Hurry! Summer electric bikes sale takes up to $400 these top-rated models
Plus, save 20% on select accessories
When it comes to ebikes, Rad Power Bikes makes some of the best electric bikes we've tested. With summer right around the corner, the ebike manufacturer is offering an epic sale with up to $400 off its most popular bikes.
For instance, right now you can get the RadRover 6 Plus on sale for $1,199 at Rad Power Bikes. That's $400 off and one of the best ebike deals around. Don't need a new set of wheels? Rad Power Bikes is also taking 20% off select accessories with prices from $100. Here are the best deals you can get right now.
Quick Links
- shop all deals at Rad Power Bikes
- RadRover 6 Plus: was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Rad Power Bikes
- RadRunner 2: was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Rad Power Bikes
- RadWagon 4: was $1,799 now $1,599 @ Rad Power Bikes
- Storage/accessories: deals from $100 @ Rad Power Bikes
Best Rad Power Bike deals
RadRover 6 Plus: was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Rad Power Bikes
The RadRover 6 Plus is a Class 2 fat tire bike that's as comfortable on city streets as it is on mountain trails. Its 750W motor delivers enhanced hill-climbing capabilities, whereas the puncture-resistant, 26x4" fat tires make this the perfect e-bike for your weekend adventures. It offers a 45+ mile range and 275 lb. payload.
RadRunner 2: was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Rad Power Bikes
The RadRunner 2 has a 750W motor and can deliver over 45 miles of range. It has over 330 possible accessory combinations and can carry up to 300 lbs. It also has a rear rack to carry a friend or any cargo.
RadWagon 4: was $1,799 now $1,599 @ Rad Power Bikes
Like its name suggests, the RadWagon 4 is built for cargo. The bike's elongated frame and lower center of gravity provide stable, reliable rides, even when you're taking full advantage of the 350 lb. payload capacity. It sports a 750W motor and 45+ mile range.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.