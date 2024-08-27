Amazon slashes prices on Kindles, Echo Dots, Fire TVs and more — 17 deals I’d shop now from $22
With the holiday weekend just a few short days away, it seems like Labor Day sales are popping up everywhere we turn. However, in the flurry of deals, Amazon just so happens to be outshining the competition with its current device sale.
When it comes to tech, Amazon is the place to score huge savings on popular devices starting at just $19. Right now, you can snag the Amazon Kindle for just $84. If you're looking for a smart speaker that won't break the bank, the Amazon Echo Pop is a whopping 61% off.
To take advantage of these and more unbeatable Amazon hardware deals, keep scrolling to see all my favorite picks.
Best Kindle Deals
Amazon Kindle: was $99 now $84 @ Amazon
The latest model of the standard Kindle, this 16GB version has a drastically sharper resolution than prior versions and a front-lit display for evening reading.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids: was $169 now $134 @ Amazon
The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is Amazon's supercharged e-reader for little ones. It offers a larger 6.8-inch glare-free display, and up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge. It's also been designed to withstand accidental immersion in water and comes with a two-year warranty for ultimate peace of mind. If your child is already a voracious reader, then this is the device for them.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (16GB): was $204 now $184 @ Amazon
This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover and a power adapter. You've got a choice of Agave Green, Black or Denim Blue when it comes to the cover and the 16GB space will hold enough books to keep you reading for a long time yet.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: was $257 now $225 @ Amazon
This deal involves the 32GB Kindle Paperwhite bundled with the Agave Green fabric cover. You won't be bothered by ads on the lock screen (a pitfall of buying cheaper Kindles) and you also get a smart docking station that acts as a charger. The Paperwhite charges via USB-C and also has an adjustable warm backlight for easy-on-the-eyes nighttime reading.
Best Amazon Echo Deals
Echo Pop: was $59 now $22 @ Amazon
This is the cheapest Alexa speaker offered by Amazon. In our Echo Pop review, we said the speaker sounds great for its size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control other smart home devices and more. Right now it comes with a free Sengled smart color bulb.
Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $69 now $29 @ Amazon
The 5th-Gen Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy in terms of value. It features crisp, full sound with built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage. There's also a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot. Right now it comes with a free Sengled smart color bulb.
Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $109 now $59 @ Amazon
The best smallest smart display is now bundled with a free smart bulb. We've found that the Echo Show 5 makes for a great bedside companion and also works great on a desk, so you can see and control all your smart home devices from one central hub.
Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $169 now $104 @ Amazon
The Echo Show 8 is one of the best smart displays for budget-minded shoppers. Its sharp 13MP lens has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. Combine this with speedy performance, improved speakers and a dedicated Zigbee smart home hub and you have our favorite smart display Amazon has made. Bonus: It now comes with a free smart bulb.
Best Amazon Blink Deals
Blink Mini 2: was $40 now $29 @ Amazon
The Blink Mini 2 is Blink's new indoor and outdoor security camera. It's weatherproof and comes with several useful features like color night vision, person detection and an easy-to-use companion app. We noted in our Blink Mini 2 review that it didn't have the best sound quality, but if you want a cheap security camera with Alexa integration you can't go wrong here.
Blink Outdoor 4: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon
The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud) and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras. You can also snag a pack of four Blink Outdoor 4's for 42% off.
Blink Mini Camera (3-Pack): was $99 now $59 @ Amazon
If you need to cover multiple rooms on a budget, you can grab three Blink Minis for just $59. These affordable cameras still pack a crisp 1080p resolution which makes out people and objects in motion. Notifications hit your devices within seconds and the cameras' infrared night vision mode makes it easy to see what's happening even in pitch-black rooms like a basement. Keep in mind that if you're away often and want to save recordings, you'll need to pay a subscription fee. However, they make great monitors for motion notifications and dropping into live feeds to check up on kids, pets and even doorway activity.
Blink Floodlight Camera: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon
This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera (Battery) and a Blink Floodlight Mount for just $79. This wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.
Best Amazon Fire Deals
Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain now that it's on sale.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: was $119 now $64 @ Amazon
Save $55 on this Amazon Fire tablet, a perfectly portable option with an 8-inch HD (1280 x 800) display for streaming media, reading, and browsing the web. This HD 8 Plus tablet features a hexa-core CPU that's 30% faster than its predecessor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage space. For video calls and photos, the tablet's equipped with a 2MP front camera and a 5MP rear camera.
Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139 now $89 @ Amazon
If you want a Fire tablet with a larger screen, look no further than the Fire HD 10, slashed by $50 right now. Released in 2023, the Fire HD 10 tablet boasts an octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 10.1-inch FHD (1920 x 1200) display, and a 5MP camera in both front and back. This discounted tablet comes with lockscreen ads, or you can spend a little more on the Fire HD 10 without lockscreen ads for $104 (save $50).
Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon
The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your Fire TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but for this price it's not too bad.
Amazon 4-Series 55" Fire 4K TV: was $519 now $349 @ Amazon
Amazon's 4-Series of Fire TVs are a less expensive option to the Omni Series. However, they still offer features like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control). Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.
