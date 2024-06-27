Forget Anker — this 3-in-1 MagSafe cube charger I’ve been using is 65% off for early Prime Day

I have a problem. Everyone in the office knows I’m constantly testing out the best MagSafe chargers, so my desk is cluttered with them. I’ve always been jealous of Anker’s 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe, but its $150 cost makes it a tough sell. That’s why I’m in love with the Lisen 3-in-1 MagSafe Cube Charger instead, which looks exactly like Anker’s, but it’s an outstanding early Prime Day deal at 65% off.

Originally $79.99, you can get the Lisen 3-in-1 MagSafe Cube Charger for $27 at Amazon. There’s an instant discount of 33% off with an extra 29% off clippable coupon. But at checkout, you can use the code "20RJ9PN2" to get extra savings that brings its total cost before tax to $27.53. This turns out to be a 65% off discount from its original price, which looks light years better than the $150 you’d shell out for Anker’s version. (For more discounts, check our guide to this week's best Amazon promo codes).

With its space saving design, you'll be able to charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously without having to spend a fortune on it. Really, it looks and functions exactly like Anker's version, but it's a fraction of the cost. Note: Click the on-page coupon and use coupon code "20RJ9PN2" at checkout to get this final price.

First of all, I’ve been using the Lisen 3-in-1 MagSafe Cube Charger for a month now and it’s one of those accessories that genuinely puts thought into its design. When it’s closed, it’s condensed down into this cube shape that makes it perfect for travel. What’s ingenious about the design is how it tucks away the Apple Watch charger into its underside, which stays firmly there because of its magnetic connection.

On my desk, I love that the Lisen 3-in-1 MagSafe Cube Charger has an adjustable wireless charging pad for my iPhone — allowing me to either position it in vertical and horizontal positions. With the latter, I’ve been using my iPhone as a digital picture frame and alarm clock on my desk thanks to StandBy Mode. Much like other MagSafe chargers I’ve tested, it charges my iPhone in the same amount of time with its 15W wireless charging speed. But it also works perfectly with other Android phones, assuming it’s using a MagSafe compatible phone case.

Right behind the MagSafe charging pad is another charger for AirPods, but I’ve mostly been using it to charge my Google Pixel Buds Pro that I much prefer over the AirPods Pro 2. And finally, the detachable Apple Watch charger connects into place along the right side of the Lisen Cube — so everything is densely packed together to take up minimal space on my desk.

At the end of the day, its $27 price is a much easier cost versus the $150 for Anker’s version. With all of the savings, you could use it towards other accessories for your phone.