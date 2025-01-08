How to force restart your iPhone 16 — what to do when your device freezes

Every iPhone user has experienced that frustrating moment when their device becomes unresponsive. Whether your screen is frozen, apps aren't loading, or your iPhone 16 is acting strangely, knowing how to force restart (sometimes called a hard reset) can be a lifesaver.

Even the best iPhones need a restart occasionally, and while it might seem intimidating at first, Apple has made the process straightforward. You just need to know the right sequence of button presses.

This method is completely safe and won't delete any of your data or settings. Unlike a regular shutdown, a force restart can help resolve system issues when your iPhone isn't responding to normal commands. Let's walk through the simple steps to force restart your iPhone 16.

1. Press the volume up button (Image: © Future) Start by quickly pressing and releasing the volume up button on the left side of your iPhone 16. This should be a quick press — don't hold the button down. Think of it as a tap rather than a press.

2. Press the volume down button (Image: © Future) Immediately after, quickly press and release the volume down button. Again, this should be a swift action, similar to the previous step. Timing is important here, these first two steps should flow smoothly together.

3. Hold the side button (Image: © Future) Now press and hold the side button (the power button) on the right side of your device. Keep holding it down — this is the only button you'll need to hold rather than just press.

4. Wait for the Apple logo (Image: © Future) Continue holding the side button until you see the Apple logo appear on your screen. Once you see it, you can release the button. Your iPhone will then complete the restart process on its own.

