I just played Street Fighter 6 on Switch 2 — and I can’t believe how good it is

Mario Kart World is a fantastic Nintendo Switch 2 game, but the game I’ll be playing most on the console is Street Fighter 6. Yes, I’ve already spent 206 hours on the PS5 edition, but I’ve been having a blast playing it on Nintendo’s latest console/handheld hybrid. Why? Because of the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller.

That might come as a surprise if you’re a fighting game fanatic like me. Hell, writing this is weird for me too! I still prefer using the best fight sticks, but the updated Switch 2 Pro controller isn’t bad for playing fighting games. Sure, it doesn’t have a six-button layout like the Hori Wireless Fighting Commander Octa Pro, but the Switch 2 Pro controller gets the job done.

If you’re hesitant about playing Street Fighter 6 on Switch 2, don’t be. Not only does it look and perform phenomenally, but it controls like a dream, especially with a Switch 2 Pro controller. I’ll explain why.

Street Fighter 6 on Switch 2 features

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Before moving on, let me break down what Street Fighter 6 on Switch 2 has to offer.

Out of the box, you get all of the characters, stages and balance updates released for seasons 1 and 2. You’ll have to pay for the inevitable season 3 (which should arrive this summer), but getting seasons 1 and 2 at no extra charge is a nice deal.

Content-wise, you’ll have access to everything in the game’s three core modes: World Tour, Battle Hub, and Fighting Ground. There’s also a pair of Switch 2-exclusive offline modes called Gyro Battle and Calorie Contest. The former has you using the Joy-Con’s gyro controls to perform attacks, while the latter has you furiously shaking the Joy-Con to burn in-game calories to get a high score.

(Image credit: Capcom)

While I appreciate that the Switch 2 has two exclusive modes, I likely won’t indulge in them since they seem like too much work. But that’s fine since there’s so much other content to engage with. Content I can use the Pro controller with!

Playing Street Fighter 6 with a Switch 2 Pro controller

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

The Switch 2 Pro controller isn’t a huge upgrade from the original Switch 1 model, but its minor adjustments make for a better overall peripheral.

The most notable update comes in the form of two programmable back buttons, but the slightly slimmer design and matte-like texture are just as nice. Nintendo also says the analog sticks are less likely to suffer from stick drift.

The Pro controller doesn’t have an ideal button layout for Street Fighter 6 since the controller doesn’t have six face buttons. However, since the four face buttons are so large, pressing them is very easy, even when you have to press two simultaneously. The shoulder buttons are simple to reach and also feel nice to press. Overall, the buttons are extremely responsive.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I usually struggle with cross-shaped D-pads like the one on the Switch 2 controller, but I had little trouble performing motion inputs for special and super moves during my playtime. The D-pad isn’t that large, which allows me to easily cover it with the joint of my thumb. I sometimes misperform inputs, but I’m sure my accuracy will improve as I become more accustomed to this D-pad.

The controller is relatively light but still has enough weight to prevent it from feeling cheap. The aforementioned texture feels good against my palms and helps me maintain a solid grip. It’s just a well-built peripheral that’s a joy to use for hours on end, even for fighting games.

Bottom line

Dedicated fight pads and fight sticks are still best for playing fighting games like Street Fighter 6. However, it might be a while before officially licensed Switch 2 fighting game controllers start arriving. You might have luck pairing a Switch 1 fight stick/pad to the new console, but compatibility isn’t guaranteed. Thankfully, the Switch 2 Pro controller is excellent for playing fighting games on Nintendo’s new system.

I expected to love the Switch 2 Pro controller since I’m a fan of the previous model. What I didn’t foresee is how well the new controller would work with Street Fighter 6. Again, I’ve sunk hundreds of hours into Capcom’s fighter, but I’m down to spend even more time beating the snot out of opponents just to continue using the Pro controller. It really is a fantastic peripheral for fighting games on Switch 2.