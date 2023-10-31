Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup game online

The Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream is an all-Premier League match-up with the extra spice of being a repeat of last season’s Carabao Cup final — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN.

Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream takes place on Wednesday, November 1.

► Time: 4:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 p.m. PT / 8:15 p.m. GMT / 7:15 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 2)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The League Cup 2023 final saw Man Utd emerge victorious over Newcastle thanks to goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford at the iconic Wembley Stadium back in February. It was the sixth time the Red Devils have lifted the historic trophy and marked the first silverware of the Erik ten Hag era. Now Man Utd face the same opposition as they look to progress to the quarter-finals of this year’s tournament.

Even better for the home side, Newcastle are currently enduring a full-blown injury crisis. The Magpies are missing seven first-team players including key men such as Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Harvey Barnes. Man Utd have struggled with absentees in recent weeks as well, but the situation is improving with Casemiro and Raphael Varane likely to return to face Newcastle.

In the last round, Man Utd swept aside Crystal Palace with a comfortable 3-0 win, whereas Newcastle caused a Carabao Cup upset by eliminating Man City at St James’ Park. However, with such a thinly stretched squad, the odds of the Magpies repeating that feat look pretty slender, and Man Utd will feel confident they can inflict cup defeat on Newcastle for a second year running.

This is the biggest matchup of the Carabao Cup round of 16, so you won’t want to miss the Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream, and we’ve got all the details you need to watch online and from anywhere down below.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream wherever you are

As you'll read below, the Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual streaming service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sky Sports or another service to watch the game.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. will be pleased to know that a Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream will be shown live on ESPN Plus.

ESPN Plus costs $10.99 a month, or you can save a few bucks by signing up for an annual plan which costs $109.99 for the year. ESPN Plus is also available in a bundle alongside Hulu and Disney Plus starting from just $14.99 a month (for an ad-based subscription).

Man Utd vs Newcastle will be shown on ESPN Plus. The sports-focused streaming service also offers football, basketball, baseball, wrestling and more.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports has the Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream on DAZN.

Unfortunately, DAZN discontinued its free trial offer last year, but you can still sign up for the service in order to watch all the action from the Carabao Cup. A DAZN subscription costs $24 CAD per month, or $199 CAD for the year.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream in Australia

If you want to watch the Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream from Australia you'll need to have access to beIN Sports. This can be added to your TV package, or you can sign up for beIN as a separate subscription. This costs $19 per month or $179 for the year.

Alternatively, you can opt for Kayo Sports which includes beIN in its package. Kayo also offers a two-week trial, and after your free 14 days, a basic plan costs $25 a month, while a Premium subscription is a little more expensive at $35.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.

How to watch the Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream in New Zealand

The Man Utd vs Newcastle live stream will be shown on beIN Sports — the exclusive rights holder to Carabao Cup soccer in New Zealand. Sky Subscribers can add beIN to their existing package for an additional $31.99 a month.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.