Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (2023) hands-on: The lightest laptop I’ve tested

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (2023) is a stylish ultraportable that could be one of the year's thinnest laptops. It's too early to render a verdict, but we like what we've seen so far.

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED isn’t just another laptop refresh. Featuring the latest 13th Gen Intel Core CPU, a gorgeous 13.3-inch OLED display and a thinner design than its predecessor, this new notebook has the makings of being one of 2023’s finest ultraportables.

I briefly went hands-on with the Zenbook S 13 during an Asus event and immediately came away smitten with the notebook due to its elegant, featherweight design. We’ll need to put the laptop through its paces to see if it can find a spot in our best laptops list. But based on my time with the laptop, I’m excited to see what this Zenbook has to offer.

Here are my thoughts on the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED and why I think it’s a laptop worth keeping an eye on.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Asus Zenbook 13 S OLED Starting price $1,399 CPU Intel Core i7-1355U Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Display 13.3 inches, 16:10 2.8K (2880 x 1800) Memory Up to 32GB Storage Up to 1TB Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Camera FHD IR Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4/USB-C, 1x USB-A, 1x HDMI, 1x headphone jack Battery 14 hours (rated) Dimensions 11.6 x 8.5 x 0.4 inches Weight 2.2 pounds

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED: Price and availability

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED is available for $1,399 at Abt Appliances (opens in new tab). This configuration packs a 13.3-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800) 16:10 OLED display, a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED: Design and display

The first thing that struck me about the Zenbook S 13 was its featherweight lightness. At 2.2 pounds, it’s one of the lightest laptops I’ve ever held. In fact, it's even lighter than the MacBook Air M2 which weighs 2.7 pounds.

I had no problems carrying the Zenbook S 13 around the event and resting it on my lap while I typed on it. I’m sure I’ll forget this laptop is in my bag when carrying it, which is a selling point. It’s also super thin at 11.6 x 8.5 x 0.4 inches.

Then we have the machined aluminum chassis, which not only feels good to hold but also makes the Zenbook S 13 feel extremely sturdy. I’d need more time with the laptop to see just how sturdy it is over the long term, but it felt appropriately rigid during my limited time with the device. I also found it easy to open the lid with one hand, which is also another selling point.

The ceramic aluminum lid and dark silver body look great. Whether it's a professional or casual setting, the laptop won’t look out of place no matter where you use it. I also like how its discreet design doesn’t draw too much attention to itself.

The Zenbook S 13 has a 13.3-inch 16:10 OLED display with 2,880 x 1,800 resolution. Asus claims the display can reach 550 nits of brightness, has a color gamut of 100% DCI-P3, and a Delta-E of less than 1. (A Delta-E of zero is the best in terms of color accuracy.)

I found the display sufficiently bright and crisp during my brief hands-on time with the laptop. I particularly liked the way colors popped off the screen without being overblown. I’m curious to see how the Zenbook's display stacks up in our lab tests and how it compares with other laptops we’ve tested.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED: Performance

The Zenbook S 13 should pack enough power for everyday computing tasks based on its specs. This includes a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

Without a discrete GPU, the laptop won't be able to run some of the best PC games or be able to edit videos as well as a MacBook Air M2. However, if you mainly use laptops for work or to watch videos, the Zenbook S 13 should be up to the task.

Our lab tests will give us more insight into how well the Zenbook S 13 performs.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED: Keyboard and touchpad

The Zenbook S 13 features a roomy keyboard with snappy keys. The keys have good travel distance and produce a satisfying click when pressed.

It’s too early to tell how I’ll like the keyboard after extensive use, but based on my initial experience, I think I’ll like it quite a bit.

There isn’t much I can say about the touchpad right now, but it felt smooth and it responded to all of my gestures.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED: Battery life

The Zenbook S 13 OLED packs a 63 Wh lithium-polymer battery. Asus claims the laptop can last up to 14 hours on a single charge.

If true, this laptop should last you all day and then some. But as always, we'll need to test the battery life for ourselves to see if the laptop's real-world battery life matches its rated battery life.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED: Webcam and ports

The Zenbook S 13 OLED has a Full HD (1,920 x 1080) IR webcam. Features include lighting optimization, background blurring, eye tracking and motion tracking effects.

You'll find a decent amount of ports. This includes two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, one USB-A, one HDMI 2.1 and a headphone jack. I appreciate the inclusion of HDMI and USB-A, which you don't often find on ultraportables.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED: Outlook

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED made a great first impression thanks to its thin elegant design. I’m a big fan of ultraportables and this notebook seems like it could be one of the best of its kind for 2023. Yes, a laptop’s performance and display quality are its most important aspects — but there’s nothing wrong with having all of that in an elegant chassis.

I can’t wait to test the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED and see if its performance and overall usability match its impressive design. Stay tuned for our full review!