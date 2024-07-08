Can't miss deal! MacBook Air M1 just hit an all-time low of $649 at Walmart

It's a great time to be an Apple fan. On the MacBook side, stores are dropping the prices of laptops left and right, but one MacBook deal is particularly impressive.

For a limited time, you can get the 13-inch MacBook Air (M1) on sale for $649 at Walmart — an all-time low price. This laptop, launched four years ago, has never been sold for this price. Typically, you can find it for a discounted price of $749 at major retailers, but this is the lowest price ever and part of this week's Walmart Deals event. We've checked other retailers, and none match Walmart's insane deal, so it's definitely time to buy if you want to try Apple Silicon without breaking the bank.

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $649 @ Walmart

Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers solid performance, especially compared to other laptops at this price. When we reviewed the MacBook Air M1, it never stuttered, thanks to the M1 chip. Perhaps even more impressive is the all-day 14-hour battery life. You also get a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

Obviously, the M1 MacBook Air is getting a little long in the tooth. Would I buy it as my primary work machine? It would be a close call.

Would I buy this for everyday tasks or a student who needs to do homework and study? The answer is an easy yes. In fact, we still consider it one of the best MacBooks you can buy.

In our MacBook Air M1 review, we applauded the Air's M1 performance, which admittedly gets beaten by most new laptops nowadays. That said, this deal makes the M1 MacBook Air the cheapest option for an Apple laptop from a major retailer, making this a big win.

The MacBook Air M1 has a sharp 13-inch (2560 x 1600) pixel Retina display, 8GB of RAM, Apple's 8-core M1 CPU and a 256GB SSD. This is all packed into a well-made aluminum shell that measures 0.6 inches thick and weighs only 2.8 pounds.

Additionally, we got an incredible 14 hours and 41 minutes of battery life out of our MacBook Air during our tests — meaning this is a laptop you'll be able to carry with you all day.

In essence, you get a lot of what makes the newer, more expensive MacBook Air models great, but at a fraction of the price.