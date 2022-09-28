Windows 11 update causing Blue Screen of Death – how to fix it

Windows 11 update 22H2 was released on September 20 and it’s already causing serious problems for some Windows 11 users. And when we say serious, we mean Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) serious. Thankfully, there’s a fix that should hopefully prevent you from ever experiencing this annoyance first-hand.

As sister site TechRadar (opens in new tab)reports (via Laptop Mag (opens in new tab)), systems with 11th gen Intel Core “Rocket Lake” processors are the ones being affected. Additionally, some users with Nvidia GPUs who also have a Rocket Lake CPU are reportedly experiencing dropped frame rates thanks to 22H2. This echoes how the Windows 11 TPM requirement caused headaches for users with AMD CPUs. Apparently, folks in the Windows Insider Program told Microsoft about the dropped frames, but the Redmond-based tech giant failed to address the issue.

New Windows 11 update, new problems. (Image credit: sdx15 / Shutterstock)

However, dropped frames in the best PC games isn't as big of an issue as a system crash. So what’s causing the BSoD for some people? It turns out it’s an incompatibility issue Windows 11 22H2 has with certain Intel Smart Sound Technology (SST) drivers on Rocket Lake CPUs. To be more specific, it’s driver IntcAudioBus.sys with a file version of 10.29.0.5152 or 10.30.0.5152, according to a report from Microsoft (opens in new tab).

It’s possible that your PC may not have the Intel SST feature. For instance, my gaming rig has a Rocket Lake CPU but lacks Intel SST. If you want to know if you have this feature, go to Device Manager and look for Intel Smart Sound Technology (Intel SST) Audio Controller.

If you have the feature and are experiencing BSoD, Microsoft urges you to update the Intel SST driver. The process differs depending on your PC’s manufacturer, so be sure to check out said manufacturer’s website for an update. Conversely, you can manually update the driver by going to Settings > Update and Security > Windows Update > View Optional Updates.

Outlook

While it’s good that Microsoft is swiftly releasing a fix for this issue, it’s still frustrating that it’s happening in the first place. Then again, major system tend to have annoying bugs and crashes for some people. Such is the life of a Windows user.

Hopefully, Microsoft continues ironing out Windows 11 22H2’s various hitches so that it runs as smoothly as possible. The last thing anyone needs to face is that horrid Blue Screen of Death.