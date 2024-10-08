Prime Day MagSafe charger deals — here's my 7 favorite discounts starting from $10

One of the challenges with my commute, along with any out-of-state traveling, is having to pack properly to carry the bare essentials in my backpack. That’s why I cannot stress enough about the utility of the best MagSafe chargers out there because they allow me to charge multiple devices without adding much bulk to my load. In fact, my favorite 3-in-1 MagSafe charger is at its all-time lowest price for October Prime Day.

The Lisen 3-in-1 Metal MagSafe Travel Charger is down to $45 from its original cost of $66. By applying the extra 40% coupon on the page, then using code “53TJ5J9O” at checkout, it brings down the cost to a mere $21 — which is a 67% off savings from its normal price.

While it’s my favorite MagSafe charger for travel, I’ve tested dozens in the last year to really know what it takes. Part of the reason why I use them religiously is because of the convenience of being able to charge multiple devices simultaneously. And while they’re meant to work best with Apple gadgets, I’ve used them to charge some of the best Android phones and best wireless earbuds too.

From deskside 3-in-1 MagSafe chargers that turn your iPhone to a digital photo frame thanks to StandBy Mode, or a simple MagSafe charger with an embedded battery pack, the best Prime Day deals on MagSafe chargers I’ve picked out covers every price point and need.

Best Prime Day MagSafe charger deals

HUOTO MagSafe 5,000 mAh Foldable Charger: was $20 now $10 @ Amazon

The Huoto MagSafe Foldable Charger fits in your pocket, can charge your phone and Apple Watch simultaneously, and packs a decent 5,000 mAh battery for charging anywhere and anytime.

Lisen 3-in-1 Metal MagSafe Travel Charger: was $64 now $21 @ Amazon

This compact sized Lisen Metal MagSafe Travel Charger offers incredible utility for being able to charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously. Don't forget to clip the 40% off coupon on the page and then use code "53TJ5J9O" at checkout to bring its cost down to $21.

OtterBox MagSafe Wireless Charging Stand: was $49 now $23 @ Amazon

Looking to charge just your iPhone? The Otterbox MagSafe Wireless Charging Stand offers speeds up to 15W with MagSafe, while also keeping your device secured in place whether it's in portrait or landscape mode.

ESR Qi2 15W MagSafe Car Mount Charger: was $35 now $24 @ Amazon

If you're driving a slightly older vehicle that doesn't have a built-in wireless charger, then the ESR Qi2 15W MagSafe car charger will not only charge an iPhone at 15W speeds, but it'll also keep it firmly in place. And since it's a Qi2 charger as well, many newer Android phones can also take advantage of using it.

iWALK 3-in-1 Foldable MagSafe Charging Station: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

No need to fuss around with pesky wires because the iWALK 3-in-1 Foldable MagSafe Charging Station has everything you need in a compact design that can fit snuggly into a backpack. It also features an adjustable height to get your iPhone at the exact angle you need.

Spigen ArcField MagSafe Charger: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

With its minimalist design, the Spigen ArcField MagSafe Charger features an adjustable MagSafe charger for your iPhone and a tiny section specifically for the AirPods. It charges at the rate of 7.5W with the iPhone and 5W with the AirPods, but you'll need to purchase a USB-C charger separately.