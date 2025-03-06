iOS 18.4 public beta 2 is here — new emoji and everything else to try on your iPhone

News
By
published

More Apple Intelligence tools unlocked

Unofficial iOS 18 logo on an iPhone
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For those in Apple's public beta program for iOS 18, the latest version of iOS 18.4 is ready to test out. This second public beta of Apple's upcoming iOS update brings a number of new features and fixes to the iPhone.

As with iOS 18.4 beta 1, if you're expecting to see Siri 2.0 here, you will be disappointed. The voice assistant upgrade has been delayed and likely won't appear until iOS 18.5 which may not arrive until May or June.

That said, a number of Apple Intelligence features are getting upgrades or introduced.

Here's what's new in iOS 18.4 beta 2:

  • Apple Vision Pro app: This new app is dedicated to browsing spatial content on your phone and more. It's similar to the Watch app for managing the Vision Pro headset and discovering content.
  • Control Center: Control Center adds Talk to Siri and Type to Siri controls. Plus, there's now a Control Center option for Visual Intelligence. (More on Visual Intelligence below.)
  • Custom Priority Notifications: You can now choose which apps are included and excluded from the AI-powered Priority Notifications tool.
  • EV routing: Apple Maps improves the ability to find EV chargers for certain cars during trips.
  • New emoji: Seven new emoji are part of iOS 18.4, including a shovel, harp, "Face with bags under eyes", leafless tree, turnip, fingerprint and a splatter.
  • New Shortcuts app actions: A number of new actions can be taken for a variety of Apple apps, and it can get very granular. Mostly, it hints at coming upgrades for Siri.
  • Visual Intelligence availability: iPhone 15 Pro owners can now use Visual Intelligence on their phone. The feature works without a Camera Control button, since that's lacking on the iPhone 15 Pro.

How to get the iOS 18.4 beta update

iOS 18.4

(Image credit: Future)

If you're already signed up for Apple's public betas or installed the previous iOS 18.4 public beta update, getting the newest one is pretty simple.

Go to Settings - General - Software Update and you should see beta 2 listed.

If you've never enrolled in Apple's public betas before you can sign up here.

iOS 18.4 public launch

As this version of iOS 18.4 remains a beta, you are likely to encounter to bugs and potentially, performance issues on your phone.

If you'd prefer to avoid that and wait for the more stable public release, Apple has said that we can expect iOS 18.4 to launch in "early April."

More from Tom's Guide

See more Phones News
TOPICS
Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
iOS 18 logo on an iPhone 15 Pro
iOS 18.4 beta is live — here’s all the new features for your iPhone
iOS 18 Notes
iOS 18.3 beta just arrived — here's what's changed
iOS 18 logo on an iPhone 15 Pro
iOS 18.4 tipped to launch soon with these game changing Siri upgrades
Software Update menu on iPhone showing iOS 18.2 ready to download
How to download iOS 18.2 and try the new Apple Intelligence features
iPhone lock screen showing Control Center shortcuts and the iOS 18 logo
iOS 18.3 is available now — here’s the new features for your iPhone
Apple Intelligence on an iPhone screen
iOS 18.2 arrives today: Here's the Apple Intelligence features you should try first
Latest in iPhones
Unofficial iOS 18 logo on an iPhone
iOS 18.4 public beta 2 is here — new emoji and everything else to try on your iPhone
Snap Grip Wallet.
I’ve tried dozens of wallet cases, but this MagSafe wallet does one thing I haven’t seen before
iPhone 17 Air render
iPhone 17 Air leaker just tipped how thin it will be — this is nuts
Siri in iOS 18 on iPhone
iOS 18.4 beta doesn't have big Siri changes — but those are coming
iPhone 17 Pro render
iPhone 17 Pro Max design just leaked in new set of renders — and it's even weirder than I thought
iPhone 16e review.
iPhone 16e battery capacity revealed — here’s how it compares to iPhone 16
Latest in News
Shogun season 1
'Shogun' season 2 just got an ominous update from a prominent Disney executive
Unofficial iOS 18 logo on an iPhone
iOS 18.4 public beta 2 is here — new emoji and everything else to try on your iPhone
AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT
Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT — I recommend these retailers in US and UK
(L to R) Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks, Maddie Hasson as Nichika Lashin in &quot;The Recruit&quot;
Netflix just canceled 'The Recruit' after 2 seasons and I'm stunned
An older woman and man holding a kettlebell in their chest as they squat down in gym class
This workout could reduce insomnia among over 60s, says new study
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
RTX 5070 can't match RTX 4090 performance in new benchmark — despite Nvidia's claims
More about iphones
Snap Grip Wallet.

I’ve tried dozens of wallet cases, but this MagSafe wallet does one thing I haven’t seen before
iPhone 17 Air render

iPhone 17 Air leaker just tipped how thin it will be — this is nuts
Shogun season 1

'Shogun' season 2 just got an ominous update from a prominent Disney executive
See more latest