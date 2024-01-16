Dolehide vs Gauff live stream: How to watch Australian Open 2024 second round online

Coco Gauff hopes to make it to the latter stages of a tournament where she has traditionally struggled when she faces fellow American Caroline Dolehide on Margaret Court Arena in the second round of the Australian Open. Read on for how to watch Dolehide vs Gauff live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Dolehide vs Gauff live streams: TV schedule, dates The Dolehide vs Gauff takes place on Wednesday, January 17

► Time: 3 a.m GMT / 10 p.m ET (Jan. 16) / 7 p.m PT. (Jan. 16) / 2 p.m AEDT

• FREE — 9Now (Australia)

• U.S. — ESPN via SlingTV and ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Eurosport via Sky or Discovery Plus

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Having ended 2023 on a high by winning her maiden Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open, Gauff has arrived in Melbourne with renewed confidence and an improved serve thanks to some help from compatriot Andy Roddick. After breezing through her first round match against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-3, 6-0, the 19-year-old American revealed she had received some serving tips from the retired star.

"I went to see him for two days. It was a really good two days. I think that my serve has improved. He’s probably one of the best servers in history," revealed Gauff, who dropped just one point on her serve in the second set against Schmiedlova.

Gauff will now put her serving skills to the test against fellow American Dolehide who has never made it past the second round at a Grand Slam in singles competition. However, the 25-year-old regular appears in the latter stages in doubles tournaments and has one WTA doubles title to her name.

It will be the first time Dolehide has ever played Gauff and she will be a huge underdog as her younger opponent is seen as one of the favorites to lift the title, despite never having been past the fourth round in Melbourne.

Follow our guide as we explain how you can watch a Dolehide vs Gauff live stream and watch Australian Open games from wherever you are.

Dolehide vs Gauff live streams around the world

How to watch Dolehide vs Gauff live streams in the U.S.

Tennis fans in the U.S. will need ESPN to watch a Dolehide vs Gauff live stream. The cable brand will have extensive coverage from Flushing Meadows on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and the Tennis Channel.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV. The Sling Orange package starts at just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN.

Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels and includes ESPN. It offers a 7-day free trial.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

ESPN Plus costs $9.99 per month for the basic package, but you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $99.99. That brings access to more boxing, plus the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, FA Cup soccer, major tennis and even the UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month (or less with a Sling TV promo code). The Sling Orange option comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got dozens of sports channels, including ESPN and the Tennis Channel, and offers a 7-day free trial. You can also save on fees with our Fubo promo codes.

How to watch Dolehide vs Gauff live streams in the U.K.

British tennis lovers will be able to watch Dolehide vs Gauff live streams on Eurosport, which is available through Sky TV or Discovery Plus.

Eurosport comes with a Sky TV package, starting at £26 per month. Subscribers can also stream online via the Eurosport website and Eurosport app.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99.

If your cable TV comes from Virgin Media, meanwhile, Eurosport is included in your regular subscription.

Or you can get Eurosport coverage via Discovery Plus for £5.99 per month.

Going on holiday? Sign up to ExpressVPN or another VPN service and you'll be able to use the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch Dolehide vs Gauff live streams in Canada

Canadians can get all the Dolehide vs Gauff action on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package. If they've cut the cord, they can sign up for TSN or RDS streaming accounts for $19.99/month or $199/year.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch Dolehide vs Gauff in Australia

Aussies can watch Dolehide vs Gauff live streams on Channel Nine,and on the on-demand service 9Now. That's great news because 9Now is available for free; all you need is an Australian postcode.

Those lucky tennis fans Down Under also have a pay-TV option to watch comprehensive coverage of every court at the tournament, plus a number of other sports, ad-free on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $15 Stan sub), after a 30-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Remember, Aussies who aren't in the country right now will simply need to sign up to a VPN such as ExpressVPN in order to watch all the action as if they were back home.