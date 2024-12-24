Forget iPhone 17 Pro — iPhone 18 Pro just tipped to get this huge camera upgrade

Apple has yet to launch the iPhone 17, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from churning out leaks regarding the 2026 iPhone 18 Pro. The latest suggests that the upcoming flagship smartphone will feature a camera upgrade that will make it closer to a DSLR than an iPhone has ever been: variable aperture.

While this isn't the first time the term variable aperture has been mentioned regarding the iPhone 18 Pro, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reiterated that Apple is still planning to use the advanced lens technology in the upcoming phone. Thus, everyone has a reason to consider holding off on buying an iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 17 Pro.

In the report, Kuo said assembly equipment for the aperture blades will be supplied by Dutch manufacturer BE Semiconductor. The blades control how much light is let through, thus where the variable portion comes from.

The iPhone 18 Pro could create a more realistic background blur than the iPhone 16 Pro (above) with a variable aperture lens. (Image credit: Future)

Current iPhone Pro models have a fixed aperture of ƒ/1.78. The lens is always open with these phones, forcing you to capture photos with this widest aperture. The iPhone 18 Pro's variable aperture would allow more customization for each shot, creating more attractive images with realistic depth of field.

Previously, we heard a rumor that the iPhone 17 Pro could get a variable aperture lens. However, with the latest rumors targeting the iPhone 18 Pro, it seems Apple may need another year to prepare the technology for mass production.

This is still a rumor, and even if it's accurate, we don't expect the iPhone 18 models to launch until September 2026. That means there's plenty of time for Apple to change its plans if the variable aperture technology doesn't work as smoothly as the company hopes.

