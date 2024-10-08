Here's 9 October Prime Day golf deals actually worth buying — from someone obsessed with golf
If you're a golfer, October Prime Day might be one of the best times to save money
Amazon's October Prime Day is the perfect time of year to get the golf stuff you need. No matter what kind of golf gadget you're in the market for, you can probably find it discounted as part of Amazon's big two-day shopping event.
If you want to save money on some of the best golf bags, you can find them at a good discount during October Prime Big Deal Day golf sales. The first day of the event is raging, and the deals are coming in fast and furious.
Even products with no link to golf can be purchased for lower prices. The Apple Watch has the best apps available to enhance your golf game, in my opinion, so you may want to check out the best Apple Prime Day deals to get a discount.
Best Prime Day golf deals
Callaway Par-Tee Plastic Golf Tees: was $19 now $8 @ Amazon
These Callaway golf tees are nearly impossible to break. You'll probably lose them long before you damage any of them. Usually, these are about $2 per tee, but you can get them for less than half that price right now. If you're sick of breaking tees and want consistency, grab a couple of packs and never worry about having enough golf tees again.
Callaway 4-in-1 Golf Divot Repair Tool: was $14 now $10 @ Amazon
A good divot tool is essential to have on the course. You don't want to leave pitch marks all over the green when you drop a perfect wedge shot five feet from the flag. This one from Callaway is on sale for $4 off. It has a brush for cleaning your clubs, a groove cleaner, a ball marker and a divot tool, making it the one little tool you need on the golf course.
TaylorMade Golf 2022 Tour Response Stripe: was $42 now $34 @ Amazon
The Tour Response Stripe ball is designed to deliver high ball speeds, which translates to more distance. The stripe design makes it easier to find your ball in the rough, which will save you money and penalty strokes. And lining up putts is easier with the stripe, also potentially saving you shots and getting your scores down. Save 19% right now for Prime Day.
Bag Boy T-660 Travel Bag: was $109 now $77 @ Amazon
You need a good travel bag to take your clubs on your next vacation instead of renting clubs. This one from Bag Boy is rugged and durable, so it should survive whatever the airlines do to your clubs in transit (let's be honest, we don't want to know what they go through). This is the lowest price this bag has ever sold for, and when you consider how much a club rental costs, you will see that this travel bag will pay for itself in one trip.
Arccos smart sensors: was $199 now $116 @Amazon
I use these every single time I step on the golf course to track all aspects of my game. This price is absolutely insane — you get a complete set of the latest sensors plus a year of the service. Just the subscription alone usually sells for $155, so this is definitely the best time to buy. If you want to track every shot on the course automatically while you learn what aspects of your game could be improved, this is the Prime Day deal for you.
Callaway Golf 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder: was $299 now $149 @ Amazon
50% OFF! If you're in the market for a rangefinder, you can't go wrong with this Callaway Golf 300 model for $149. It usually sells for $300, so this deal lets you snag it for half the regular price. With slope support, you can see elevation changes and determine the angle of incline/decline to know precisely how far the pin is. It even makes it easy to lock onto the pin, so you can still get an accurate reading if you don't have the most steady hands.
TaylorMade Golf 2023 Classic Stand Golf Bag: was $179 now $152 @Amazon
TaylorMade is one of the most respected names in the golf world. Between its stellar golf balls, clubs, and, of course, bags, the company does it all. This model is discounted for Prime Day to $152, close to the all-time low price. This is the one to get if you need a good stand bag for the range and course. If you want a cart bag (one without the legs), that's on sale for $152, too.
Strata Men’s Complete Golf Set: was $399 now $319 @ Amazon
This golf club set is from Callaway's entry-level brand, so you know it's a solid set. For a golfer just starting their journey, these will get them going before they upgrade. The 12-piece set includes a driver, 3 wood, 5 hybrid, 6 through 9 iron, pitching wedge, putter, a stand bag and two head covers (for the driver and wood). It's also available left-handed for the same price so that lefty beginners can have fun, too.
Strata Women’s Complete Golf Set: was $399 now $319 @ Amazon
This set is almost the same as the men's above, but it comes with women's clubs, which are slightly shorter and more flexible. Unfortunately, it comes with one less club than the men's set. Some of the lofts are different as well, but that probably won't matter too much to someone just starting their golf journey. It has a driver, 5 wood, 5 hybrid, 7 and 9 irons, sand wedge, putter, stand bag and three head covers. Like the men's set, you can also grab this in lefty for the same price. If you've been on the fence about trying golf, let this be the kick you need to get started!
Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.