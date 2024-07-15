Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Prime Day deal alert — save $120 now plus free $200 gift card

Samsung officially launched the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 at its Unpacked summer event last week. And the new phones came with a controversial $100 price hike over their predecessors. The good news is that, at least for the latter, Amazon Prime Day has rendered that increase null and void.

That's because right now you can preorder the 512GB version of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for $1,099 from Amazon, saving you $120 on this 2024 flagship device. Now, this isn't the very best deal we've seen on the Flip 6. You can get it for as low as $449 at Samsung, but that will require trading in an older device.

The Amazon deal actually gets even better. For no extra cost, you can opt to buy the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip alongside a $200 Amazon gift card — effectively saving you $320. The only caveat is this is a limited time deal, so there's no telling how long it'll be available for.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorder (512GB): was $1,219 now $1,099 @ Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is taking a 10% discount off preorders for the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 model with no trade-in required. The phone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED (2640 x 1080) inner display w/ 120Hz refresh, 3.4-inch AMOLED (720 x 748) outer display w/ 60Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get an upgraded 50MP f/2.2 main and 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide rear cameras and a 10MP f2.2 selfie cam. The phone ships on July 24.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorder (with $200 free Amazon gift card): was $1,419 now 1,099 @ Amazon

Limited time deal!

Alongside the $120 price cut on the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Amazon has a limited time deal in place that grants you a $200 Amazon gift card for free. The gift card has no expiration date and can be redeemed against anything on Amazon. If you're planning to upgrade to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 then this deal is a no brainer while it lasts.

While we've seen other deals around for this phone, this is a no-strings-attached way to cancel out the price hike and grab yourself some extra spending money at Amazon too. For those that want to go all-in on Samsung, you can also buy the above offer with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro thrown in for $1,349.

The sting in the tail is we don't know how long the limited time Amazon voucher offer will stick around for. But if you move quickly, it makes for a good way to knock some cash off the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (which you can also score a discount on) or Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra that make for a perfect pairing with the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

As for the phone itself, in our initial Galaxy Z Flip 6 hands-on review, we called it a fun upgrade that packs many of the same great Galaxy AI features found in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, along with a few new ones designed solely for the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung's latest flippable phone rocks a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a new dual rail hinge design, 4,000 mAh capacity battery, and an upgraded 50MP main camera. So far we're more excited about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 than the Motorola Razr Plus 2024. We also really like all the new Galaxy AI features because many of them help to make the phone look more customizable than ever before.