iPhone 17 tipped to get as thin as the iPad Pro — and the MacBook Pro and Apple Watch could get the same treatment

Crew Cupertino has clearly been staying off the carbs of late. Not only was the new iPad Pro 2024 the slimmest Apple tablet in history, but recent rumours now point to skinnier, updated models of the iPhone, MacBook Pro and Apple Watch in the works.

We’ve already reported on the rumours that the iPhone 17 is pegged to be the “thinnest” Apple device to date , and now it looks like Apple’s iconic high-end laptop and smartwatch could be put on a strict “celery-only” diet from here on out (thanks Engadget).

Bloomberg ’s trusted industry analyst Mark Gurman is predicting “a new class of Apple devices that should be the thinnest and lightest products in the whole tech industry.“

Fellow analyst Ming-Chi Kuo then stated that he believed the Apple Watch Series 10 will be treated to a thinner chassis than the previous model, while also getting a larger screen.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While no precise launch window has been mentioned in regards to The Big A’s new slimmed-down tablet, MacBook or Apple Watch, Gurman predicts a super-skinny iPhone 17 could arrive in early 2025. Meanwhile, the upcoming iPhone 16 range of phones is rumoured to have a display that will be pricier than the current iPhone 15 Pro Max, with its actual screen dimensions falling somewhere between the Pro Max and the regular iPhone 15. For context, the Pro Max’s size is 6.29 x 3.02 x 0.32 inches, while the baseline iPhone 15 measures in at 5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches.

Considering these are high-end products designed to be thrown into a rucksack/your jeans pockets (well, maybe not so much in the case of this rumoured slimmed down MacBook Pro). Apple appears to be focusing on portability above all else.

There's no denying that these newly svelte (although very much still rumoured products) are exciting. My one slight worry? Just how durable will the thinnest iPhone, Apple Watch and MacBook Pro prove to be in day to day use? If they’ve been copying the homework of the absurdly endurable new iPad Pro, Apple won’t be overly sweating it.

