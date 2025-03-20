Pixel 9a’s on-device AI isn’t as good as the Pixel 9 — here’s what’s different

Google has finally unveiled the Pixel 9a. Like other A-series Pixels, the Pixel 9a offers many of the same features as the flagship Pixel 9 but with a much lower price tag.

That includes access to Gemini AI, but those of you expecting the same Gemini experience as Pixel 9 will be disappointed. As reported by Ars Technica, Google has released the Pixel 9a with a weaker version of the on-device Gemini Nano.

Specifically, while the rest of the Pixel 9 series uses Gemini Nano XS (Extra Small), the Pixel 9a runs Gemini XXS.

How Gemini Nano differs on Pixel 9a

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Why? Apparently, it’s all down to RAM limitations and the fact the Pixel 9a comes rocking 8GB of onboard memory. While Google upgraded the Pixel 9’s RAM to 12GB, specifically to enhance the phone’s on-device AI prowess, the Pixel 9a was clearly not so lucky.

On-device AI needs a lot of resources to run correctly, and having enough memory is a key part of making that work. Lack of RAM in older iPhones is also the reason why Apple Intelligence wasn't available on anything older or less powerful than an iPhone 15 Pro.

So it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Pixel 9a’s 8GB of RAM, the same amount as the Pixel 8a, affects its ability to run the same on-device AI models as the Pixel 9.

One of the big differences between Gemini Nano XS and XXS is that Gemini XS always runs in the background. Meanwhile XXS on Pixel 9a has to be loaded up every time it’s needed. That prevents the model from needing a continual stream of memory. The obvious downside is that loading the software from scratch every time means XXS won’t run as quickly or efficiently.

More importantly, though, is the fact that Gemini XXS isn’t multimodal — and only works with text.

Ars Technica notes that this means certain features, like the Pixel Screenshots app, won’t be working since the on-device AI isn’t able to process images. Similarly, Call Notes, which analyzes your phone calls to create a summary of the conversations, is also reportedly unavailable.

Pixel 9a is cheaper for a reason

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

While the Pixel 9a still seems like excellent value at $499, especially compared to the $599 iPhone 16e, compromises still have to be made to achieve that price tag. Gemini Nano XXS is just one, as is the fact that the phone reportedly has the same Exynos 5300 modem as the Pixel 8a.

The Pixel 9a also comes with a few more of the traditional A-series compromises. The design is less durable, particularly with the older Gorilla Glass 3 display, and the ultrawide camera is limited to 13MP instead of 48MP. Wired and wireless charging speeds are noticeably slower than the Pixel 9.

As we get closer to the phone's April release, we'll have more in-depth opinions about the Pixel 9a in the coming weeks. In the meantime, check out our Pixel 9a hands-on for initial thoughts about the new phone.