I'm a shopping writer and I've scoured all the retailers participating in the August Afterpay Day sale — here are the best 57 deals I've found on Day 1
August's Afterpay Day sale is on and the deals are coming in hot
Bargain shoppers, get your wallets ready! It's officially Afterpay Day 2.0!
Yes, you read that right — 2026's second Afterpay Day sale has officially kicked off today, Thursday, August 13, and runs through to Sunday, August 16 at 11:59pm AEST.
There are deals aplenty from some of the best Aussie retailers, including Amazon, Myer, The Good Guys and more, with prices slashed across their inventories. Better yet, even some of the top-rated brands are holding their own Afterpay Day sales, like Crocs, SharkNinja and Dyson.
I've been tracking Afterpay Day sales for the past few years now, and this August sale is looking very, very enticing indeed. Afterpay Day typically delivers excellent deals on the latest tech, beauty, fashion, homewares, fitness, gaming, home entertainment, appliances and more.
I will be highlighting the best deals as they appear below, but if you're after a shortlist of the 10 best Afterpay Day deals, I've got you sorted too. I'll be constantly updating this page, so feel free to pop back every once in a while to shop the latest deals. Happy shopping!
Afterpay Day 2026: Retailer quicklinks
- Amazon: not Afterpay Day official, but regular deals available
- Adore Beauty: up to 40% off over 200 beauty brands
- Appliances Online: deals on white goods, appliances and TVs
- Big W: shop 30% off small appliances at Big W's online store
- Breville: save 10% on orders using our exclusive Breville coupon code
- De'Longhi: free gifts with select coffee machines
- Dyson: save up to AU$600 on select Dyson products and extra savings with exclusive code FUTURESAVE5
- eBay: knock 20% off orders using eBay Plus
- HP: up to 50% off computers and accessories
- JB Hi-Fi: hot new deals on appliances, TVs and more
- Kogan: slice up to 60% off during Kogan's Afterpay Day sale
- Kleva Range: up to 35% off sitewide and free gifts with minimum spend
- KitchenAid: savings on popular stand mixers and other kitchen appliances
- Lenovo: up to 40% off PCs, laptops, 2-in-1s and more
- Lovehoney: score up to 60% off storewide
- Mwave: up to 50% off in the Afterpay Day sale
- Myer: Mid Season Sale now on, with up to 50% off
- New Balance: save up to 30% on selected styles at New Balance
- Platypus Shoes: shop an extra 20% off the biggest brands at Platypus
- Samsung: view the latest offers on Galaxy devices, TVs and more
- Secretlab: up to AU$159 off chairs and office furniture
- Sony: cashback deals on cameras and lenses
- Steelcase: 20% off storewide + 25% off Series 2 chair
- The Good Guys: look out for Price Beat options across a range of tech
- The Iconic: up to 20-30% off storewide during The Iconic's Afterpay Day sale
- Ugg Express: shop 15% off sitewide using the code AFTERPAY26
Phones and powerbanks
This price on the iPhone 16 makes it a great option for those looking to snag a cheap iPhone. It offers a range of colours and the speed of Apple’s A18 platform, combined with an excellent dual camera array and the new Camera Control button. We have a guide on seven differences between the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16e, but the big difference is the base model's camera. At full price, the 16e is the easy choice, but this discount makes the base model considerably more attractive to budget buyers.
Score 23% off Apple's thinnest phone, the iPhone Air, on Amazon right now. Sporting 512GB, this new handset scored 3.5 stars in our review, namely for its lightweight design, A19 Pro power chip and durable titanium build.
If you're looking for an Android phone that punches well above its weight, the Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G might be for you. It boasts a 64MP AI camera, 65W fast charging, a 90Hz display and 256GB of onboard storage (plus the option for microSD storage up to 512GB), and right now it's a massive AU$410 off.
Save big on your next smartphone with this Motorola G75. Complete with matching Moto buds, this budget-friendly Android headset comes with a full 6.8 HD display, turbocharging, 5000mAh battery and 50MP rear camera.
This power bank can charge at up to 145W, and has dual USB-C ports, plus a USB-A. You can charge multiple devices at once, including your laptop and phone at the same time.
Televisions
Strolling around your home without missing out on your favourite shows or movies on your TV just got a whole lot easier. This portable touchscreen TV can go wherever you go, delivering a vivid 1920 x 1080 HD viewing experience.
Laptops and tablets
The Samsung 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a great option, no matter how you plan to use it. The included S Pen makes it ideal for artists and note-takers, and at this price, it’s also a solid pick for casual use like streaming shows or browsing the web. With Samsung promising security updates through 2028, it’s a tablet that will stay reliable for years to come.
Audio and wearables
Okay, so while it's not the most mind-blowing deal we've ever seen, even a small discount on Apple's awesome AirPods Max is definitely worth a look. You can also grab Midnight for the same price.
This rugged, waterproof Bluetooth speaker has a pretty decent amount of bass, if that's how you like to party. Plus you get up to 20 hours of playback and you can eve use it as a portable charger in case your phone runs out of juice.
These cheap buds pack a mighty punch. The EarFun Air Pro 3s deliver decent noise cancellation, premium sound quality and an impressive 45-hour battery life with the charging case.
Home security
Now 58% off, Blink's Outdoor 4 is weatherproof and can be used outside — it records 1080p HD real-time footage, has infrared night vision, two-way audio and a wider field of view, so you can see all the nooks and crannies outside your home. The camera also features dual-zone detection and comes with a Blink Sync Module 2, which allows you to store your footage locally. Plus, it comes with one of Blink's latest additions, the Video Doorbell. What a win!
Kitchen appliances
If you want a stylish, tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen, this is an excellent deal. With a 4.3L capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm.
We gave this Breville compact pizza oven 4 out of 5 stars in our review, but we knocked off a mark because it was too expensive. But this discount slashes a modest AU$210 off when you hit the price beat button at The Good Guys. Emulating a traditional wood-fired pizza oven, it can reach up to 400C and creates a direct intense heat that ensures a perfect pie every time. Looks can be deceiving, though, as this appliance will take up a microwave-sized portion of countertop space and weighs around 15kg.
We think the Ninja AF Pro is Ninja's best air fryer thanks to its quiet cooking, its small size and easy controls. But, while you'll have to deal with a slightly bigger frame, we think this huge saving on the larger 6.2L model makes it the air fryer to have. It offers all the same positives we enjoyed about the base model, with the ability to cook for one or two more people.
If you're keen to get outside and cook this winter, chances are that this deal is for you. This Ninja outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker, amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza.
The Ninja BlendBoss is a sleek, smart, and powerful appliance for enjoying blended drinks on the go. Simply pop in your ingredients to blend, then detach the tumbler from its base to carry it around. With a 1,100W motor, it's more than capable of crushing your favourite smoothie mix, including ice.
Meet the Ninja Crispi's newest sibling. With six modes, three different-sized borosilicate glassware "baskets" with container lids, and a larger, benchtop-permanent stand, this Pro takes the Crispi to the max.
This KitchenAid bundle includes the KSM195 stand mixer and the K400 blender in the bright Hibiscus colourway. Considering the blender itself is discounted to AU$333, from AU$499, this 2-for-1 bundle is quite the steal if you're looking to nab some premium kitchen appliances this Big Smile Sale.
Ninja's glass air fryer packs 1700W of power into a portable design, with two borosilicate glassware containers that serve as both frying baskets and serving dishes. The borosilicate means they can also withstand extreme temperatures, making it easy to take your favourite foods from frozen to crispy. The Crispi also comes with two removable crisping grates and two snap-on container lids for easy food storage post-feast.
We're big fans of the Ninja Slushi at Tom's Guide — it's awesome for everything from frappes to smoothies, and even a boozy slushie if that's your vibe, thanks to its super handy drink modes. While the Amazon price isn't anything special, it does match what other stores are charging. The real win here is that it's actually in stock — this thing's been tough to find, and Amazon gets it to you quick!
Destined to sell out fast, the Ninja Creami Swirl has gotten a nice 27% discount at SharkNinja Direct. It features 13 one-touch presets and a soft-serve handle, designed to dispense up to 4 small cones from one container.
I've owned this little food chopper for almost a year and it has truly transformed my kitchen setup. It can pulse, blend and chop up to 3.5 cups of food at the same time, and it's very cute to look at. That said, it may not suit larger recipes or meal prepping, as you may need to process more batches, and yet it still saves time compared to manually chopping your produce.
If you don’t need a stand mixer, or it might take up too much space, you could consider a speedy hand mixer instead. Surely nine speeds should do just the trick, without needing much baker's elbow to get it going. Now discounted to just AU$160, the mixer also comes with five different attachments, including a dough hook and a whisk.
Coffee machines
It doesn’t quite match a previous low of AU$349, but this nice discount using our exclusive Breville coupon code is still rather reasonable on the Bambino Plus. This compact machine ranks third on our best coffee machines list as a budget-friendly beginner machine. You'll need to pair it with a great coffee grinder; however, you can expect some seriously gorgeous crema and effortless microfoam.
Yearning for more out of your current capsule coffee machine? This Nespresso Vertuo Creatista model easily blends simplicity and quality into one touch. With capsule sizes ranging from espresso to mug, and a built-in milk frother, this classy-looking machine will elevate your home coffee experience.
Home appliances
Dyson is promising significant advancements in the world of robot vacuum cleaners with its Spot+Scrub AI model, thanks to a green laser that detects stains on the floor and keeps cleaning them until they're gone. In our Dyson Spot+Scrub AI review, our editor said it's "a hands-off robot vacuum I'd trust to keep my home spotless" — so it's definitely worth a look.
Knock a massive 56% off this wet dry vacuum from Tineco. It can lie completely flat, making it easy to mop any spills under furniture and get into every nook and cranny. Plus, it has plenty of self-propulsion, so you won't need to put much manual work into keeping your hardwood floors looking spick and span.
The S7 Flashdry's ability to quickly self-dry its brushroll makes it worth considering if you're regularly cleaning up spills, being ready to clean again in just minutes. You get the same self-propulsion system as the S7 Pro for effortless cleaning, excellent suction and mopping performance. If you need a wet/dry vacuum that prioritises fast-drying so you can tackle bigger messes or multiple rooms, this AU$450 saving is a deal that's hard to ignore.
In the market for a wet-dry vac? This Roborock is one to consider. With a blue light to help find hidden debris, 22,000Pa suction power and steam functionality, this Roborock is perfect for every kind of wet (or dry) messes.
Save a massive 55% on this Mova P50 robot vacuum. With 19,000Pa suction power, 3D mapping and route tracking, and obstacle avoidance, this robot takes the hassle out of cleaning your floors.
The Dreame H15 Pro Heat is a sleek, competent wet/dry vacuum excelling on hard floors. The heated wash mode offers effective cleaning and shiny floors. There's also decent dry cleaning on hard floors.
Now at the lowest price we have seen, the Dreame L10s is an excellent buy. Complete with dual vacuum and mop capabilities, smart mapping, supercharged 10,000Pa suction power and up to 280 minutes of runtime, this robot is, quite literally, a dream.
Save a tidy AU$272 off the new V16 Piston Animal with Floor Dok during Dyson's Afterpay Day sale. You'll need to act fast, as this price on Dyson's latest vacuum won't last long.
An upgrade to Dyson's bestseller, the V8 Cyclone is now discounted by a nice 25%. It's dubbed the "most powerful V8 ever" by the brand, as it houses 30% more suction and a 60-minute runtime.
Master spot cleaning on the go with Shark's Stainforce. Complete with a portable stain scrubber, spray bottle and carrier, this spot cleaner can move around the house with you or can even be put in the back of the car.
Score 80% off this next-level shop vac from Shark. This ultra-powerful mini vacuum can be used to clean wet or dry messes inside and outside your home, and can even suck up glass, screws, gyprock and any liquids. Cleaning the machine is easy too, as all you'll need is a cup of water to clean the dustbin using the hose.
The Shark Steam and Scrub Mop delivers enhanced steam power and features scrubbing pads that rotate 150 times per minute to hold and lock in dirt. With four washable mop pads included in the box, you'll always have a fresh set ready to go.
If you want to invest in an air purifier that’s purpose-built for homes with pets, Dyson is currently offering up to AU$600 in savings on the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde. It's perfect for removing any floating debris, dander and allergens, making it ideal for families.
Personal care
Not the biggest saving on Dyson's newest Airwrap, but still worth a mention during this Afterpay Day sale. Alongside smart attachments, this styler includes the new AirSmooth finishing attachment, which helps lock in shine and keep your hair frizz-free.
Now available in Australia, Shark's latest airstyler, the Glam, is a notable improvement on the Flexstyle, incorporating new styling attachments to make it a 4-in-1 styler. You'll need to act fast to grab this 5-star rated styler, as it's sure to sell out at this discounted rate!
Air styling combines smart settings in the Dyson Airwrap i.d. styler. Using the My Dyson app, the styler adjusts heat and airflow based on your hair type and texture, delivering perfect curls or blowouts with a frizz-free finish every time.
Save a nice 28% on Shark's latest hair tool, the Glossi. Using airflow, heat and ceramic, the Glossi promises to deliver frizz-free shine and volume to any hairstyle, without major heat damage. What a win.
With new smart settings and a brand-new diffuser attachment for curly hair types, the Dyson Supersonic Nural is perfect for anyone. It features all the beloved settings of the original, but also comes packed with sensors and attachments. The latter are intelligent too, allowing the hair dryer to remember the last settings used.
Slashing 34% off RRP, the Dyson Airstrait can take your hair styling routine to a whole new level. The no-hot-plate hair straightener is also a dryer that can take totally wet hair and dry it to naturally straight in a matter of minutes. With three temperature settings and precise airflow blades, this hair tool is great for those wanting to shorten their drying and styling time. Also included in the box is a non-slip heat-resistant mat, which can be used to place the styler down in between sectioning.
An even cheaper alternative in the hairdryer space is the Dreame Gleame. It has a speedy 110,000 RPM motor, customisable settings and built-in ion technology for a frizz-free finish every time.
Fitness and fashion
All hail the coveted Tazzy Mini Slippers!! As a cozy slipper wearer, I've seen this style everywhere and this nice 39% discount isn't stopping me from picking up a pair. Available in this chestnut colour, as well as a monotone black colourway under the same listing.
Nab a discounted pair from Ugg Express this Afterpay Day. With an extra 15% off sitewide, you can snuggle up this winter with these cute mini boots. Available in a few colourways, but I really love this pair in Black.
The Asics Gel-Nimbus 27 is a small but significant update on the Gel-Nimbus 26 and one of the best max-cushioned daily trainers you can get. Perfect for beginners or experienced runners looking for a shoe for easy days, you can't go wrong.
Soon to be succeeded by the Gel-Kayano 33's, this classic Asics sneaker style is the pinnacle of comfort and support. With great cushioning support and breathable mesh, you'll feel like you're running on a cloud. Available in a range of sizes and colours under the same listing.
Running shoe meets casual style in the Adidas Galaxy 7s. With a massive 52% off, these shoes offer support for daily jogs with plenty of cushioning, thanks to Adidas' Cloudfoam midsole.
Now, when it comes to runners, I always tend to choose ones with aesthetic appeal — and these Hoka Bondi 9s are right up my alley. If you enjoy a stroll or a run, these sneakers will provide plenty of cushioning and superb traction with their durable outsoles. If this Rose Latte shade isn't your cup of tea, there are plenty of fun and vibrant colourways available under the same listing.
The Hoka Mach 6 is a lightweight and versatile trainer that our fitness editors, Nick and Jane, consistently recommend, and they're on sale. Both the men's and women's shoes are available in a wide range of colours and sizes.
While the Saucony Triumph 23 is not the most exciting running shoe, it has a couple of key features to recommend it. One is that it's very comfortable and protective, and the other is its durability. That said, it's now discounted by 44% in both men's and women's sizes, which is one of the deepest discounts we've seen, so it could be worth nabbing ASAP.
The Saucony Hurricane 25 is the kind of shoe you reach for when you want maximum comfort without giving up stable, reliable support. One of the Tom's Guide running shoe testers logged a serious chunk of their marathon training miles in this shoe and ended up completely won over by it. Those long runs and recovery days highlighted how gentle, steady and genuinely comfortable the ride feels.
Knocking up to 50% off, these clogs are extremely versatile, breathable and dry fast when wet, making them perfect for almost every activity. And without these sandals, we wouldn't know what Jibbitz are and their ability to personalise any pair of Crocs to your liking.
An Aussie summer staple, but make it Crocs?! This Miami Flip style is an obvious choice for beach days, with an elevated lift and stylish square toe. A range of colours are discounted, but this price is exclusive to the Dragon Fruit option.
Sandals don't get much more comfortable than this. The sporty Go Walk Flex have a generous stack of comfortable cushioning underfoot and soft, woven straps to hold your foot in place without adding unwelcome pressure. Plus, these are a part of the Hands Free Slip In range, so you can step right in.
A stylish iteration of the Hands Free Slip In series, the Jade shoes are perfect for everyday wear, complementing almost every casual activity. This pair is also great for those with limited mobility, as you can slip in without using your hands — hence the name.
FAQs
What is Afterpay Day?
Afterpay Day is a bi-annual shopping event involving Aussie retailers that support Afterpay's 'buy now pay later' service. The event has grown in popularity over the years, with thousands of retailers across Australia now taking part in the bargain bonanza.
Although the event is named after Afterpay, many of the deals on offer during the sale period do not require you to use the service in order to save.
Afterpay Day deals are wide in scope, with thousands of brands discounted in numerous categories. These include tech, fashion, beauty homewares, travel, appliances and more.
When is Afterpay Day in 2026?
The August Afterpay Day sale will take place from Thursday, August 13 to Sunday, August 16. However, some brands have kick-started the deals party early by launching sales ahead of time. Regardless, most discounts will last through the wee hours of Sunday night.
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Lucy Scotting is a staff writer for Tom’s Guide Australia, primarily covering lifestyle, streaming and internet-related news. Lucy started her career writing for HR and staffing industry publications, with articles covering emerging tech, business and finance. In her spare time, Lucy can be found watching sci-fi movies, working on her dystopian fiction novel or hanging out with her dog, Fletcher.
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