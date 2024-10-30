Best Lenovo deals for November 2024

Lenovo is one of the biggest PC manufacturers around. From its business-oriented ThinkPads to its gamer-friendly Legion series, Lenovo makes computers for just about any purpose. In fact, many of Lenovo's systems hold spots in our guides to the best laptops and best budget laptops of 2024.

That's where Lenovo deals come into the picture. I've been tracking deals for most of my career and if you're in the market for a new PC, there's no reason to pay full price. Below I'm rounding up the best Lenovo deals on our favorite laptops, desktops, and Chromebooks. So if you've had your eye on a new Lenovo machine, now is the time to hit that buy button. For more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide to the best Lenovo coupon codes and best Lenovo laptops.

Best Lenovo deals 2024

Lenovo Tab M9: was $149 now $98 @ Lenovo

If your tablet needs are more modest, consider the Tab M9 to stream your favorite movies and TV shows, browse the web, and even do some light gaming. You get a 9-inch (1340 x 800) touchscreen display, MediaTek Helio G80 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage to power the Android 12 OS. The Immersive Reading Mode adds ambient sounds to your reading experience, which is handy for winding down at night.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $579 now $319 @ Best Buy

Looking for a cheap gaming laptop for less than $500? The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 in this deal comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage, for starters. You get plenty of ports, a built-in SD card reader, and high-speed wireless LAN built right into the screen. Weighing in at just 3.5 pounds and measuring 0.7-inches thin, it’s a perfectly portable 15.6-inch laptop that won’t break any benchmark records, but it also won’t break the bank.

Lenovo Tab P12: was $399 now $323 @ Lenovo

Looking for a lightweight companion? The Tab P12 is easy to toss in a backpack, and it doesn’t skimp on specs. The beautiful 12.7-inch (2944 x 1840) touchscreen display is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. To unleash your creativity (and productivity), Lenovo bundles their Tab Pen Plus, which is perfect for note-taking, sketching, and document editing.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 6: was $1,519 now $713 @ Lenovo

Who says productivity has to break the bank? This affordable ThinkBook features a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, 13th-Gen Core i5-1335U CPU, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Security stays top of mind with a built-in fingerprint reader and facial recognition software that works in tandem with the optional infrared (IR) camera.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12: was $3,469 now $1,803 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 uses carbon fiber in the chassis that’s recycled from post-industrial remnants, along with other components that include recycled post-consumer content. It features a 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 60Hz display, Core Ultra 7 165U vPro CPU, integrated Intel graphics, 32GB RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: was $2,799 now $2,099 @ B&H Photo

This Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is a slick gaming laptop powered by a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It also has a 16-inch 1600p IPS display with a refresh rate of 240Hz, so you can play the best PC games at great framerates.