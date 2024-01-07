Wigan Athletic vs Man Utd live stream: How to watch the FA Cup third round online

The Wigan Athletic vs Man Utd live stream features two teams looking to forget about their struggles in the league and reach the fourth round of the FA Cup as the Latics welcome United to the DW Stadium on Monday. You can watch from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Man Utd manager Erik Ten Hag will hope the FA Cup can provide a welcome distraction after a disastrous period that has seen his side dumped out of European competition and suffering Premier League defeats to Nottm Forest, Bournemouth and West Ham. The Red Devils have traditionally excelled in the FA Cup, winning the tournament on 12 occasions and reaching the final last year where they lost to rivals Man City.

United also have a wonderful record against Wigan, having only lost to the club once in their history, with the most recent victory coming in 2017 when they secured a thumping 4-0 win. That means it will be a huge task for the Latics and young manager Shaun Maloney, but the Scot will hope a boisterous crowd at the DW Stadium can inspire his players and put United under pressure early on.

It should be a fascinating encounter so read on to find out how you can get a Wigan Athletic vs Man Utd live stream from wherever you are.

How to watch the Wigan Athletic vs Man Utd live stream wherever you are

The Wigan Athletic vs Man Utd live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the game.

Watch Wigan Athletic vs Man Utd for free

How to watch the Wigan Athletic vs Man Utd live stream for FREE in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. can watch the Wigan Athletic vs Man Utd on ITV or stream it online via ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Wigan Athletic vs Man Utd live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Watch Wigan Athletic vs Man Utd in the U.S.

How to watch the Wigan Athletic vs Man Utd live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Wigan Athletic vs Man Utd live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as the Disney Star Wars library.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Wigan Athletic vs Man Utd live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Watch Wigan Athletic vs Man Utd around the world

How to watch the Wigan Athletic vs Man Utd live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Wigan Athletic vs Man Utd live stream on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Wigan Athletic vs Man Utd live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Wigan Athletic vs Man Utd live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including the Wigan Athletic vs Man Utd live stream. The streaming service is AU$9.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home.

How to watch the Wigan Athletic vs Man Utd live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can stream Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.