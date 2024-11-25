7 best Amazon Black Friday cordless vacuum deals on Shark and Dyson right now

Powerful cleaning, unbeatable prices

Person hoovering with the Dyson V8 Plus
(Image credit: Dyson)
Black Friday brings some of the best vacuum deals of the year, and I've spotted particularly good discounts on Dyson and Shark's cordless models. These aren't just any vacuum brands — they're the names we consistently recommend and are backed by years of reliable performance.

Quality speaks for itself — which is why Dyson and Shark continue to be a trusted name for home appliances. Whether you're looking to invest in Dyson's latest tech or want Shark's reliable performance at a more budget-friendly price, these Amazon deals help justify the upgrade to cordless cleaning.

Best cordless vacuum deals

Shark Pet Cordless Stick
Shark Pet Cordless Stick : was $259 now $149 at Amazon

This budget-friendly Shark vacuum punches above its price point for pet owners. The self-cleaning brushroll handles pet hair without tangling, while the HEPA filter traps allergens effectively. Perfect for quick cleanups and daily maintenance.

Shark Clean & Empty
Shark Clean & Empty : was $349 now $229 at Amazon

Taking the No. 1 spot for cordless vacuums in our buying guide, the Shark Clean & Empty combines powerful suction with hassle-free maintenance. Its self-emptying feature makes cleaning a breeze, while the lightweight design ensures easy maneuverability. With $120 off, you're getting top-tier performance at an unbeatable price.

Dyson V7 Plus
Dyson V7 Plus : was $399 now $249 at dyson.co.uk

The Dyson V7 Plus is a capable performer in Dyson's cordless vac lineup. The 30-minute runtime handles most homes, while the easy-empty bin and quick-release tools make it convenient for daily use. A good entry point into Dyson's cordless technology.

Shark Stratos Cordless
Shark Stratos Cordless : was $499 now $249 at Amazon

$250 Off! The premium Shark Stratos Cordless brings strong suction and clever features like odor neutralization. The dual brushroll system handles both carpet and hard floors effectively, while the LED headlights help spot hidden dust. Save big right now

Dyson V8 Plus
Dyson V8 Plus : was $469 now $299 at Amazon

The Dyson V8 Plus is a step up from the V7 with longer battery life and stronger suction. The whole-machine HEPA filtration and improved motor make it especially good for allergy sufferers. The 40-minute run time is plenty for most homes, and it converts to a handheld for stairs and cars. The easy-empty bin make it convenient for quick daily cleans.

Shark PowerDetect
Shark PowerDetect : was $499 now $349 at Amazon

Advanced filtration meets powerful cleaning in the Shark PowerDetect. The HEPA filter captures 99.9% of allergens, while the flexible wand helps clean under furniture. Smart features include boost mode for tough spots.

Dyson V15 Detect Plus
Dyson V15 Detect Plus: was $749 now $599 at Amazon

Dyson's flagship V15 Detect Plus brings some serious tech to cleaning. The laser reveals hidden dust while the piezo sensor actually counts dust particles. The smart suction adjustment and LCD screen make it incredibly efficient. The premium features come with a premium price point, but with savings of $150 — this is a deal seriously worth considering.

