cordless Vacuum: was $749 now $599 @ Amazon
Best cordless vacuum deals
This budget-friendly Shark vacuum punches above its price point for pet owners. The self-cleaning brushroll handles pet hair without tangling, while the HEPA filter traps allergens effectively. Perfect for quick cleanups and daily maintenance.
Taking the No. 1 spot for cordless vacuums in our buying guide, the Shark Clean & Empty combines powerful suction with hassle-free maintenance. Its self-emptying feature makes cleaning a breeze, while the lightweight design ensures easy maneuverability. With $120 off, you're getting top-tier performance at an unbeatable price.
The Dyson V7 Plus is a capable performer in Dyson's cordless vac lineup. The 30-minute runtime handles most homes, while the easy-empty bin and quick-release tools make it convenient for daily use. A good entry point into Dyson's cordless technology.
$250 Off! The premium Shark Stratos Cordless brings strong suction and clever features like odor neutralization. The dual brushroll system handles both carpet and hard floors effectively, while the LED headlights help spot hidden dust. Save big right now
The Dyson V8 Plus is a step up from the V7 with longer battery life and stronger suction. The whole-machine HEPA filtration and improved motor make it especially good for allergy sufferers. The 40-minute run time is plenty for most homes, and it converts to a handheld for stairs and cars. The easy-empty bin make it convenient for quick daily cleans.
Advanced filtration meets powerful cleaning in the Shark PowerDetect. The HEPA filter captures 99.9% of allergens, while the flexible wand helps clean under furniture. Smart features include boost mode for tough spots.
Dyson's flagship V15 Detect Plus brings some serious tech to cleaning. The laser reveals hidden dust while the piezo sensor actually counts dust particles. The smart suction adjustment and LCD screen make it incredibly efficient. The premium features come with a premium price point, but with savings of $150 — this is a deal seriously worth considering.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Kaycee is an Editor at Tom’s Guide and has been writing for as long as she can remember. Her journey into the tech world began as Cazoo's Knowledge Content Specialist, igniting her enthusiasm for technology. When she’s not exploring the latest gadgets and innovations, Kaycee can be found immersed in her favorite video games, or penning her second poetry collection.