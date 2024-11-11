Huge L.L. Bean sale on apparel, holiday gifts and more from $14 — 9 deals I'd shop ahead of Black Friday
Hundreds of markdowns worth shopping right now
As temperatures begin to drop, the desire to stock up on cozy, cold-weather essentials tends to kick in. Fortunately, L.L. Bean, a popular outdoor apparel brand, has everything you need to stay warm this fall, winter and beyond.
Whether you're looking for a sweater to wear over the holidays or you need a new camping fleece, L.L. Bean's early Black Friday sale is the perfect time to invest. Many of their products also make for great gifts like the Scotch Plaid Flannel Pajamas for just $64.
Black Friday is just around the corner — but L.L. Bean is already marking down must-have items. If you don't want to dig through the hundreds of new sale items, I've narrowed down my favorite finds to just 9 deals you can shop right now.
Quick Links
- shop all L.L. Bean deals
- L.L. Bean Insulated Camp Tumbler: was $19 now $14
- L.L. Bean Katahdin Pom Hat: was $29 now $14
- L.L. Bean Mountain Classic Crossbody Bag: was $19 now $16
- L.L. Bean 1912 Crewneck Logo (Women's): was $54 now $44
- L.L. Bean Heritage Marled Fleece Pullover (Men's): was $79 now $59
- L.L. Bean Sherpa Hybrid Fleece Pullover (Men's): was $99 now $64
- L.L. Bean Scotch Plaid Flannel Pajamas (Women's): was $79 now $64
- L.L. Bean's Sherpa Fleece Jacket (Women's): was $99 now $84
Best L.L. Bean deals
From your morning commute to hanging around the campsite, this tumbler is the perfect travel companion. It can keep your favorite beverage hot or cold and it even fits in most car cup holders, too.
Get ready for frigid winter temperatures in style with one of these colorful and cozy knitted beanies. Based on a retro design from 1988, there are tons of different colors and styles to choose from.
While the savings on this crossbody bag are slimmer than those on other items we're eyeing, it's still worth a mention thanks to a strong, 4-star rating and versatility. Crafted from lightweight, water-resistant nylon fabric, this pouch is designed to keep your everyday essentials close, whether you're out on a hike or running errands.
This classic crewneck sweater is a great layering piece. Just throw a vest or jacket over it and you'll be ready to head outdoors in cold weather. There are nine colors currently on sale, and the sweatshirt is made from cotton and polyester for a comfortable and cozy fit that's great for casual outfits or hanging out at home.
You really can't find a more classic L.L. Bean style than this simple yet sophisticated fleece pullover. With low key blue accents and a unisex fit, it's practical, a little bit sporty and super comfortable.
The perfect versatile layer, this pullover sweater is elevated enough to wear to holiday dinners and parties, yet casual (and warm) enough to wear on outdoor excursions. It also looks great layered over a button-down shirt.
This classic sherpa fleece pullover is now $35 off in several colors. The L.L. Bean quarter zip features an extra chest pocket with an abrasion-resistant overlay. If you're looking for a bigger discount, the Mountain Red/Dark Hunter option is only $39.
There's nothing quite like a cozy pair of flannel pajamas — and this L.L. Bean pair makes for the perfect holiday gift. Sporting a style straight from the L.L. Bean archives, the pajamas offer just the right weight to keep you warm and cozy without overheating.
The perfect everyday jacket, this sherpa fleece is ideal for heading out in chilly weather and running all your errands around town. Featuring a trendy design and convenient pockets, you'll love throwing this jacket on with any casual outfit.
