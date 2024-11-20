Epic Black Friday toy deals on Lego, Barbie and more — 17 deals I'm shopping now with up to 60% off
Black Friday deals are officially landing at most retailers, and that means it’s a great time to start shopping toys. Whether you’re buying for the little ones in your life or are snagging a Lego Star Wars set for your own collection (we won’t judge,) there are a ton of epic Black Friday toy deals up for grabs right now.
You can currently get Hasbro gaming deals from $5 at Amazon, including popular titles like Jenga and Connect 4. There are also a ton of Lego sets on sale like the Lego Disney Advent Calendar for $35 ($10 off.)
Check out my favorite Black Friday toy deals below I've included U.K. deals for shoppers across the pond too. Plus, check out our live coverage of the best Black Friday PS5 deals.
This Aqua Art book provides mess-free coloring fun that’s perfect to keep kids entertained during road trips. Fill the pen with water and you can color in pages featuring Bluey and friends. And once the water dries, the colors fade and you can reuse them over and over.
Get together for a family night with these deals from Hasbro Gaming. Popular games like Monopoly, Jenga and Connect 4 have been slashed to as low as $5.
Amazon has a great sale on Lego sets. Prices start from $19 on advent calendars, themed and licensed sets. Get them while you can.
A classic way to keep little hands entertained, this wooden blocks set is on sale for $10. You get 100 blocks in a range of shapes and colors, perfect for building houses, castles and everything in between.
This electronic book from LeapFrog is perfect for little ones learning to read — just touch the pages and you’ll hear the words read aloud alongside fun music and sounds. It’s also backed up by a strong 4.8 star rating from almost 90,000 reviewers on Amazon.
This extremely cool Hex Bots Wall Crawler Gecko is now on sale for $26. Like the name suggests, it clings to walls and can crawl up and down when controlled via the remote.
This bestselling electronic pet is now on sale for just $27 at Amazon. Kids wil be able to collect and care for 30 Disney characters, from Mickey himself to Mike Wazowski. Plus, unlike most digital pets, you can really pet the Bitzee thanks to its touch-sensitive moving LED display.
No holiday is complete without Barbie. This year’s special Signature Holiday Barbie is on sale for a $10 discount for Black Friday. There are four different dolls to choose from, but each one comes dressed to impress in a festive red and green checked party gown.
Count down to the holidays with this Lego Disney Advent Calendar. Each door contains a mini build or figure to take you right up to Christmas day! Plus, once you’ve opened all the doors, the box doubles as a board game for five players.
Who wouldn’t want to find Optimus Prime himself under the tree? This RC vehicle converts from robot to vehicle and can be controlled via remote. It even speaks and lights up. And get this — batteries come included.
Score this huge Pokémon Trading Card Game collector's box for $17 off at Walmart. It contains six booster packs of cards featuring the original generation of 151 Pokémon, like Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle.
Your kid will be able to get around in style with this deal on the Razor Black Label E90 Electric Scooter. Its 90W motor can reach speeds of up to 10mph, meaning they can zip around without reaching dangerous speeds. Plus, it can run for up to 40 minutes on a charge.
These surprise toys from Zuru come with a cute, squishy mini plush enjoying tiny snack packs. Who knew capybaras loved bubble tea?
Amazon has a great sale on Lego sets. Prices start from £10 on advent calendars, themed and licensed sets. Get them while you can. Pictured is the Lego Family Moments Travel Set, on sale for £109.
Make the frozen treats of your dreams with this Play-Dog Rainbow Swirl Ice Cream Playset. It comes with five tubs of Play-Doh in different colours, as well as molds to make toppings and sprinkles. Just remember — don’t eat them!
Add this Lego Speed Champions McLaren Formula 1 Race Car to your collection for just £15. As well as a slick racing car decked out in realistic logo stickers, you get a McLaren minifigure to pose in the driver’s seat.
Set your creativity free with this Rainbow High Watercolour & Create DIY Fashion Doll. Kids can use the included watercolours to dye this doll’s clothes and hair. Plus, the watercolors can also be used to temporarily dye your kids’ hair, too.
