Epic Stanley Black Friday sale — 5 water bottle deals I’d shop now from $21

Stanley is a brand known for its trendy, colorful and high-quality drinkware and hydration quenchers. They also happen to make some the best water bottles we've tested — many of which are on sale for Black Friday.

Stanley just launched its official Black Friday sale featuring 25% off some of their most popular water bottles and tumblers. All you have to do is enter code "BLACKFRIDAYSALE25" at checkout to take advantage of the savings. Right now, you can snag the Stanley Adventure to Go Travel Tumbler for just $21. If you're looking for something a little larger, I suggest the Stanley IceFlow Bottle with Fast Flow Lid for $42.

Stanley sales are few and far between, so we recommend jumping on these rare deals ASAP. To make things simple, I handpicked my 5 favorite deals you can shop ahead of Black Friday.

Best Stanley Deals

Stanley AeroLight Transit Bottle: was $30 now $23 at stanley1913.com Take your favorite beverages on the go with the 16 ounce bottle that will keep them hot for 6 hours, cold for 8 hours and iced for 30 hours. It's made with Stanley’s featherweight spun-steel technology, making it 33% lighter than their standard stainless steel tumblers. It also has a locking lid to prevent spills and fits in most standard cup holders. To get this price, enter code "BLACKFRIDAYSALE25" at checkout. Read more ▼

Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle: was $39 now $30 at stanley1913.com Keep your hot drinks hot for up to 26 hours and your cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours with this versatile thermos. It has a wide mouth to help with easy pouring into the lid that also doubles as an 8oz cup. Plus, it's durable and leakproof, making it the ideal bottle to throw in your car or pack in your travel bag. To get this price, enter code "BLACKFRIDAYSALE25" at checkout. Read more ▼

Stanley IceFlow Jug with Fast Flow Lid: was $45 now $34 at stanley1913.com This 40 ounce water jug will help you stay hydrated all day long thanks to its double wall insulation that keeps drinks cold for up to 14 hours and iced up for over two days. It even keeps the exterior sweat-free which is a major plus. The tumbler features a handle so you can easily carry it around and a built-in flip straw so you can sip your beverage. To get this price, enter "BLACKFRIDAYSALE25" at checkout. Read more ▼

Stanley IceFlow Bottle with Fast Flow Lid: was $55 now $42 at stanley1913.com This lightweight water bottle was designed to carry the most amount of water (50 ounces!) without weighing you down. Perfect for sipping during workouts, on your daily commute and camping trips, the bottle has a simple twist cap and a handle that allows you to bring it on the go without worrying about leaks. It's available in a variety of vibrant hues and several different sizes, although not all sizes are included in the sale. To get this price, enter code "BLACKFRIDAYSALE25" at checkout. Read more ▼