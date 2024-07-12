The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is already 60% off with this killer deal

The new Galaxy Z Flip 6 could wind up being one of the best foldable phones of 2024. We're still putting our review unit through a series of tests, but so far we like its new upgraded 50MP camera as well as its new AI features. What we don't like is its $1,099 price.

Fortunately, right now you can get the Galaxy Z Flip 6 on sale for $449 at Samsung via trade-in. Even better, you'll get a free storage upgrade to 512GB. You can purchase it unlocked or with your preferred carrier. It's one of the best Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorders you can get. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Samsung promo codes).

Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorder: was $1,099 now $449 @ Samsung

Free storage upgrade! Samsung is knocking up to $1,000 off Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorders when you trade-in an older phone. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade with your preorder. The phone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED (2640 x 1080) inner display w/ 120Hz refresh, 3.4-inch AMOLED (720 x 748) outer display w/ 60Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get an upgraded 50MP f/2.2 main and 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide rear cameras and a 10MP f2.2 selfie cam.

Yes, there are other deals out there that also include a free storage upgrade, but Samsung has the biggest discount because they're offering the biggest trade-in value. (You can also get 25% off a new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Galaxy Watch Ultra, or Galaxy Watch 7 if you buy either along with your new phone).

In our initial Galaxy Z Flip 6 review, we called it a fun upgrade that packs many of the same great Galaxy AI features found in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, along with a few new ones designed solely for the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung's new phone boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a new dual rail hinge design, 4,000 mAh capacity battery, and an upgraded 50MP main camera. So far we're more excited about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 than the Motorola Razr Plus 2024. We also really like all the new Galaxy AI features because many of them help to make the phone look more customizable than ever before.