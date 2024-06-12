Hurry! Summer electric bikes sale takes up to $400 these top-rated models

When it comes to ebikes, Rad Power Bikes makes some of the best electric bikes we've tested. With summer right around the corner, the ebike manufacturer is offering an epic sale with up to $400 off its most popular bikes.

For instance, right now you can get the RadRover 6 Plus on sale for $1,199 at Rad Power Bikes. That's $400 off and one of the best ebike deals around. Don't need a new set of wheels? Rad Power Bikes is also taking 20% off select accessories with prices from $100. Here are the best deals you can get right now.

Best Rad Power Bike deals

RadRover 6 Plus: was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Rad Power Bikes

The RadRover 6 Plus is a Class 2 fat tire bike that's as comfortable on city streets as it is on mountain trails. Its 750W motor delivers enhanced hill-climbing capabilities, whereas the puncture-resistant, 26x4" fat tires make this the perfect e-bike for your weekend adventures. It offers a 45+ mile range and 275 lb. payload.

RadRunner 2: was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Rad Power Bikes

The RadRunner 2 has a 750W motor and can deliver over 45 miles of range. It has over 330 possible accessory combinations and can carry up to 300 lbs. It also has a rear rack to carry a friend or any cargo.