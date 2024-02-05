Best Target deals right now — my top 8 deals on video games, tech, home appliances and more
Score great Target deals during the winter doldrums
The winter cold may be setting in, but it seems the deals are just starting to heat up at Target. In fact, with the busy holiday shopping season now a distant memory, Target and and other major retailers have shifted their focus to Valentine's Day.
As such, this week finds Target offering dozens of great deals aimed at shoppers looking to give that perfect gift come February 14. Of course, while shopping for your significant other you may also find a little something for yourself. So whether you're shopping for a loved one or looking to treat yourself, check out these great deals on top video games, tech, and home appliances.
Today's best Target deals — Quick links
- LG 70" Class 4K UHD Smart LED TV: was $629 now $549
- Instant Pot 6qt 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle: was $139 now $79
- Home Office Hardware/Accessories: up to 25% off
- Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller - Astral Purple: was $64 now $54
- Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Xbox Gaming Headset: was $149 now $99
- Vankyo X3 Native 1080P FHD Vertical Projector: was $299 now $239
- Select Video Games: Buy 1, get 1 50% Off
- iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuums: Up to 25% off
Best Target deals right now
LG 70" Class 4K UHD Smart LED TV: was $629 now $549 @ Target
Looking for a big screen to watch the Super Bowl on, but don't want to break the bank? This LG has got your back and then some. While it doesn't pack all the latest bells and whistles, its 4K resolution and Smart TV functionality make it a great, affordable choice for those looking to stream, watch sports, or play video games on a massive display.
Price check: $549 @ Best Buy
Instant Pot 6qt 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle: was $129 now $79 @ Target
Make those New Year's nutrition goals a little easier to achieve with Instant Pot's popular pressure cooker. In addition to pressure cooking, this 6-quart model can steam, saute, slow cook, keep food warm, and even replace your rice cooker. This bundle also includes steaming and egg racks for even more culinary creativity.
Price check: $99 @ Amazon
Home Office Hardware/Accessories: up to 25% off @ Target
Whether you're preparing to tackle tax season or just give your home office a serious upgrade, Target's offering a number of discounts on hardware, accessories, and other tech to enhance your remote work environment. Laptops, tablets, and printers — including the "Highly Recommended" Canon Pixma TR8620 — are all enjoying discounts of up to 25%.
Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller — Astral Purple: was $64 now $54 @ Target
Need a second controller to go with that Xbox you were gifted for Christmas? Or maybe you've got plenty of gamepads, but just really like the color purple. Either way, Target's got you covered with $10 off the Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller, complete with up to 40 hours of battery life, in eye-pleasing Astral Purple.
Price check: $64 @ Best Buy
Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Xbox Gaming Headset: was $149 now $99 @ Target
Featuring premium audio performance and up to 20 hours of battery life, Razer's Wireless Kaira is a solid choice for Xbox fans looking to level up their sound game. In fact, our review of the headset noted the cans' extreme comfort, good sound, and sleek design. And while this Razer model is officially licensed by Xbox, you'll have no trouble connecting it to your PC and mobile devices.
Price check: $129 @ GameStop
Vankyo X3 Native 1080P FHD Vertical Projector: was $299 now $239 @ Target
If you've been looking to level up your family movie night but find home projectors too pricey, you'll want to check out Target's deal on the Vankyo X3. Offering impressive contrast and brightness, the extremely lightweight and compact projector produces a fantastic native HD picture. It also packs plenty of connection options, including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, as well as built-in Dolby Audio sound. All that, and its small size means you can easily take movie night outside.
Price check: $299 @ Best Buy
Select Video Games: Buy 1, get 1 50% Off @ Target Looking to beef up your Xbox, PlayStation, or Switch library or maybe grab a game you missed last year? Target's offering buy one, get one 50% off on a number of top titles across all consoles. Assassin's Creed: Mirage, Hogwarts Legacy, Mortal Kombat 1, and Final Fantasy XVI are just a few of the games eligible for this great offer.
iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuums: Up to 25% off @ Target
It's a great time to join the robot vacuum revolution, as Target's offering up to 25% off a trio of Roomba models. Among the deals is the iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, which we recently rated "The best Roomba for those on a budget." In addition to the vacuums, Target has also slashed the price of the iRobot Braava jet m6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Mop.
