I'm calling it — this is the best Black Friday iPhone 16 Pro deal

There are a number of highly desirable Black Friday deals, but when it comes to Black Friday phone deals, its the offers on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro that no doubt attract a lot of interest. That's why I'm here to make sure you know about the free $300 gift card with any iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro model offer at Walmart, and explain why I believe it's the best iPhone 16 deal around for Black Friday's 2024 season.

There are lots of other iPhone 16 deals to check out this Black Friday, including one headline-grabbing offer that nets you any iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro for just a cent up-front. But with that offer requiring a three-year unlimited data contract in return, and only providing the discount via bill credits over that period, it won't be right for everyone.

That's why this Walmart deal is the best option. The $300 is a flat effective discount, assuming you will do more shopping at Walmart in the future. You can get more money off with a trade-in, but it's not compulsory. And you get a choice of activating the phone with either AT&T or Verizon, which gives you a little flexibility in who you want to handle your contract.

iPhone 16 Pro: $300 gift card with purchase @ Walmart

Effectively a 30% discount on the latest iPhone, this deal asks little of you other than choosing between Verizon and AT&T. You can get more money back in bill credits if you have a phone to trade in too.

As I mentioned before, you can get this offer on any of the four iPhone 16 models Apple launched this year. But as the iPhone 16 Pro is our favorite of the quartet, this is the phone we've centered this deal on.

Apple increased the size of the iPhjone 16 Pro's display to 6.3 inches, boosted the battery life and upgraded the telephoto camera to 5x zoom, helping close the gap between the Pro iPhone and the Pro Max version. The 16 Pro is also equipped with all of the latest Apple Inteligence features, and a new Camera Control to make adjusting and taking snapshots easier. It's one of the best iPhones around, and the best camera phone we've tested to date, and will make a great new phone for basically anyone with the budget for it.

Not quite what you were looking for? Not to worry, our main Black Friday deals guide will direct you to more phones and other on-sale items that could be what you're seeking.