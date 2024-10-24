Early Black Friday sale at REI — 11 winter apparel deals from Marmot, The North Face and more

Save up to 50% on winter outdoor gear at REI

A model wearing an orange Arc&#039;teryx Atom Insulated Hoodie
(Image credit: Arc'teryx)
From the changing leaves to the beautifully cool weather, it's fair to say that autumn is in full swing — but it won't be long before the harsh winter arrives. Fortunately, REI has some fantastic deals on winter apparel from brands trusted by outdoor-enthusiasts.

If you're looking for a lightweight jacket to keep you warm on a night out on the town, this women's Outdoor Tracks Full-Zip Jacket for just $56 is a great pick. Hoping to find something worthy of wearing while snowboarding or skiing? Check out the women's Powder Maven Down Jacket for only $209 or the men's First Track Down Jacket, also slashed to $209.

However you plan to spend your winter, REI likely has something to suit your needs. You can browse REI's entire winter sale for women and men, or keep scrolling to see my top 11 picks. For more seasonal deals, check out the other early Black Friday deals we've rounded up.

Best REI winter apparel deals

Big Box Beanie: was $30 now $20 @ REI

When it’s frigid and windy outside, there’s nothing better than a plush beanie to protect your ears (and save you from a bad hair day). This recycled polyester beanie comes in three discounted colorways, and features The North Face logo stylishly on the cuff.

Cable Minna Earband: was $35 now $24 @ REI

If you want to feel the breeze on your head, but protect your ears from the cold, this cable knit earband with a cozy fleece lining is the perfect solution. I’m partial to this light green shade, but the black colorway is also on sale.

Outdoor Tracks Full-Zip Jacket (women’s): was $75 now $56 @ REI

For morning walks or afternoon hikes, this lightweight fleece zip is the ideal pick. It’s equipped with Omni-Heat Helix tech that manages your heat with high-efficiency insulation cells; in other words, you’ll be warm, dry, and comfortable. Zippered hand pockets and a chest pocket make it easy to travel with your essentials, too.

Cloud Shadow GORE-TEX Gloves: was $80 now $59 @ REI

Keeping your hands warm on a ski outing or a snowy trail will make your adventure much more enjoyable. These lightweight gloves offer warmth, keep moisture at bay, and come equipped with touch-screen compatible Stimulus tech on the thumbs and index fingers so you can still use your phone.

Volute Printed 2.5-Layer Jacket (men’s): was $225 now $111 @ REI

The best thing about this jacket is its versatility. Its fully taped seams and 2.5-layer waterproofing is great for blustery winter months, and yet it’s lightweight and breathable enough for warm summer months. It also features reflective details that make it a great night-running jacket.

Exa Insulated Jacket (women’s): was $335 now $166 @ REI

This attractive insulated jacket offers an adjustable hood, hem, and cuffs to seal the cold out, and a 2-layer waterproof membrane and fully taped seams to wick away water. Pit zips prevent sweat from eventually making you cold, and chest and hand pockets with waterproof zips keep all your essentials safe from the elements.

Nevadan Down Jacket (men’s): was $310 now $169 @ REI

Whether you’re headed out for a snowboarding trip or a winter walk to look at holiday lights, this puffy down jacket will keep you cozy. It features plenty of pockets to hold your wallet, keys, phone, and more, and offers quick adjustments for the hem and cuffs.

Powder Maven Down Jacket (women’s): was $350 now $209 @ REI

If you plan to play in the snow at all this winter, this down jacket may be a worthwhile investment. It’s equipped with 2-layer windproof shell material and 650-fill-power down insulation to protect you from the cold, and pit zips with mesh backing to air out body heat as you work up a sweat.

Marmot Elevation Insulated Jacket (men’s): was $350 now $209 @ REI

Fans of winter hikes know that you need your clothing to be lightweight and flexible, yet built to withstand extremely cold temperatures. That’s exactly what this jacket claims to be. It’s waterproof, breathable, well-insulated, and moves easily. Plus, it features internal pockets and water-resistant external pockets for your valuables.

First Track Down Jacket (men’s): was $350 now $209 @ REI

This jacket is well-equipped to keep the snow away from you with an internal powder skirt, a helmet-compatible hood, and extra fabric to cover your chin. Even the pit zip vents are designed with mesh backing to keep the snow out while airing out body heat.

Nora Long Insulated Jacket (women’s): was $400 now $219 @ REI

This beautiful, insulated jacket is quickly selling out in all three of its available colorways, so act fast if you’re interested. It boasts fully sealed seams, an adjustable, detachable hood, zippered coverage over your chin, a waterproof coating, an adjustable waist, and a plethora of pockets inside.

Sarah Chaney

Sarah Chaney is a freelance tech writer with 4 years of experience across multiple outlets, including How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, SlashGear, Laptop Mag, and of course, Tom's Guide. She loves reviewing the latest gadgets, from inventive robot vacuums to new laptops, wearables, and anything PC-related. When she's not writing, she's probably playing a video game, exploring the outdoors, or listening to her current favorite song or album on repeat.