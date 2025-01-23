Nothing releases an image of Arcanine on X — could this be the Nothing Phone (3)?

Nothing could be hinting at the long-awaited Nothing Phone (3) with an image of the fire Pokémon Arcanine.

There's something special when it comes to Nothing hinting at possible new devices. While other companies make use of teasing shots of the device, Nothing likes to take a different direction. In the past, the company used the image of the Mega Aerodactyl to hint at the Nothing Phone (2a), and history could be repeating itself.

In a recent post on X, Nothing showed off the pixelated image of an Arcanine. On its own, it's a pretty cool-looking image, but a bit of digging reveals a deeper message. Last year GSM arena revealed that a device that was likely the Nothing Phone (3) had appeared on Geekbench. What is interesting here is that the device had the model number A059, and 59 also happens to be the Pokedex entry for Arcanine. Now, it could all be chance, but this is a coincidence that's pretty hard to ignore.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

The model in question was listed with an unspecified chipset that resembled the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. However, another rumor stated that the phone will likely feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. This chip, like others in the S range of Qualcomm chips, won't quite match the version found in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, the chip offers AI features to more affordable Android phones.

Aside from the inner hardware, there are also indications that Nothing could copy a big feature from the iPhone 15 Pro Max. In a post on social media, Nothing Phone CEO Carl Pei showed off a redesigned quick setting panel for Nothing OS 3. However, it was soon noticed that the device in the image was not the Nothing Phone (2) due to a brand new button. While we don't know its exact purpose, there's speculation that might be a customizable button like Apple's Action Button.

So far there's been no word from Nothing about what this post means, but we'll be keeping our eyes open for any development. However, Nothing will likely wait for a bit, at least until the hype around the Galaxy S25 series' announcement passes.

