Anthropologie's early Black Friday sale takes 40% off furniture and decor — 9 deals I’d shop now

It's no secret that items from Anthropologie can be pricey. Aside from their stylish apparel collections, the brand's home section just happens to be filled to the brim with charming, high-quality pieces. The good news? You can snag tons of must-haves for less when shopping the sale section ahead of Black Friday.

In fact, Anthropologie's early Black Friday sale is offering up to 40% off furniture, decor, candles, pillows and more. It's the perfect opportunity to get those coveted items at a more attractive price. Right now, I have my eye on the gorgeous Sophie Faux-Fur Pillow for just $44. I'll also be adding the Types of Pumpkins Table Runner for $39 to my cart for fall.

Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite items that are worth a little splurge from Anthropologie's sale.

Best Anthropologie Home Deals

Jaidyn Frame: was $28 now $19 @ Anthropologie

This cute and whimsical frame will be a great addition to your decor. Add a photo of your favorite memory and put it on display to jazz up your space. Now is also the perfect chance to snag it while it's still on sale.

Glass Mushroom Lamp Candle: was $48 now $39 @ Anthropologie

This charming mushroom-shaped candle will fill your space with a sweet aroma and radiance. It features a tropical fusion of scents including lychee, pink dragon fruit and juicy rambutan swirled with sweet vanilla bean and citrusy musk.

Types of Pumpkins Table Runner: was $58 now $39 @ Anthropologie

Perfect for all the festive fall holidays ahead, transform your table with this charming table runner that features a delightful array of illustrated pumpkins. It's made of soft cotton material and is machine washable.

The Sophie Faux-Fur Pillow: was $58 now $44 @ Anthropologie

Add some luxury to your couch or bed with this faux fur throw pillow. It's super soft and comes in an array of striking colors. It's sure to be your snuggle buddy this fall and winter.

Houndstooth Throw Blanket: was $88 now $64 @ Anthropologie

Nothing screams fall quite like this houndstooth throw blanket that comes in three different shades. Striking the perfect balance between warmth and weight, the blanket offers a cozy embrace without feeling too heavy. It's the ideal choice for snuggling up in any season.

Chevron Iron Log Holder: was $168 now $124 @ Anthropologie

Perfect to hold logs for those fall bonfires or when you're cozying up indoors by the fireplace, this geometric iron piece offers plenty of storage for firewood. You can use it indoors and outdoors and it matches just about any style decor.

Knot Ceramic Side Table: was $168 now $129 @ Anthropologie

Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this cheerful side table will add charm to any space. Its compact design makes it super easy to store and it's simple to wipe clean. The side table is also available in a light blue hue.

Vitruvi Cloud Humidifier: was $229 now $169 @ Anthropologie

The Cloud Humidifier naturally hydrates your air and looks great while doing it. In a sleek nightstand-friendly shape, this ultrasonic cool mist humidifier improves your skin, sleep, and natural immunity by adding a filtered cool mist to the air.