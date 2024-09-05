Deal alert! Best Buy 48-hour flash now live — here are my top picks

Now that Labor Day is behind us, the next major retail holiday I'm waiting for is Amazon's October Prime Day. Or is it? A new Best Buy 48-hour flash sale just launched this morning with sitewide discounts across various categories.

Best Buy's 48-hour sale isn't as big as previous sales I've seen, but there are still some head-turning discounts worth checking out. I've combed through the entire Best Buy 48-hour sale and picked out my top 11 deals. Make sure to bookmark this page as I'll be updating it with any new discounts Best Buy may unveil in the coming hours. For more ways to save, check our guide to the top Best Buy coupon codes this week.

Editor's Picks

Blue Yeti Professional Multi-Pattern Microphone: was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy

The amazing Blue Yeti microphone from Logitech is perfect for everything. It offers broadcast-quality sound whether you're streaming on YouTube or Twitch. It can be used for recording a podcast or creating the next big hit song. In our Blue Yeti microphone review we said the Editor's Choice mic is a small price to pay for world-class sound and convenience.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229 now $139 @ Best Buy

Even at the full price these buds hold their own against the best ANC buds. They offer high-quality audio and compelling 3D sound with precise head tracking. They're comfy to wear and battery life runs to 5 hours with ANC on before needing a recharge (the case holds around 29 hours). In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review we said the Editor's Choice buds provide better noise canceling than AirPods Pro.

Ninja Foodi Convection Toaster: was $289 now $159 @ Best Buy

This 11-in-1 toaster oven can make any type of meal your family desires. It can air fry, griddle, roast, bake, broil, and even toast your food. Its XL capacity means it can fit up to 6 chicken breasts simultaneously and yet it's was made so that you can flip it up when not in use.

Hisense 55" A6 4K TV: was $299 now $219 @ Best Buy

The Hisense A6 TV is a Best Buy exclusive. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-on Alexa/Google Assistant voice assistants, and three HDMI ports. It uses Google TV as its operating systems and works with Chromecast and Apple AirPlay.

Samsung 50" 4K TV: was $329 now $279 @ Best Buy

The DU6900 is part of Samsung's "Crystal" line of TVs. The 4K TV is a good budget option with support for HDR10+, two HDMI 2.1 ports, and Samsung's Tizen OS. You also get Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant support.

HP 17" Laptop: was $549 now $319 @ Best Buy

This HP laptop is perfect for first-time students or as a simple everyday machine. It features a 17.3-inch 1080p LCD, Core i3-1215U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's not going to break any speed records, but if you need a simple machine with a large screen on the cheap — this is your best bet.

Segway Ninebot F35: was $699 now $424 @ Best Buy

The Segway Ninebot F35 is a solid, affordable electric scooter. It has a max range of 24.9 miles and a max speed of 18.6 mph. The 38-pound scooter is easy to store thanks to its quick folding design. Although it can't go long distances, the Ninebot F35 is perfect for commutes or short trips.

Toshiba 75" 4K Fire TV: was $649 now $459 @ Best Buy

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.

TCL 65" Q7 QLED 4K TV: was $799 now $599 @ Best Buy

The TCL Q7 QLED combines a ton of premium features into an affordable package. This model features a 120Hz panel, 200 local dimming zones, HLG/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/Dolby Vision/HLG support, built-in Chromecast, two HDMI 2.0 ports, two HDMI 2.1 ports, and eARC input. In our TCL Q7 QLED TV review, we said the TCL Q7 is a worthwhile choice for a mid-priced TV, though we do wish its audio was a tad better.

Garmin Fenix 7X: was $899 now $649 @ Best Buy

The Garmin Fenix 7X is a solar-powered smartwatch built for outdoor activities. This is a large, heavy watch, so this isn't the watch for you if you prefer a sleeker design. But the Garmin Fenix 7X does have plenty of storage, great battery life and water resistance up to 100 meters.