I test all kinds of phone cases— these are my 6 favorites with Black Friday discounts

Black Friday phone deals are everywhere right now, helping you find the perfect phone for someone on your shopping list. (Or even for yourself, we don't judge around here.) But just because you managed to track down a great phone at a better price, your phone-related purchases aren't complete. There's still the matter of getting a case for that brand new phone.

Smartphones are certainly getting more durable, able to survive drops that would have knocked older devices out of commission. But nothing built by human hands is indestructible, and the last thing you want to have happen is for that newly purchased phone to suffer lasting damage from a drop, unexpected collision or just day-to-day wear-and-tear. Putting a case on a phone can add an extra level of protection, while letting you flash some individual style.

Most of us shop for cases by looking up ones for specific phones, and we've got you covered with all sorts of guides, from the best iPhone 16 cases to the best Galaxy S24 cases with just about every major flagship in between. But as the person who writes some of those case guides and who edits a bunch of the others, I've noticed one trend in particular — a lot of the picks for best cases frequently feature some of the same offerings from the same case makers.

It's understandable. When a case maker finds a good, dependable design, they're going to reuse it on different models from iPhones to assorted Android devices. And why not — if a particular case has the right blend of materials and cushioning to keep an iPhone 16 Pro safe, it's a pretty good better that it will safeguard a Galaxy S24 Plus or Pixel 9 Pro XL from damage, too.

I've gone over a bunch of our best case roundups and found the models that pop up time and time again. I then looked to see which of these frequently lauded phone cases turned out to be discounted as part of the many Black Friday sales that are already live. Keeping your phone looking as good as new should certainly be the main goal when shopping for a case, but why not get a great option for a lower price than normal if you can?

Here's a closer look at some of the best cases we've come across when putting together our phone case guides for Apple, Samsung and Google devices and what you can save if you pick up one of those cases right now.

What I look for in a phone case

Smartish Gripzilla for iPhone 16 (Image credit: Smartish)

The nice thing about phone cases is that we can choose the ones that reflect our particular tastes and needs. For some, they're going to want a case that offers maximum protection and little else. Others may prefer a case with a clear design that lets the original look of the phone shine through, while others still might want to choose from a range of different design.

But if I were to draw on my time evaluating phone cases, there are three specific things I consider. And I think they're good guidelines to follow if you're looking for a Black Friday deal on a phone case.

Drop protection: I'd put this first on any list of phone case criteria. The entire purpose of putting your phone inside a case is that you want to boost the odds that your handset will escape from any fall unscathed. So get a case that's more likely to make that happen.

I would suggest starting cases that promise at least 4 feet of drop protection, since that's about the height your phone will fall if it slips from your hand. If you want to be on the safe-side, 10-foot drop protection should provide enough protection without adding on too much bulk.

An assortment of colors: Very few things in life are black and white, so why should your phone case be among them? If those common colors fit your sense of style, great. But when I'm recommending cases, I favor ones that offer a bit of variety, as not everyone has the same taste. The more color options to choose from, the more likely you are to feel satisfied by your choice.

Special features: I value protection in a case, but I'm happy to see other features, too. Particularly favorites include a kickstand that can prop up a phone for hands-free viewing or slots to stash things like cash and payment cards. Others prefer cases that make it easy to attach their phone to a lanyard.

Top phone cases to look for on Black Friday

My picks below include links to examples of these cases for different phones. Before you buy, make sure you're selecting a case for the specific model you're looking to equip, as the best phone cases are designed with exact phone dimensions in mind.

1. Smartish Gripzilla

(Image credit: Smartish)

It's easy to keep your phone safe from drops if you never let it slip out of your hands in the first place, and that's what I like about the Gripzilla cases from Smartish. Available to accommodate all sizes of iPhone, the Gripzilla features grippy sides and finger groves that keep your handset where it belongs instead of tumbling toward unforgiving surfaces. Should your phone fall, though, Smartish says it drop-tests the case 50 times at 6 feet, with corners of the Gripzilla built to absorb shocks.

You can wirelessly charge your phone with the Gripzilla case in place, and it works well with MagSafe accessories. You're also not bound to one particular look, as the case comes in a number of different designs, including a clear option that shows off the back of your phone. There's even a custom print option, though that design will cost you a little more than the standard choices.

About the only negative thing I can say about the Gripzilla is from an Android standpoint. Smartish specializes in iPhone cases, so Samsung and Google users will have to look elsewhere.

2. Mous Limitless

(Image credit: Mous)

The Mous Limitless 5.0 cases for the latest Android devices like the Galaxy S24 and Pixel 9 series don't list drop protection numbers, but don't let that fool you into thinking these cases aren't built to take on the bumps and bruises of life. The Mous case features an impact absorbing design that keeps the worst effects of a drop away from your phone, while raised edges provide extra protection around the screen and camera. The side of the case has grip rips to give you a hold on your phone, while microfiber lining protects the back of your device.

Bonus features include six different finishes — I'm particularly partial to the look of the bamboo option — and there are eyelets in the case to attach lanyards and wrist straps to keep your phone close at hand. The case work with MagSafe charging as well.

iPhone users can opt for the Limitless 6.0 case, which the case maker says is sleeker and thinner than its previous offerings. There seem to be more color options as well.

3. Spigen Tough Armor

(Image credit: Spigen)

No matter which version of the Tough Armor you buy from Spigen, you're getting military-grade drop protection for your smartphone. Spigen has introduced a new version of its Tough Armor case for the iPhone 16 series that incorporate AI to help improve impact reduction and shock absorption, but the cases for Android phones should do the trick as well.

Tough Armor corners tend toward the dark side of things — there's lots of black and gunmetal — but the case does include a kickstand that you can use to prop up your phone. All versions of the case work with wireless charging, and if you pick up the Tough Armor for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, you've even got a place to stash your included S Pen.

4. Otterbox Defender

(Image credit: Otterbox)

I've used Otterbox cases on my own phones, and I appreciate the level of protection they bring and the way they're designed to fit specific models. With the Defender series, you're getting a case that exceeds military drop standards — 5x the standard for the Galaxy and Pixel versions and 7x if you've got an iPhone 16 model. Defender's slim profile means you're not adding extra bulk to your phone in the name of protection.

Color choices vary by phone model — you find blue and black available most of the time, with green and purple as possibilities for some phones. All versions of the Otterbox Defender support wireless charging, with the iPhone 16 models including MagSafe support. The Galaxy and Pixel versions of the case tout their use of recycled materials.

5. Mujjo Leather Wallet Phone Case

(Image credit: Mujjo)

As noted, I like my phone cases to serve multiple functions. Mujjo's Leather Wallet Phone Case does exactly that, with slots to hold two to three cards in addition to offering a place to stash your Pro model iPhone. The case comes in four different options, all featuring leather tanned with a water-saving process. Jujjo says that it turns to recycled materials for its cases, too, if you're worried about sustainability.

Don't confuse the case's good looks for a lack of protection. It's true that other cases on this list offer better drop protection, but Mujjo includes a raised leather bezel and a bump around the rear cameras to keep both from coming into contact with surfaces, lowering the risk of a shattering collision.

It's the current prices that really catch the eye, though, as the Leather Wallet Phone Case is currently half off for the latest iPhone models. Once again, this is an iPhone case specialist so Android users will have to turn to other wallet case makers to find comparable options.

6. Caseology Parallax

(Image credit: Caseology)

I'm more of a function over form guy, but I admit that I can't stop staring at the Caseology Parallax and the funky pattern on the back of the case. But that distinctive look isn't just visually impressive — it's a 3D Hexa Cube design that adds texture and enhanced ergonomics to better hold on to your phone. Caseology drops the Parallax 26 times at a height of 4 feet to make sure the case (and the phone inside) can withstand that kind of punishment; raised bezels around the screen add another degree of protection.

You can choose from a rainbow of different colors, with your choices depending on which phone you're shopping for. Prices have dropped severely for the Pixel and Galaxy versions of the Parallax, which makes this a great low-cost gift to pick up. The iPhone 16 price drops may not be as great, but that version of the case promises better MagSafe compatibility.