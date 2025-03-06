iOS 18.4 public beta 2 is here — new emoji and everything else to try on your iPhone
More Apple Intelligence tools unlocked
For those in Apple's public beta program for iOS 18, the latest version of iOS 18.4 is ready to test out. This second public beta of Apple's upcoming iOS update brings a number of new features and fixes to the iPhone.
As with iOS 18.4 beta 1, if you're expecting to see Siri 2.0 here, you will be disappointed. The voice assistant upgrade has been delayed and likely won't appear until iOS 18.5 which may not arrive until May or June.
That said, a number of Apple Intelligence features are getting upgrades or introduced.
Here's what's new in iOS 18.4 beta 2:
- Apple Vision Pro app: This new app is dedicated to browsing spatial content on your phone and more. It's similar to the Watch app for managing the Vision Pro headset and discovering content.
- Control Center: Control Center adds Talk to Siri and Type to Siri controls. Plus, there's now a Control Center option for Visual Intelligence. (More on Visual Intelligence below.)
- Custom Priority Notifications: You can now choose which apps are included and excluded from the AI-powered Priority Notifications tool.
- EV routing: Apple Maps improves the ability to find EV chargers for certain cars during trips.
- New emoji: Seven new emoji are part of iOS 18.4, including a shovel, harp, "Face with bags under eyes", leafless tree, turnip, fingerprint and a splatter.
- New Shortcuts app actions: A number of new actions can be taken for a variety of Apple apps, and it can get very granular. Mostly, it hints at coming upgrades for Siri.
- Visual Intelligence availability: iPhone 15 Pro owners can now use Visual Intelligence on their phone. The feature works without a Camera Control button, since that's lacking on the iPhone 15 Pro.
How to get the iOS 18.4 beta update
If you're already signed up for Apple's public betas or installed the previous iOS 18.4 public beta update, getting the newest one is pretty simple.
Go to Settings - General - Software Update and you should see beta 2 listed.
If you've never enrolled in Apple's public betas before you can sign up here.
iOS 18.4 public launch
As this version of iOS 18.4 remains a beta, you are likely to encounter to bugs and potentially, performance issues on your phone.
If you'd prefer to avoid that and wait for the more stable public release, Apple has said that we can expect iOS 18.4 to launch in "early April."
