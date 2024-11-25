Epic Black Friday sales under $50 — 25 deals worth adding to your cart right now
Shop budget Black Friday deals from YETI, Carhartt, Ninja and more
Black Friday week is finally here! We've been anticipating the savings extravaganza for a while now — and so far, the deals are definitely worth your while. In fact, many price tags on discounted items just so happen to be under the $50 mark.
For example, you can get a Blink Outdoor 4 for $39 at Amazon. It holds a spot on our list of the best home security cameras. If you're looking for a pair of quality-yet-affordable headphones, we recommend the Sony WH-CH520, which is also marked down to the low price of $39.
From portable chargers and bluetooth speakers to cozy fleeces and slow cookers, I've rounded up 25 Black Friday deals that won't cost a penny over $49.99. Keep scrolling to check them out.
Best deals under $50
If you have a friend with a busy schedule, they will love receiving this simple, no-frills slow cooker from Crock-Pot. With its 4.5 quart capacity, the Crock-pot is perfectly sized for feeding 5 or more people and is ideal for small family dinners and weekly meal prep. We're also loving its festive color.
The INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best power bank you can buy right now. Combining its compact size, 10,000 mAh battery capacity, and two USB-A ports, it's the portable charger for anyone that needs on-the-go power.
If you find the Switch's Joy-Cons awkward for longer are gaming sessions and don't want to fork over $70 for a Pro controller, PowerA's stylish line of Switch controllers feel great for a fraction of the price. Although wired controllers have their downsides, the overall quality and value of the PowerA controller make it a must-buy.
Anker may be best known for power banks and accessories, but the company's earbuds are great too — and you can save 50% on these which include 22 EQ presets and a tight in-ear fit.
Get professional-level teeth whitening in the comfort of your own home with these whitening strips. By using the strips for an hour once a day, you can remove up to 14 years of teeth stains, and you'll start seeing results in just three days.
The Magic Bullet Blender is great for athletes, fitness gurus or anyone who's trying to eat healthier. It can be used to make a wide variety of health shakes and smoothies; just add your protein powder of choice and you're set! It can also be used to make pasta sauces and guac.
The Roku Streaming Stick 4K isn't just our favorite Roku device — it's our favorite streaming device ever. We loved its excellent 4K streaming quality in our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, thanks to HDR10 and Dolby Vision support.
The Ring Indoor Cam (2023) records 1080p video, is equipped with a built-in siren to ward off intruders, and has advanced zone customization that only sends notifications if motion is detected where it shouldn't be. It's smaller than the first-generation model and now includes a physical privacy shutter.
Whether you like your morning coffee piping hot or iced cold, this large insulated tumbler will ensure your drink stays at the temperature you like. It's also cupholder-friendly and dishwasher safe. The double-wall vacuum-insulated mug is great for taking your cold or hot drinks on the go.
The Sony SRS-XB100 is one of the best cheap Bluetooth speakers we’ve tested. In our Sony SRS-XB100 review, we praised its strong sound quality, portable design, and long battery life. It offers a playback range of 131 feet and is IP67 rated against sun, sand, rain and accidental submersion.
Though the entire Lego botanicals collection is worth owning, one of the best finds among this year's Black Friday discounts is the Lego Icons Orchid for $10 off normal price. This beautiful display piece even comes with its own pot!
This is a great pair of Sony budget headphones, and this deal makes them even more affordable. You get a comfortable design, solid sound quality and up to 50 hours of battery life along with USB-C charging.
The Clip 4 is a wicked little speaker that clips to your bag so that you can take it anywhere you want. There's 10 hours of battery life so it'll last you through any hike you might take it on. We found some great sound for its size in our JBL Clip 4 review as well, with a surprising amount of bass.
Named one of our best smart plugs in 2024, this surge protector combines six smart plugs into one space-saving strip (with three USB ports to boot). You can control each connected device individually using the Kasa app, Alexa or Google Assistant or buttons on the device itself. Plus you can monitor energy usage.
The Sur La Table 4-in-1 Air Fryer lets you fry, bake, roast, and broil all at the touch of a button. It has 8 built-in presets, so it can make a home chef out of anyone. The large window in front of the 5-quart basket allows you to keep tabs on your meal throughout the cooking process.
This Lululemon belt bag is the perfect gift for a friend or loved one this holiday season. The 2L "everywhere" bag is suitable for all occasions, complete with zippered pockets and slip pocket for your smartphone. We are absolutely loving its stylish fleece texture for the winter.
Available in several different colors, this Ninja portable bender allows you to make perfectly smooth drinks anywhere you go. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make up to 18 ounces of shakes and smoothies on the go. It features an easy-open sip lid that lets you blend and drink in the same vessel. Be sure to apply the $10 off coupon at check out.
The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud) and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras. You can also snag a pack of four Blink Outdoor 4's for 60% off.
The perfect everyday fleece, this fuzzy full zip is ideal for heading out in chilly weather and running all your errands around town. Featuring an on-trend design and convenient pockets, you'll find any excuse to throw this toasty layer on.
The Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Graphic Hoodie is the perfect comfy pullover to have when there's a chill in the air. It also features a ribbed waist and cuffs for extra insulating power and a three-piece hood with drawstrings. It's available in a large variety of colors and sizes.
The perfect desk or nightstand companion, the tiny Echo Spot features a clear screen for information like the time, appointments, the weather, and more. Of course, it features Amazon's Alexa smarts, and its surprisingly small frame pumps out some impressive audio.
This plush blanket made by Ugg is like having your favorite faux fur wrapped around your entire body. Made of extremely soft material, the lightweight blanket will be a staple in your home this winter whether you're reading a book or cozying up by the fire. It's the perfect gift for a friend or loved one.
This must-have kitchen appliance has five pre-set functions — meat, poultry, stew, soup and chili — and can serve up to 7 people at once. Created by Drew Barrymore, you'll get elegance and functionality in one impressive machine and you can choose from an array of beautiful colors that will look great on your countertop.
With $50 in savings, these JBL Tune Buds are a total steal. The earbuds stream audio with low power consumption at high quality. You'll also hear more of what you want and less of what you don't, thanks to active noise-cancelling technology. They also boast up to 10 hours of battery life.
This compact Keurig coffee maker won't take up much space on a coffee-lovers counter, but it still delivers a cup of Joe quickly. It can brew 6-12 ounces from the press of a button, although keep in mind it only holds one cup of water, so you will need to refill the tank regularly. It's available in a variety of colors including rose, oasis, black and red — some are more discounted than others at the time of writing. Read our full Keurig K-Mini review.
