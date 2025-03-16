Apple WWDC 2025: iOS 19 and everything we know so far

Apple’s latest World Wide Developer Conference — or WWDC 2025 — isn’t too far away. Always a major part of the tech calendar, the event is predominantly software-based, with Apple showing off the latest enhancements for iPhone, iPad, Mac and more to an audience of developers.

In the past, Apple hasn’t shied away from using the event to launch hardware, either. Indeed, the iPhone SE, Vision Pro and the HomePod were all originally launched at WWDC giving even those with a casual interest in tech a reason to pay attention.

Here’s everything we know about the WWDC 2025 so far.

When is WWDC 2025?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It would be extremely surprising if WWDC weren’t scheduled for June. Though the event has been held at various times in the year since its inaugural one in 1983, since 2007 it’s been June every time, and Apple doesn’t like to mix things up too much. Numbered iPhones have similarly only been announced in September for the last decade, with only one small pandemic-shaped blip in 2020.

When in June? Looking at the past decade’s worth of dates, they tend to be in the first two weeks. So while we won’t know for sure until Apple officially announces it, you should pencil in June 2 to June 6 and June 9 to June 13 as probable dates.

WWDC 2025: What software are we expecting?

(Image credit: Front Page Tech / YouTube)

The most interesting software developments concern iOS 19, which Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has described as “one of the most dramatic software overhauls in the company’s history.” The redesign is said to be inspired by Vision Pro with its rounded icons, and even the camera app is reportedly getting a makeover inspired by the headset.

Whether we’ll see anything of the new-look Siri, however, is up for debate. While it was demoed at last year’s WWDC, it has since been officially postponed, and although Apple is still aiming for iOS 19, it may slip even further. Given the controversy and backlash surrounding its delay, it would perhaps be more surprising if Apple mentioned it much at all.

In fact, we may get no more Apple Intelligence for iOS 19. “Everything I’ve heard suggests that iOS 19 will not include any significant consumer-facing changes to Apple Intelligence,” Gurman wrote at the start of March. Later, in a separate piece, he added: “Apple is unlikely to unveil groundbreaking new AI features at this coming WWDC. Instead, it will likely lay out plans for bringing current capabilities to more apps.”

It’s not just about iPhone software, of course, and we could also see improvements to the respective operating systems of Apple Watches, iPads, Apple TV, Vision Pro and Macs. For the latter, with macOS 16, we’re expecting a design overhaul to bring it more in line with iOS which, as outlined above, may look more like Vision Pro.



Speaking of Vision Pro, Gurman says that visionOS 3.0 will be a “pretty feature-packed release”, so perhaps that will feature heavily too, as version 2.4 will be out the door well before June.

WWDC 2025: Is any hardware expected this year?

(Image credit: Yanko Design)

Unfortunately, while in the past Apple has used WWDC to introduce whole new product lines including Vision Pro and HomePod as well as smaller product refreshes, new hardware isn’t guaranteed. And to date, we haven’t heard any talk of new hardware announcements.

That’s not exactly surprising, given the busy start to 2025 Apple has had, with the iPhone 16e, M4 MacBook Air, M3 iPad Air and A16 iPad all launching in the first three months.

It’s possible that Apple would once have debuted its rumored smart home hub at this year’s event, but with the delays to Siri 2.0 pushing it back, we may well have a hardware-free WWDC this year.