I'm a shopping writer and I've scoured all the retailers participating in the August Afterpay Day sale — here are the best 57 deals I've found on Day 1

Bargain shoppers, get your wallets ready! It's officially Afterpay Day 2.0!

Yes, you read that right — 2026's second Afterpay Day sale has officially kicked off today, Thursday, August 13, and runs through to Sunday, August 16 at 11:59pm AEST.

There are deals aplenty from some of the best Aussie retailers, including Amazon, Myer, The Good Guys and more, with prices slashed across their inventories. Better yet, even some of the top-rated brands are holding their own Afterpay Day sales, like Crocs, SharkNinja and Dyson.

I've been tracking Afterpay Day sales for the past few years now, and this August sale is looking very, very enticing indeed. Afterpay Day typically delivers excellent deals on the latest tech, beauty, fashion, homewares, fitness, gaming, home entertainment, appliances and more.

I will be highlighting the best deals as they appear below, but if you're after a shortlist of the 10 best Afterpay Day deals, I've got you sorted too. I'll be constantly updating this page, so feel free to pop back every once in a while to shop the latest deals. Happy shopping!

Phones and powerbanks

Save 11% (AU$152) Apple iPhone 16: was AU$1,399 now AU$1,247 at The Good Guys This price on the iPhone 16 makes it a great option for those looking to snag a cheap iPhone. It offers a range of colours and the speed of Apple’s A18 platform, combined with an excellent dual camera array and the new Camera Control button. We have a guide on seven differences between the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16e, but the big difference is the base model's camera. At full price, the 16e is the easy choice, but this discount makes the base model considerably more attractive to budget buyers.

Save 57% (AU$399.01) Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G (256GB) Starry Black: was AU$699 now AU$299.99 at eBay If you're looking for an Android phone that punches well above its weight, the Oppo Find X5 Lite 5G might be for you. It boasts a 64MP AI camera, 65W fast charging, a 90Hz display and 256GB of onboard storage (plus the option for microSD storage up to 512GB), and right now it's a massive AU$410 off.

Televisions

Save 18% (AU$404) LG StanbyME 2 Portable FHD (27-inch): was AU$2,199 now AU$1,795 at Appliances Online Strolling around your home without missing out on your favourite shows or movies on your TV just got a whole lot easier. This portable touchscreen TV can go wherever you go, delivering a vivid 1920 x 1080 HD viewing experience.

Laptops and tablets

Save 30% (AU$455) Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB): was AU$1,499 now AU$1,044 at Amazon The Samsung 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a great option, no matter how you plan to use it. The included S Pen makes it ideal for artists and note-takers, and at this price, it’s also a solid pick for casual use like streaming shows or browsing the web. With Samsung promising security updates through 2028, it’s a tablet that will stay reliable for years to come.

Audio and wearables

Save 20% (AU$39.95) JBL Charge 5: was AU$199.95 now AU$160 at Myer This rugged, waterproof Bluetooth speaker has a pretty decent amount of bass, if that's how you like to party. Plus you get up to 20 hours of playback and you can eve use it as a portable charger in case your phone runs out of juice.

Home security

Kitchen appliances

Save 33% (AU$250) KitchenAid 4.3L Classic Stand Mixer KSM45: was AU$749 now AU$499 at KitchenAid Australia If you want a stylish, tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen, this is an excellent deal. With a 4.3L capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm.

Save 21% (AU$210) Breville The Smart Oven Pizzaiolo: was AU$999 now AU$789 at The Good Guys We gave this Breville compact pizza oven 4 out of 5 stars in our review, but we knocked off a mark because it was too expensive. But this discount slashes a modest AU$210 off when you hit the price beat button at The Good Guys. Emulating a traditional wood-fired pizza oven, it can reach up to 400C and creates a direct intense heat that ensures a perfect pie every time. Looks can be deceiving, though, as this appliance will take up a microwave-sized portion of countertop space and weighs around 15kg.

Save 35% (AU$70.99) Ninja Air Fryer Pro XL (6.2L): was AU$199.99 now AU$129 at Amazon We think the Ninja AF Pro is Ninja's best air fryer thanks to its quiet cooking, its small size and easy controls. But, while you'll have to deal with a slightly bigger frame, we think this huge saving on the larger 6.2L model makes it the air fryer to have. It offers all the same positives we enjoyed about the base model, with the ability to cook for one or two more people.

Save 40% (AU$280.99) Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven: was AU$699.99 now AU$419 at Amazon If you're keen to get outside and cook this winter, chances are that this deal is for you. This Ninja outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker, amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza.

Save 34% (AU$100.99) Ninja BlendBoss blender: was AU$299.99 now AU$199 at Amazon The Ninja BlendBoss is a sleek, smart, and powerful appliance for enjoying blended drinks on the go. Simply pop in your ingredients to blend, then detach the tumbler from its base to carry it around. With a 1,100W motor, it's more than capable of crushing your favourite smoothie mix, including ice.

Save 28% (AU$84.99) Ninja Crispi air fryer: was AU$299.99 now AU$215 at Amazon Ninja's glass air fryer packs 1700W of power into a portable design, with two borosilicate glassware containers that serve as both frying baskets and serving dishes. The borosilicate means they can also withstand extreme temperatures, making it easy to take your favourite foods from frozen to crispy. The Crispi also comes with two removable crisping grates and two snap-on container lids for easy food storage post-feast. Also available in Sage or Stone colourways.

Save 43% (AU$257.78) Ninja Slushi: was AU$599.99 now AU$342.21 at Amazon We're big fans of the Ninja Slushi at Tom's Guide — it's awesome for everything from frappes to smoothies, and even a boozy slushie if that's your vibe, thanks to its super handy drink modes. While the Amazon price isn't anything special, it does match what other stores are charging. The real win here is that it's actually in stock — this thing's been tough to find, and Amazon gets it to you quick!

Save 27% (AU$150) Ninja Swirl by Creami: was AU$549.99 now AU$399.99 at SharkNinja Australia Destined to sell out fast, the Ninja Creami Swirl has gotten a nice 27% discount at SharkNinja Direct. It features 13 one-touch presets and a soft-serve handle, designed to dispense up to 4 small cones from one container.

Save 20% (AU$30) KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Mini Food Chopper: was AU$149 now AU$119 at Amazon I've owned this little food chopper for almost a year and it has truly transformed my kitchen setup. It can pulse, blend and chop up to 3.5 cups of food at the same time, and it's very cute to look at. That said, it may not suit larger recipes or meal prepping, as you may need to process more batches, and yet it still saves time compared to manually chopping your produce.

Save 33% (AU$80) KitchenAid Almond Cream 9 Speed Artisan Hand Mixer : was AU$239 now AU$159 at Amazon If you don’t need a stand mixer, or it might take up too much space, you could consider a speedy hand mixer instead. Surely nine speeds should do just the trick, without needing much baker's elbow to get it going. Now discounted to just AU$160, the mixer also comes with five different attachments, including a dough hook and a whisk.

Coffee machines

Save 20% (AU$220) Nespresso Vertuo Creatista capsule coffee machine: was AU$1,099 now AU$879 at Amazon Yearning for more out of your current capsule coffee machine? This Nespresso Vertuo Creatista model easily blends simplicity and quality into one touch. With capsule sizes ranging from espresso to mug, and a built-in milk frother, this classy-looking machine will elevate your home coffee experience.

Home appliances

Save 10% (AU$201) Dyson Spot+Scrub Ai: was AU$1,999 now AU$1,798 at Dyson Australia Dyson is promising significant advancements in the world of robot vacuum cleaners with its Spot+Scrub AI model, thanks to a green laser that detects stains on the floor and keeps cleaning them until they're gone. In our Dyson Spot+Scrub AI review, our editor said it's "a hands-off robot vacuum I'd trust to keep my home spotless" — so it's definitely worth a look.

Save 58% (AU$520) Tineco Floor One Stretch S6: was AU$899 now AU$379 at Amazon Knock a massive 56% off this wet dry vacuum from Tineco. It can lie completely flat, making it easy to mop any spills under furniture and get into every nook and cranny. Plus, it has plenty of self-propulsion, so you won't need to put much manual work into keeping your hardwood floors looking spick and span.

Save 56% (AU$500) Tineco Floor One S7 Flashdry: was AU$899 now AU$399 at Amazon The S7 Flashdry's ability to quickly self-dry its brushroll makes it worth considering if you're regularly cleaning up spills, being ready to clean again in just minutes. You get the same self-propulsion system as the S7 Pro for effortless cleaning, excellent suction and mopping performance. If you need a wet/dry vacuum that prioritises fast-drying so you can tackle bigger messes or multiple rooms, this AU$450 saving is a deal that's hard to ignore.

Save 59% (AU$999.02) Dreame L10s Ultra Gen2: was AU$1,699 now AU$699.98 at Amazon Now at the lowest price we have seen, the Dreame L10s is an excellent buy. Complete with dual vacuum and mop capabilities, smart mapping, supercharged 10,000Pa suction power and up to 280 minutes of runtime, this robot is, quite literally, a dream.

Save 25% (AU$162) Dyson V8 Cyclone: was AU$649 now AU$487 at Dyson Australia An upgrade to Dyson's bestseller, the V8 Cyclone is now discounted by a nice 25%. It's dubbed the "most powerful V8 ever" by the brand, as it houses 30% more suction and a 60-minute runtime.

Save 47% (AU$140.99) Shark Stainforce Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner: was AU$299.99 now AU$159 at Amazon Master spot cleaning on the go with Shark's Stainforce. Complete with a portable stain scrubber, spray bottle and carrier, this spot cleaner can move around the house with you or can even be put in the back of the car.

Save 80% (AU$239.99) Shark MessMaster Vacuum: was AU$299.99 now AU$60 at Myer Score 80% off this next-level shop vac from Shark. This ultra-powerful mini vacuum can be used to clean wet or dry messes inside and outside your home, and can even suck up glass, screws, gyprock and any liquids. Cleaning the machine is easy too, as all you'll need is a cup of water to clean the dustbin using the hose.

Save 45% (AU$200.99) Shark Steam and Scrub Mop: was AU$449.99 now AU$249 at Myer The Shark Steam and Scrub Mop delivers enhanced steam power and features scrubbing pads that rotate 150 times per minute to hold and lock in dirt. With four washable mop pads included in the box, you'll always have a fresh set ready to go.

Personal care

Save 27% (AU$201) Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer: was AU$749 now AU$548 at Dyson Australia With new smart settings and a brand-new diffuser attachment for curly hair types, the Dyson Supersonic Nural is perfect for anyone. It features all the beloved settings of the original, but also comes packed with sensors and attachments. The latter are intelligent too, allowing the hair dryer to remember the last settings used.

Save 34% (AU$252) Dyson Airstrait: was AU$749 now AU$497 at Dyson Australia Slashing 34% off RRP, the Dyson Airstrait can take your hair styling routine to a whole new level. The no-hot-plate hair straightener is also a dryer that can take totally wet hair and dry it to naturally straight in a matter of minutes. With three temperature settings and precise airflow blades, this hair tool is great for those wanting to shorten their drying and styling time. Also included in the box is a non-slip heat-resistant mat, which can be used to place the styler down in between sectioning.

Save 47% (AU$79.01) Dreame Gleam Hair Dryer: was AU$169 now AU$89.99 at Amazon An even cheaper alternative in the hairdryer space is the Dreame Gleame. It has a speedy 110,000 RPM motor, customisable settings and built-in ion technology for a frizz-free finish every time.

Fitness and fashion

Using code AFTERPAY26 Save 39% (AU$68.75) Ugg Express Tazzy Mini Slipper Boots: was AU$175 now AU$106.25 at UGG Express All hail the coveted Tazzy Mini Slippers!! As a cozy slipper wearer, I've seen this style everywhere and this nice 39% discount isn't stopping me from picking up a pair. Available in this chestnut colour, as well as a monotone black colourway under the same listing.

Using code Afterpay26 Save 15% (AU$23.85) Ugg Express Urban Boots Ultra Mini: was AU$159 now AU$135.15 at UGG Express Nab a discounted pair from Ugg Express this Afterpay Day. With an extra 15% off sitewide, you can snuggle up this winter with these cute mini boots. Available in a few colourways, but I really love this pair in Black.

Save 37% (AU$104.80) Asics Gel-Nimbus 27: was AU$280 now AU$175.20 at Amazon The Asics Gel-Nimbus 27 is a small but significant update on the Gel-Nimbus 26 and one of the best max-cushioned daily trainers you can get. Perfect for beginners or experienced runners looking for a shoe for easy days, you can't go wrong.

Save 27% (AU$74.38) Asics Gel-Kayano 32: was AU$280 now AU$205.62 at Amazon Soon to be succeeded by the Gel-Kayano 33's, this classic Asics sneaker style is the pinnacle of comfort and support. With great cushioning support and breathable mesh, you'll feel like you're running on a cloud. Available in a range of sizes and colours under the same listing.

Save 52% (AU$56.17) Adidas Galaxy 7: was AU$107 now AU$50.83 at Amazon Running shoe meets casual style in the Adidas Galaxy 7s. With a massive 52% off, these shoes offer support for daily jogs with plenty of cushioning, thanks to Adidas' Cloudfoam midsole.

Save 32% (AU$96.34) Hoka Bondi 9: was AU$300 now AU$203.66 at Amazon Now, when it comes to runners, I always tend to choose ones with aesthetic appeal — and these Hoka Bondi 9s are right up my alley. If you enjoy a stroll or a run, these sneakers will provide plenty of cushioning and superb traction with their durable outsoles. If this Rose Latte shade isn't your cup of tea, there are plenty of fun and vibrant colourways available under the same listing.

Save 21% (AU$52.36) Hoka Mach 6: was AU$249.99 now AU$197.63 at Amazon The Hoka Mach 6 is a lightweight and versatile trainer that our fitness editors, Nick and Jane, consistently recommend, and they're on sale. Both the men's and women's shoes are available in a wide range of colours and sizes.

Save 44% (AU$120) Saucony Triumph 23 : was AU$269.99 now AU$149.99 at Amazon While the Saucony Triumph 23 is not the most exciting running shoe, it has a couple of key features to recommend it. One is that it's very comfortable and protective, and the other is its durability. That said, it's now discounted by 44% in both men's and women's sizes, which is one of the deepest discounts we've seen, so it could be worth nabbing ASAP.

Save 41% (AU$110) Saucony Hurricane 25 Sneaker: was AU$269.99 now AU$159.99 at Amazon The Saucony Hurricane 25 is the kind of shoe you reach for when you want maximum comfort without giving up stable, reliable support. One of the Tom's Guide running shoe testers logged a serious chunk of their marathon training miles in this shoe and ended up completely won over by it. Those long runs and recovery days highlighted how gentle, steady and genuinely comfortable the ride feels.

Save 50% (AU$39.99) Crocs Classic Clogs: was AU$79.99 now AU$40 at Crocs Australia Knocking up to 50% off, these clogs are extremely versatile, breathable and dry fast when wet, making them perfect for almost every activity. And without these sandals, we wouldn't know what Jibbitz are and their ability to personalise any pair of Crocs to your liking.

Save 30% (AU$16.50) Crocs Miami Flip: was AU$54.99 now AU$38.49 at Crocs Australia An Aussie summer staple, but make it Crocs?! This Miami Flip style is an obvious choice for beach days, with an elevated lift and stylish square toe. A range of colours are discounted, but this price is exclusive to the Dragon Fruit option.

Save 38% (AU$50) Skechers Women's Go Walk Flex - Illuminate: was AU$129.99 now AU$79.99 at Amazon Sandals don't get much more comfortable than this. The sporty Go Walk Flex have a generous stack of comfortable cushioning underfoot and soft, woven straps to hold your foot in place without adding unwelcome pressure. Plus, these are a part of the Hands Free Slip In range, so you can step right in.

FAQs

What is Afterpay Day? Afterpay Day is a bi-annual shopping event involving Aussie retailers that support Afterpay's 'buy now pay later' service. The event has grown in popularity over the years, with thousands of retailers across Australia now taking part in the bargain bonanza. Although the event is named after Afterpay, many of the deals on offer during the sale period do not require you to use the service in order to save. Afterpay Day deals are wide in scope, with thousands of brands discounted in numerous categories. These include tech, fashion, beauty homewares, travel, appliances and more.

When is Afterpay Day in 2026? The August Afterpay Day sale will take place from Thursday, August 13 to Sunday, August 16. However, some brands have kick-started the deals party early by launching sales ahead of time. Regardless, most discounts will last through the wee hours of Sunday night.

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