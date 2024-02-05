Best Target deals right now — my top 8 deals on video games, tech, home appliances and more

The winter cold may be setting in, but it seems the deals are just starting to heat up at Target. In fact, with the busy holiday shopping season now a distant memory, Target and and other major retailers have shifted their focus to Valentine's Day.

As such, this week finds Target offering dozens of great deals aimed at shoppers looking to give that perfect gift come February 14. Of course, while shopping for your significant other you may also find a little something for yourself. So whether you're shopping for a loved one or looking to treat yourself, check out these great deals on top video games, tech, and home appliances.

Best Target deals right now

LG 70" Class 4K UHD Smart LED TV: was $629 now $549 @ Target

Looking for a big screen to watch the Super Bowl on, but don't want to break the bank? This LG has got your back and then some. While it doesn't pack all the latest bells and whistles, its 4K resolution and Smart TV functionality make it a great, affordable choice for those looking to stream, watch sports, or play video games on a massive display.

Home Office Hardware/Accessories: up to 25% off @ Target

Whether you're preparing to tackle tax season or just give your home office a serious upgrade, Target's offering a number of discounts on hardware, accessories, and other tech to enhance your remote work environment. Laptops, tablets, and printers — including the "Highly Recommended" Canon Pixma TR8620 — are all enjoying discounts of up to 25%.

Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller — Astral Purple: was $64 now $54 @ Target

Need a second controller to go with that Xbox you were gifted for Christmas? Or maybe you've got plenty of gamepads, but just really like the color purple. Either way, Target's got you covered with $10 off the Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller, complete with up to 40 hours of battery life, in eye-pleasing Astral Purple.

Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Xbox Gaming Headset: was $149 now $99 @ Target

Featuring premium audio performance and up to 20 hours of battery life, Razer's Wireless Kaira is a solid choice for Xbox fans looking to level up their sound game. In fact, our review of the headset noted the cans' extreme comfort, good sound, and sleek design. And while this Razer model is officially licensed by Xbox, you'll have no trouble connecting it to your PC and mobile devices.

Vankyo X3 Native 1080P FHD Vertical Projector: was $299 now $239 @ Target

If you've been looking to level up your family movie night but find home projectors too pricey, you'll want to check out Target's deal on the Vankyo X3. Offering impressive contrast and brightness, the extremely lightweight and compact projector produces a fantastic native HD picture. It also packs plenty of connection options, including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, as well as built-in Dolby Audio sound. All that, and its small size means you can easily take movie night outside.

