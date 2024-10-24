Early Black Friday sales knock 50% off Patagonia apparel — 13 deals I’d shop now

In many parts of the country, cold temperatures are already starting to set in — which means that layering up is a must. Fortunately, early Black Friday sales are slashing the prices of our favorite Patagonia fleeces, jackets and vests.

Patagonia, REI and other outdoor apparel retailers are taking up to 50% off Patagonia apparel right now. For example, you can snag the warm and fuzzy Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover for just $133 (normally $269). You can also get two for the price of one when you buy the Patagonia Reversible Shelled Microdini Fleece, that is now half off its original price.

Whether you're hoping to protect yourself from the elements or you're preparing for the chilly months ahead, there's plenty of quality, stylish and sustainable Patagonia layers to suit everyone's needs. Take a look at my favorite Patagonia styles that I recommend shopping ahead of Black Friday.

Women's Patagonia Deals

Patagonia Slim All Seasons Hemp Pants (Women's): was $89 now $43 @ Patagonia

It’s all in the name. These all-season hemp pants are built with a flexible 9.6-oz 55% industrial hemp/27% recycled polyester/18% organic cotton blend, and they’re pretty perfect for just about any time of year. There’s a carpenter pocket on the side to keep tools and tech secure, and an extra layer of fabric from shin to thigh for extra durability.

Patagonia Pack Out Pullover (Women's): was $129 now $63 @ Patagonia

From your daily run to running errands, this pullover provides warmth, breathability and comfort. It features an oversized fit, making it the perfect layering piece to add to your wardrobe.

Patagonia Lost Canyon Vest (Women's): was $189 now $93 @ Patagonia

This beautifully breathable vest is made from 2-ounce 100% polyester (70% recycled) taffeta with four-way stretch and a durable water repellent (DWR) finish, insulated with lightweight 80-g Thermogreen 100% recycled polyester. In short, it’s a great daily-wear layer that’s also great for the environment.

Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover (Women's): was $269 now $133 @ Patagonia

This women's hybrid fleece and insulated pullover from Patagonia is bound to keep you warm on chilly days and evenings. The fleece top provides wicking warmth, whereas the insulated Nano Puff-inspired lower offers extra weather resistance with water-repellent fabric and heat-retaining PrimaLoft insulation. (P.S. You can get the men's version in Lagom Blue for $163).

Patagonia Transitional Trench Jacket (Women's): was $249 now $152 @ REI

This hooded trench coat will quickly become a staple in your closet. Perfect to wear all year round, the coat features a durable water-repellant coating that will protect you from the elements. It's also made from a blend of organic cotton and recycled nylon, so it's a sustainable choice.

Men's Patagonia Deals

Patagonia Microdini Half-Zip Pullover (Men's): was $129 now $63 @ REI

This half-zip pullover features Patagonia's iconic, fluffy fleece. Ideal for casual wear, quick outdoor excursions or to hang in comfortably at home, the lightweight fleece pullover will keep you warm and toasty no matter the season.

Patagonia Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover (Men’s): was $139 now $68 @ Patagonia

With the Patagonia Snap-T Fleece Pullover, you get several different sale colors to choose from. Made from satiny double-sided Synchilla fleece, this pullover is warm, comfortable and just a little bit retro-looking.

Patagonia Men's Isthmus Utility Jacket (Men's): was $199 now $98 @ Patagonia

Ideal for casual wear, hiking or even heading to work in the rain, this jacket is made of moisture-resistant fabric and features an adjustable hood. It's a great transitional jacket between seasons and will keep you dry and comfortable in mild weather.

Patagonia Reversible Shelled Microdini Fleece (Men's): was $199 now $98 @ Patagonia

This reversible full-zip jacket features Houdini recycled nylon ripstop on one side, and Micro D recycled polyester brushed fleece on the other. The nylon side has two welted, zippered handwarmer pockets to keep you toasty. The end result? A versatile, lightweight layer that’s perfect for everyday comfort and all-season warmth.

Patagonia Reversible Bivy Down Vest (Men's): was $229 now $113 @ Patagonia

This reversible vest is the epitome of style and function. On one side, you have a water-resistant shell and one the other side you have recycled down insulation. You essentially get two warm and durable vests for one with this awesome deal.

Patagonia Box Quilted Pullover (Men's): was $229 now $113 @ REI

Super stylish and ultra comfortable, this versatile pullover will be your go-to for crisp days and nights. It's windproof, water-repellant and its box quilting design creates effective heat trapping to keep you nice and warm.

Patagonia Upstride Pants (Men's): was $329 now $163 @ Patagonia

Ready to hit the slopes in style this ski season? These form-fitting ski pants feature a stretchy, weather-resistant bonded soft-shell fabric that slides right over your baselayers (and skin) with ease, complemented by two secure zippered cargo pockets to keep your valuables secure. There’s a low-profile fly and button closure at the waist, and adjustable gaiters to seal out snow down below.