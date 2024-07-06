Samsung's offering up to $1,200 for Galaxy Z Fold 6 trade-ins plus a ton of free perks

Samsung finally has a launch date for its next-gen line of foldable smartphones: July 10 at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Summer 2024 event. But if you're already set on snagging the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 or Galaxy Z Fold 6, you have a small window to save big — and I'm talking up to $1,500 big.

As usual, you can find on Samsung's website a preorder registration deal leading up to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 release date. The company opened up reservations last week, which automatically come with a $50 credit, along with the eye-catching tagline that interested buyers could save up to $1,500. It sounds almost too good to be true, especially given that the announcement was light on details. But now Samsung has broken down exactly how this deal works, so those looking to upgrade their phone have a clearer picture of what kind of savings we're talking about here.

We haven't yet received official word on the Galaxy Z Fold series price this year. However, early leaks suggest we could see a $100 price hike for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 over its predecessor. That would place the starting price at $1,899, while the 512GB and 1TB version would cost $2,019 and $2,259, respectively. We'll have to wait until July 10 to learn more.

Here's what you save when you trade in for a Galaxy Z Fold 6

In an email shared with some customers, Samsung says you can get up to $1,200 off with an eligible trade-in for pre-ordering the Galaxy Z Fold 6. While it doesn't list which phones qualify for this eyebrow-raising trade-in value, we'd wager the last-gen Galaxy Z Fold 5 and premium Galaxy S24 Ultra are the most likely candidates. We'd be surprised to see any other phones in Samsung's line fetch such a high price.

What about the remaining $300 of the initial $1,500 sales pitch? Well, there's the aforementioned $50 credit just for making the reservation. There’s no obligation if you put in a reservation and don’t end up pre-ordering a device, plus you're entered for a $5,000 sweepstakes regardless.

Samsung is also reviving its doubled storage offer, meaning that whichever model you purchase, you'll get twice the storage for no extra cost. Samsung values this offer as $240 in savings, which feels a bit inflated. On the best Android phones, you can expect a bump from 256GB to 512GB of storage to cost around $100 or $150 at most.

Yet another deal Samsung's reviving is a free year of Samsung Care Plus, worth up to $156. With Samsung's version of Apple Care, you get unlimited repairs, same-day cracked screens for $29, coverage for theft and loss, access to 24/7 expert support, and more.

When you add it all up, the total savings is over $1,600 — a full $100 more than Samsung's initial number — but in reality, most of that value comes from added perks. The only actual cost shaven off the foldable's price tag will come from the trade-in value and reserve credit. Still, it means more money in your pocket at the end of the day.