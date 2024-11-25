11 best advent calendar deals in Amazon's Black Friday sale — here's the gifts I'd get from $11
Advent calendars that think outside the box
Black Friday brings some great deals on advent calendars, and with December approaching, now's the perfect time to grab one. Whether you're shopping for kids, pets or yourself, these calendars offer more exciting surprises than your typical chocolate-behind-a-door option.
I've rounded up calendars that bring something different to the countdown experience. From LEGO builds to daily tea tastings, these picks make the wait until Christmas more fun. Here are my favorite options, all offering good value for their unique contents.
Best advent calendar deals
A unique twist on the traditional calendar, this crystals advent calendar features 24 different crystals and minerals. Each day reveals a new stone with information about its properties. Perfect for anyone interested in geology or crystal collecting.
Combine puzzle-solving with holiday countdown fun. Each door reveals a new piece of a larger scene featuring Jack Skellington and Sally. By Christmas, you'll have completed a collector-worthy puzzle.
Let your four-legged friend join the countdown excitement. The Joyful Days dog advent calendar contains 24 different dog treats, all made with natural ingredients. A fun way to include your pet in holiday traditions.
Practical meets festive with this ChapStick advent calendar. Includes seasonal flavors and classic favorites, ensuring you're well-stocked with moisturizing protection through winter. Great for anyone who constantly loses their ChapStick.
From one of the most trusted names in chocolate comes this premium countdown. Features Lindt's signature milk chocolate along with special holiday shapes and flavors. The quality makes each day's treat feel special.
A hands-on calendar that kids love. his clever calendar turns slime into a feast for the eyes. Each day reveals a new dessert-inspired creation, from frosting-like textures to cookie-dough appearances, all designed to look like tempting treats.
A sophisticated way to count down December mornings. Each day brings a new premium tea to sample, from classic blacks to seasonal blends. Perfect for tea enthusiasts wanting to explore new flavors.
Turn December into a self-care retreat with this wellness-focused calendar. Each day reveals a new way to relax: from soothing essential oils and wax melts to calming room sprays and shower gels. The thoughtful mix of aromatherapy, personal care, and healing stones makes this perfect for anyone who needs a daily dose of calm during the holiday rush.
Make December more magical with this Disney-themed LEGO calendar. Behind each door, you'll find pieces to build mini versions of beloved characters and movie scenes. The 24 builds combine to create an enchanting winter display, and each one is designed to be both playable and displayable.
Perfect for comic book fans, this calendar reveals a new mini Pop! figure daily. Includes popular DC heroes and villains in holiday-themed designs. Creates a complete collection by Christmas.
Give the gift of DIY with this unique take on the advent calendar. Each day reveals a new professional-grade tool or accessory from Bosch's trusted lineup. Instead of chocolates that are gone in minutes, you're building a lasting collection of quality tools – think precision screwdrivers, drill bits, measuring tools and more.
