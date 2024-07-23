Huge Dell back to school sale — 7 laptop and monitor deals I'd shop starting at $99

Back to school season is right around the corner — and if you or your favorite student is in the market for a new laptop or monitor, look no further than Dell. Even at full price, Dell’s laptops, desktops and monitors are a great value — but right now, you can get major discounts on the latest high-quality tech.

Dell's back to school sale is offering huge discounts on laptops and monitors, with deals starting at just $99. One of my favorite deals is the Dell XPS 14, which is currently $300 off its original price. You can also get an extra 10% off on select items when you add the code "SAVE10" at check out.

Below I've rounded up the 7 top Dell deals you can get right now. Make sure to use coupon code "SAVE10" at checkout to get these final prices. (The coupon is valid through July 29).

For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Dell coupons.

Best Dell Deals

Dell 24 Monitor: was $119 now $99 @ Dell

The Dell S2425H is a 24-inch FHD monitor that optimizes eye comfort and features impressive visuals with outstanding acoustics. It offers style, performance and value at a discount.

Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop (Intel, 512GB): was $599 now $479 @ Dell

If you’re looking for an affordable Intel-powered laptop that can browse the web and stream content, Dell’s Inspiron 15 laptop with 512GB of storage is the one for you. It’s earned plenty of positive reviews for its solid performance, lightweight design, and great value.

Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One: was $749 now $649 @ Dell

If a clutter-free, compact workstation sounds like a dream to you, an all-in-one PC might be exactly what you’ve been looking for. Dell’s Inspiron 24 All-in-One comes with everything you’d need to set up your desk space — a powerful computer tucked behind a 24-inch display and a wireless keyboard and mouse.

Dell Inspiron Small Desktop: was $849 now $699 @ Dell

Just because you want a desktop computer doesn't mean you have a giant desk. This Inspiron Small Desktop has powerful specs, including an Intel Core i7 14700 processor, but with a smaller footprint. With the nice discount, it's worth getting for anyone in the market for a new desktop PC.

Dell New Inspiron 16 Laptop (Intel): was $999 now $699 @ Dell

The new Inspiron 16 Laptop may not be the most discounted laptop in Dell’s sale, but it’s certainly the best value. With one of Intel’s efficient chips, ample storage, and a beautiful display, it’s a great long-term laptop worth investing in.

Dell XPS 14: was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Dell

The latest member of the XPS family is on sale. In our Dell XPS 14 hands-on review, we said it features a gorgeous display, minimalist design, and enough power for everyday work and mid-range gaming.