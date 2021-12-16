Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro Specs: Dimensions: 8 x 2.5 x 10.4 in

Weight: 2.6 pounds

PPM Range: 1700-2700 (5 pre-programed speeds)

Amplitude: 14mm (estimated)

Attachments: 5

Noise level: 55-65 decibels

Battery life: 180 minutes

The Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro is among the best massage guns on the market, capable of releasing tension in tight muscles and increasing range of motion in restricted joints.

Massage guns have become a popular (yet expensive) way for everyone both active and sedentary to speed up recovery and improve healing from injury. Quick percussion from the gun’s shaft and attachment penetrates deep into muscle tissues, promoting relaxation and blood flow.

But is a massage gun like the Hypervolt 2 Pro appropriate for users of all levels? Does its “Pro” nomenclature indicate that only the most advanced of athletes should invest in this high-quality recovery tool? Read our full Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro review below.

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro review: Price and availability

The Hypervolt 2 Pro, the most expensive in Hyperice’s massage gun family, retails at $399. That’s the same price you’d pay for a Theragun Elite, the Pro’s closest competitor.

You may get lucky and find the Pro for even less through another online retailer, but even with a substantial discount, the Hypervolt 2 Pro still sells at a high price point. In fact, there’s really only one notable massage gun that costs more — the Theragun Pro at $599. However, unlike the Theragun models, you’re more likely to find the Hypervolt 2 Pro discounted or on sale.

(Image credit: Future)

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro review: Design

The Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro has a relatively common design — much like the Sportneer Deep Tissue massager and the Legiral Le3, the Pro’s long vertical handle is affixed to its horizontally oriented shaft and brushless 90 watt motor. This T-shape configuration doesn’t allow for a lot of variety in your grip like the triangular Theragun Elite does, but its basic, straightforward construction works well to target most of your body’s tight spots.

At 2.6 pounds, the Pro is about half a pound heavier than the TimTam Power Massager, and over a pound heavier than the Theragun Mini. More weight does have its advantages: the Pro’s solid composition means you won’t necessarily need to worry about its fragility. But there are some disadvantages as well, like the fact that holding the gun by the bottom of its handle began to wear my wrists out after some time. This was compounded by the fact that the Pro’s handle was just a little too wide to feel like I could get a super secure grip. Admittedly my hands are smaller than average, but it should still be noted.

(Image credit: Future)

The Hypervolt 2 Pro has five speeds: 1700, 1900, 2100, 2400, and 2700 percussions per minute (or PPM). Speed is controlled by turning a wide dial on the back of the gun, with small lights on the circumference indicating the current PPM. Three more lights on the bottom half of the dial will show your current force production, according to the Pro’s patented pressure sensor technology. Outfitted with Bluetooth connectivity, a sole light on the bottom of the Pro’s dial will illuminate when pairing your gun to the Hyperice App (available for iOS and Android). Powering up the Pro is done by flipping a switch on the bottom of the handle, right next to its charging port.

Included with the Hypervolt 2 Pro are three different power outlet adapters, which is welcome news if you plan on traveling internationally with your gun. Another plus for the jetsetting crowd — it’s TSA approved for your carry-on. A downside for the frequent flyer is that the Pro doesn’t come with a case (although a small bag does hold all of the attachments separately). Since it’s pretty sturdy, you could most likely get away with cushioning it between some thick sweatshirts and tossing it in your bag. But on the other hand, if I’m going to pay a few hundred bucks for a massage gun, I’d like to know that it could be protected appropriately during transport. Hanging onto the box is always an option, albeit not a very space-saving one.

(Image credit: Future)

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro review: Attachments

The Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro comes with five attachments: a “flat” head for large surface areas like your quads, hamstrings, and chest; a “fork” head for long muscles like your calves and biceps; a “bullet” head for trigger points in areas like your glutes, hips, and shoulders; a “cushion” head for sensitive spots like the wrists, knees, and neck; and a “ball” head for general usage and larger muscle groups.

I got the most mileage out of the flat, cushion, and ball attachments. Both the ball and cushion feel like they’re made of slightly softer and more forgiving material, as opposed to the harder plastic of the flat, bullet, and fork heads. The ball worked wonders on my pecs after heavy bench pressing days — I usually find myself super fatigued and sore the next morning, but using the gun allowed me to wake up to a greater-than-expected range of motion.

(Image credit: Future)

The cushion was also helpful in targeting my super sensitive upper traps and lower lateral quads. The “give” of the cushion meant it could be used on my shoulders, neck, and the bonier areas of my leg without fear of recoil or stall. It’s a design more massage gun manufacturers should employ.

Despite being made from hard plastic, the flat attachment relieved tension in my quads after long runs without feeling too painful. Using the fork on my calves and the bullet on my glutes was a different story, however. I think I could work my way up to using these attachments without wincing, but it would take some time.

Hyperice provides a small zippered case that holds all five attachments comfortably. You can throw it into your gym bag or suitcase and know that the small pieces won’t get lost or misplaced.

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro review: Performance

The Hypervolt 2 Pro has an exceptional battery life — at three hours, it outlasts the Theragun Elite and the Theragun Mini by 60 and 30 minutes respectively. The Theragun Pro doubles the Hypervolt 2 Pro’s run time with a six hour life, but you’ll pay $200 more for that extra three hours. Charging the Pro once got me through an entire week’s worth of testing, with plenty of battery left to spare.

A brushless 90 watt high-torque motor provides decent power during usage. Several reviews estimated the Pro’s stall force at around 35 pounds, and that felt accurate by my standards. There were only a few times when I felt the gun slow down a bit, but overall, the Pro’s power and force stayed consistent. I also never experienced my biggest massage gun pet peeve - recoil. This is especially impressive given that I was using the Pro on some bony areas, usually prone to cause bounce back (thanks, cushion attachment).

(Image credit: Future)

Several reviews also estimated the amplitude (the distance the attachment and shaft extend from the gun) to be around 14mm. This is at the higher end of an average amplitude range, although the Theragun Elite boasts a longer 16mm stroke length. But while the Elite may be able to go deeper, the Pro can go faster: at 2700 PPM, it beats the Elite’s top speed by 300 PPM. This increased speed partnered with its acceptable amplitude provided more than enough pressure to release the tension in my hot spots.

You won’t have to worry about the Pro waking anyone up — when used at its fastest setting, the Pro’s noise level topped out at around 65 decibels. Most of the time it stayed even quieter in the 55-60 decibel range. This is comparable to most of the popular massage guns on the market.

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro review: App

Massage guns like the Hypervolt 2 Pro can be a fantastic tool to help anyone alleviate aches and pains, but most first-timers may feel a little clueless on how best to use one. That’s where guidance from the Hyperice app can be helpful.

After downloading, the app will ask you a few questions about your frequent activities (or lack thereof), collect data from other health apps on your phone (with your permission), and ask you to connect your Hyperice product. You’ll then be taken to a home screen, where you can select routines for your device, try a recommended program based on your activity, or choose a regimen for a specific part of your body. You’ll also see your “HyperSmart” score, which grades you based on your product usage. This numbered score may be somewhat arbitrary, but it can aid in keeping you accountable.

After a Bluetooth connection has been established and a program has been selected, the Hyperice app will automatically set your gun to the recommended speed. An in-app timer lets you know how long to treat each area, accompanied by a video demonstration and voice-over instructions and tips.

Seeing real people use the Pro during demonstrations was helpful — it’s a nice upgrade from the Therabody app’s minimalistic diagrams. It’s also nice to have voice-over guidance to ensure you’re doing everything correctly. The Therabody app makes slightly better use of Bluetooth connectivity with its force meter, which indicates when an optimal amount of pressure is being applied. The addition of a metric like this would be great for novices.

But overall, the Hyperice app isn’t exactly user-friendly. Trying to select a routine for my Pro proved difficult on multiple occasions. Whenever I’d try to select something specifically for my device, no routines could be found. I ended up having to apply a filter for an older Hypervolt model, the Plus, to see any programs pop up. This could be because the Pro is a relatively new addition to the Hyperice family, so hopefully, there'll be a fix for this in future updates. Also worth noting is that my “recommended routines” very often required other Hyperice products, like the Hypersphere or the Hyperice X.

Some of the app’s programming can get lengthy — the “nighttime relief” program clocked 19 minutes, while the “competition ready” program lasted for 23 minutes. This is excellent for the athlete, weekend warrior, or those who have already committed to a warm-up and recovery protocol. Programs that long might be intimidating for a beginner, though.

(Image credit: Future)

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro review: Verdict

The basic yet solid construction of the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro makes it a good choice for nearly anyone looking to invest in a high-end massage gun. However, a few key factors gear the Pro towards a more experienced user.

With a three-hour battery life, dedicated massage gun aficionados can use the Pro for plenty of extended sessions before needing a recharge. The Hyperice App is capable of leading accomplished athletes through comprehensive programing for a competitive edge. A variety of textured attachments combined with a speedy 2700 PPM effectively releases the tightest trigger points and muscle groups.

But as an introductory massage gun, the Pro might throw you a few learning curves. It could take some time to figure out the best way to hold the Pro (and some time to build up the grip strength). Finding an appropriate routine in the app may require tapping around for a few minutes before landing on a winner. And it’s possible that using the harder, denser “bullet” and “fork” attachments would have to be a long-term goal. Nonetheless, even the greenest of beginners could do a lot worse than the well-made Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro, but if you want something lighter, cheaper, and simpler to use, it might be worth looking at the Theragun Mini.