11 best yoga apparel deals — shop my picks from Lululemon, Athleta and more starting at $16
Save big on comfy yoga apparel from top brands
The best time to upgrade your wardrobe with new athleisure and yoga apparel is... any time! Stretchy leggings and soft, sweat-wicking tanks have become the go-to apparel for many thanks to their comfort, range of motion and versatility.
If you love to live in athleisure, you'll be happy to know some of the biggest yoga apparel brands are running major sales right now. You can snag premium goodies for low prices, like Athleta's Aurora Seamless Leggings slashed to just $39 or Lululemon's stylish Align Ribbed Tank for only $39.
Shop the best athleisure and yoga apparel picks from Athleta, Alo Yoga, Lululemon, and Amazon, or keep scrolling to see which 11 items made the cut for me.
Best athleisure & yoga apparel deals
Joyspels Sports Bra: was $29 now $16 @ Amazon
This strappy sports bra is almost 50% off right now in a limited time deal. It provides medium support, comes with removable cups, and is constructed with a breathable, quick-drying fabric. I love this dark green colorway, but there are a ton of other discounted colors to choose from.
Aurora Seamless High Neck Tank: was $55 now $19 @ Athleta
Cropped tanks are perfect for hot weather or intense exercise, and this beautiful V-back cropped tank is $35 off in multiple colors. It's made with soft fabric that's comfortable and minimizes chafing, and odor-controlling yarns to keep you from smelling too much after a sweaty workout.
Navigate Tank: was $49 now $19 @ Athleta
If you're a fan of the classic tank shape, this is the $20 tank for you. It features a recycled polyester fabric with 2-way stretch and side slits for easier movement. This tank is breathable, comfortable, quick-drying, and snag-resistant — what more could you want in an athleisure top?
The Gym People High Waist Yoga Pant: was $29 now $24 @ Amazon
A good pair of leggings doesn't have to cost a lot. These $24 leggings have amassed an average 4.4/5 star rating with over 52,000 reviews. They're comfortably thick and high-waisted, boast a stretchy, moisure-wicking material, and offer side pockets and an inner pocket to store all your essentials, whether you're going out for dinner or hitting the gym.
Trekkie North Mid Rise Short: was $59 now $29 @ Athleta
These shorts will go the distance as summer comes to a close and fall temperatures ease in. They're fitted at the top, sitting comfortably at the waist, and taper out at the leg openings for a breathable fit. Made with primarily lightweight, stretchy recycled nylon, these shorts are perfect for hiking, running, or strolling around a shopping center.
Align Strappy Ribbed Tank: was $68 now $39 @ Lululemon
At your next yoga class, you're bound to get a few compliments on this stylish, strappy cropped tank. It's designed specifically for yoga, with light support for A/B cup sizes and a weightless, super soft Nulu fabric that's both sweat-wicking and quick-drying.
Aurora Seamless Legging: was $109 now $39 @ Athleta
If you've been on the hunt for a high-quality pair of leggings, grab a pair of these Aurora Seamless leggings for just $40. That's $69 in savings! They feature comfortable, seamless construction, a wide, high-waisted band, and sweat-wicking nylon fabric that'll keep you cool during yoga or more intense workouts.
Hotty Hot High-Rise Short: was $68 now $49 @ Lululemon
Whether you're running, packing to move, or heading to the movies with friends, these will be the shorts you reach for, and not just because of the gorgeous green color. They're lightweight, extremely breathable with mesh fabric panels, and adjustable thanks to an infinity drawcord in the waistband. There's even a side-seam pocket for storage.
Ultimate Stash High Rise 7/8 Legging: was $109 now $59 @ Athleta
These leggings hit just above the ankle, and they're made with Athleta's SuperSonic fabric, a breathable and sweat-wicking material that delivers supportive compression for medium- to high-impact workouts. Compared to its predecessor, the Ultimate Stash leggings boast a no-slip waistband and large side stash pockets.
7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging: was $98 now $78 @ Alo Yoga
If you want leggings to run your errands in, these stylish periwinkle leggings are a smart pick. They can smooth and sculpt your legs, thanks to Alo Yoga's signature Airbrush performance fabric that offers medium compression. On top of the fabric's smoothing quality, it can also help wick away moisture and resist odors if you use them to work out.
Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie: was $118 now $79 @ Lululemon
Cooler temperatures will be here before we know it. You can throw on this adorable cropped hoodie as part of a date night outfit or as a pre-workout layer on a chilly morning. It's made with a breathable, soft cotton-blend fleece fabric that'll keep you cozy, and has a neat hidden feature: the elastic zipper pull doubles as an emergency hair tie if you forget yours at home.
