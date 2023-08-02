UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2023 live streams: How to watch for free from anywhere

The 2023 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships gets underway on Thursday, August 3, as the world’s bravest riders compete in a host of MTB events across two different venues in the wilds of Scotland.

The biggest event on the mountain bike calendar has arrived, with a total of 17 rainbow jerseys up for grabs across the various disciplines. Held over ten days, junior, U23 and elite titles for men and women will be up for grabs in cross-country Olympic (XCO), cross-country marathon (XCM), short track (XCC), E-MTB, Team Relay and downhill events.

Taking place at Fort William, which regularly hosts UCI MTB World Cup events, the downhill races will see riders tackle jumps, bumps, rock gardens and berms at incredible speed. The 2.82km course has 555m of vertical drop and will provide a serious challenge for even the most fearless of competitors. French ace Loïc Bruni is the defending champion in the men’s event, while Austrian youngster Vali Höll triumphed in the women’s elite race last year.

For the XCO event, riders will race on the 3.5km loop in Glentress Forest which has elevation gains of 145m per lap. Grit, determination and stamina are vital for success as the rough terrain and steep slopes can cause mayhem, especially if the weather takes a turn for the worse. Swiss legend Nino Schurter and French superstar Pauline Ferrand-Prévot are the defending elite champions.

The rest of the events are also being held at Glentress Forest, with the XCC races taking place on a testing 0.9km course that requires striking the right balance between speed and skill. The XCR will see teams of six navigating the mud and attempting to come up with a strategy that allows them to share the burden of the hugely demanding course, while the XCM will see riders pushed to the absolute limit on a 96.5km course that features several punishing climbs.

In the E-MTB event, riders race a similar course to the XCO, but there is one huge difference, the bikes are battery-powered. Top speeds are capped at 25kph and racers must finish on the same bike and the battery they started with.

If you live in the U.K., Australia, France, Italy, Spain or Belgium, then you can look forward to a FREE UCI Mountain Bike World Championships live stream in 2023.

That's because the free-to-air BBC and its BBC iPlayer streaming service in the U.K., SBS and SBS on Demand streaming service in Australia, France TV Sport in France, Rai Sport in Italy, RTVE in Spain, and Sporza in Belgium all have rights to the action.

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free UCI Mountain Bike World Championships coverage?

You can watch it via a VPN instead.

UCI Mountain Bike Championships live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a UCI Mountain Bike World Championships live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the event is on?

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch UCI Mountain Bike World Championships live streams on BBC iPlayer even though they're not in the U.K.

How to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Championships live streams in the U.S.

The 2023 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships is being shown live on FloBikes in the U.S.

A FloBikes subscription costs $150 per year, which works out to $12.50 per month.

If you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, you can use a VPN.

How to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Championships live streams in the U.K.

The majority of the UCI Cycling World Championships action is being shown across BBC Two, BBC Three and via the BBC Red Button.

That means you can watch a UCI Mountain Bike World Championships live stream for free on BBC iPlayer, which is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.

If you're currently traveling overseas, you can use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad.

Should you want to watch every event and don't mind splashing out a bit of money for more comprehensive coverage, then you may want to try Discovery Plus or GCN Plus.

A Discovery Plus subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels.

GCN Plus costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year, and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events throughout the year.

How to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Championships live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships on FloBikes, which costs US$150 per year (roughly CA$200).

Not at home right now? Use a VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch UCI Mountain Bike World Championships live streams in Australia

As you may already be aware, Aussies can watch the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships for free on SBS and SBS on Demand.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2023 on your SBS account, as if you were back home.

UCI Mountain Bike World Championships 2023 schedule and events

MOUNTAIN BIKE DOWNHILL

Thursday, August 3

Qualifying

Friday, August 4

Qualifying & Finals

Saturday, August 5

Finals

MOUNTAIN BIKE CROSS-COUNTRY MARATHON

Sunday, August 6

Mountain Bike Cross-country Marathon

MOUNTAIN BIKE CROSS-COUNTRY

Tuesday, August 8

Cross-Country Short Track Qualifying

Wednesday, August 9

E-MTB Cross-Country

Cross-Country Team Relay

Thursday, August 10

Cross-Country Olympic Juniors

Cross-Country Short Track Finals

Friday, August 11

Cross-Country Olympic U23s

Saturday, August 12

Cross-Country Olympic Elite