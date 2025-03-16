Apple WWDC 2025: iOS 19 and everything we know so far

News
By published

When and what to expect from Apple’s next World Wide Developer Conference.

iOS 19 logo on an iPhone
(Image credit: Future)

Apple’s latest World Wide Developer Conference — or WWDC 2025 — isn’t too far away. Always a major part of the tech calendar, the event is predominantly software-based, with Apple showing off the latest enhancements for iPhone, iPad, Mac and more to an audience of developers.

In the past, Apple hasn’t shied away from using the event to launch hardware, either. Indeed, the iPhone SE, Vision Pro and the HomePod were all originally launched at WWDC giving even those with a casual interest in tech a reason to pay attention.

Here’s everything we know about the WWDC 2025 so far.

When is WWDC 2025?

WWDC 2023 live in cupertino

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It would be extremely surprising if WWDC weren’t scheduled for June. Though the event has been held at various times in the year since its inaugural one in 1983, since 2007 it’s been June every time, and Apple doesn’t like to mix things up too much. Numbered iPhones have similarly only been announced in September for the last decade, with only one small pandemic-shaped blip in 2020.

When in June? Looking at the past decade’s worth of dates, they tend to be in the first two weeks. So while we won’t know for sure until Apple officially announces it, you should pencil in June 2 to June 6 and June 9 to June 13 as probable dates.

WWDC 2025: What software are we expecting?

Stills from Front Page Tech's video, showing renders of what iOS 19 may look like.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech / YouTube)

The most interesting software developments concern iOS 19, which Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has described as “one of the most dramatic software overhauls in the company’s history.” The redesign is said to be inspired by Vision Pro with its rounded icons, and even the camera app is reportedly getting a makeover inspired by the headset.

Whether we’ll see anything of the new-look Siri, however, is up for debate. While it was demoed at last year’s WWDC, it has since been officially postponed, and although Apple is still aiming for iOS 19, it may slip even further. Given the controversy and backlash surrounding its delay, it would perhaps be more surprising if Apple mentioned it much at all.

In fact, we may get no more Apple Intelligence for iOS 19. “Everything I’ve heard suggests that iOS 19 will not include any significant consumer-facing changes to Apple Intelligence,” Gurman wrote at the start of March. Later, in a separate piece, he added: “Apple is unlikely to unveil groundbreaking new AI features at this coming WWDC. Instead, it will likely lay out plans for bringing current capabilities to more apps.”

It’s not just about iPhone software, of course, and we could also see improvements to the respective operating systems of Apple Watches, iPads, Apple TV, Vision Pro and Macs. For the latter, with macOS 16, we’re expecting a design overhaul to bring it more in line with iOS which, as outlined above, may look more like Vision Pro.

Speaking of Vision Pro, Gurman says that visionOS 3.0 will be a “pretty feature-packed release”, so perhaps that will feature heavily too, as version 2.4 will be out the door well before June.

WWDC 2025: Is any hardware expected this year?

HomePod with display concept render

(Image credit: Yanko Design)

Unfortunately, while in the past Apple has used WWDC to introduce whole new product lines including Vision Pro and HomePod as well as smaller product refreshes, new hardware isn’t guaranteed. And to date, we haven’t heard any talk of new hardware announcements.

That’s not exactly surprising, given the busy start to 2025 Apple has had, with the iPhone 16e, M4 MacBook Air, M3 iPad Air and A16 iPad all launching in the first three months.

It’s possible that Apple would once have debuted its rumored smart home hub at this year’s event, but with the delays to Siri 2.0 pushing it back, we may well have a hardware-free WWDC this year.

See more Phones News
TOPICS
Alan Martin
Alan Martin

Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
iPhone 17 Air concept image
What to expect from Apple in 2025 — iPhone 17, M4 MacBook Air, AirPods Pro 3 and more
iPhone 16 Pro Max shown in hand
What to expect from iPhones in 2025: iPhone 17 Air, iPhone SE 4 and more
Tim Cook with iPhone in front of Apple logo
Apple February event 2025 — iPhone SE 4, new HomePod and all the new products to expect
HomePod with display concept render
Apple HomePod with display now rumored for late 2025 launch
iPhone 16 Pro shown held in hand
iOS 19 may bring Apple Intelligence powers to more iPhone apps — but without any big new features
iOS 19 logo on an iPhone
iOS 19 — all the biggest rumors so far
Latest in Phones
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: 7 biggest expected upgrades
iOS 19 logo on an iPhone
Apple WWDC 2025: iOS 19 and everything we know so far
Google Assistant
Gemini to kill off Google Assistant on most Android phones — here's what you need to know
iPhone 17 Pro render
iPhone 17 Ultra just tipped to replace Pro Max in new leak — with these key upgrades
samsung galaxy s25 edge mockup at galaxy unpacked
Galaxy S25 Edge is overhyped — I want Samsung to make this phone thinner instead
RCS messaging on an iPhone
Forget green bubbles — iPhones will soon get encrypted RCS messaging to Androids
Latest in News
iOS 19 logo on an iPhone
Apple WWDC 2025: iOS 19 and everything we know so far
Siri
Siri 2.0 features reportedly only working ‘two-thirds to 80% of the time’
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, March 16 (#644)
Nintendo Switch 2
New Nintendo Switch 2 FCC filing suggests this beloved Nintendo controller could make a comeback
(From L to R) Rohan (Nik Dodani), Josh (Brandon Flynn), Dorothy (Edie Falco), John (Dean Norris), and Liddie (Lisa Kuthrow) in The Parenting
Max top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #378 (Sunday, March 16 2025)
More about phones
iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: 7 biggest expected upgrades
iPhone paying for something using Apple Pay at a card reader

I’ve finally used Apple Wallet for mobile payments — here’s what I learned
Siri

Siri 2.0 features reportedly only working ‘two-thirds to 80% of the time’
See more latest
Most Popular
Siri
Siri 2.0 features reportedly only working ‘two-thirds to 80% of the time’
Shohei Ohtani #16 of Team Japan pitches during a game at Tokyo Dome ahead of the MLB Tokyo 2025
MLB Tokyo 2025 live stream: How to watch Dodgers vs Cubs series from anywhere
Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler sit in the grass on Yellowstone season 5
'Yellowstone' series finale now available on Peacock — here's how to stream it now
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, March 16 (#644)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #378 (Sunday, March 16 2025)
Nintendo Switch 2
New Nintendo Switch 2 FCC filing suggests this beloved Nintendo controller could make a comeback
(From L to R) Rohan (Nik Dodani), Josh (Brandon Flynn), Dorothy (Edie Falco), John (Dean Norris), and Liddie (Lisa Kuthrow) in The Parenting
Max top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
In court in Dedham, Massachusetts. (From left) Attorney Emily Little, Karen Read and attorney David Yannetti
How to watch 'A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read' from anywhere online
MacBook Air M4
MacBook Air M4 teardown reveals familiar repairability pain points
Google Assistant
Gemini to kill off Google Assistant on most Android phones — here's what you need to know