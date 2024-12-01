Act fast! Roborock is taking $700 off its top-rated robot vacuums

The countdown to the holidays has officially started. Whether you're shopping for a loved one or yourself, now is the time to take advantage of Cyber Monday deals and one of the best I've seen comes from Roborock. The company makes some of the best robot vacuums we've tested and they're having a sitewide sale right now.

For a limited time, Roborock is taking up to $700 off its robot vacuums. Below I've rounded up five of the best Roborock deals you can get right now.

Best Roborock deals

Roborock Q5 Max+: was $599 now $279 at Roborock The Q5 Max+ offers hands-free cleaning with style. This svelte robo vac uses a LiDAR navigation system that helps it create detailed 3D maps of your home. It adapts rapidly to different environments, ensuring thorough and efficient cleaning every time. It also self-empties into a 2x2.5L dust bag, allowing you to go up to 7 weeks without the hassle of manual trash disposal.

Roborock Q5 Pro+: was $699 now $329 at Roborock The Roborock Q5 Pro+ is a steal at $329. With the smarts to both vacuum and mop, this device features Roborock's DuoRoller Brush, which is designed to enhance vacuuming performance on carpets and ensure fewer hair tangles to provide a hassle-free cleaning experience.

Roborock Q Revo S: was $799 now $459 at Roborock If you want your floors dust-free and shining, this all-in-one system cleans up after you for up to 7 weeks. It washes and dries itself with smart features like scheduling and No-Go zones.

Roborock Q Revo Plus: was $899 now $519 at Roborock Roborock's Q Revo is the ultimate hands-free cleaning with a self-emptying vacuum base and a 4L water tank that automatically refills the mop. The dual spinning mops clean themselves after each passthrough then use a built-in hot air dryer to prevent unpleasant odors from building up. The multifunctional dock holds up to seven weeks of debris and provides the Q Revo with fast charging.