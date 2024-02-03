Buatsi vs Azeez live stream: How to watch boxing online, fight card, start time, odds

It's a much-anticipated eliminator for a future shot at the WBA light heavyweight title, an all-British affair between two unbeaten South Londoners who have put their friendship to one side for their biggest ever bout, which has already been postponed once. Don't miss it. Read on and we'll show you how to watch a Buatsi vs Azeez live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Buatsi vs Azeez live stream, Date, Time, Channels ► Date: Saturday, February 3

► Venue: OVO Wembley Arena, London, U.K.

► Time: (est. ringwalks) 7:15 p.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. PT / 10:15 p.m. GMT / 9:15 a.m. AEDT (Sunday, February 4)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

Buatsi vs Azeez live stream, Date, Time, Channels

Joshua Buatsi has been tipped for big things ever since picking up bronze at the Rio Olympics in 2016 but the Ghana-born light heavyweight is yet to explode onto the world scene. The 30-year-old has often been accused of taking the easy fight in his 17-0 professional record. Now trained by Virgil Hunter, Buatsi is a keen practitioner of the sweet science and has an excellent boxing IQ, but he needs to come through a war if he's to be feared by light heavyweight kings Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev.

Dan Azeez has reached this point the hard way. He came through the ABAs as an amateur and got tongues wagging by winning the prestigious Box Cup in 2013 at Alexandra Palace, but it was a September 2021 stoppage of Hosea Burton — Tyson Fury's cousin — that signalled his potential in the pro game.

The 34-year-old, who models himself on Marvin Hagler right down to the white socks with red trim, has since beaten compatriots Rocky Fielding and Shakan Pitters to emerge as one of the U.K.'s best late-bloomers. A pressure fighter who's excellent on the inside, he's got the determination to prove he's the best of South London one-time friends. This is a real pick 'em bout.

Here's everything you need to watch a Buatsi vs Azeez live stream, including options from around the world, plus the tale of the tape and expected odds.

Watch Buatsi vs Azeez in the U.S.

How to watch a Buatsi vs Azeez live stream in the U.S.

Boxing fans in the U.S. can watch the Buatsi vs Azeez live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service, which did a recent deal to show all the BOXXER shows from Sky Sports in the U.K. across the pond. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

If you're traveling outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Buatsi vs Azeez live stream by using a VPN.

In addition to showing selected U.K. boxing shows promoted by BOXXER, Peacock also has a number of Premier League 23/24 live streams, plus a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like The Office, Suits, Law & Order and Real Housewives.

Watch Buatsi vs Azeez in the U.K.

How to watch a Buatsi vs Azeez live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports is broadcasting a Buatsi vs Azeez live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18 per month to add those channels. The fight will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14 per month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow a Buatsi vs Azeez live stream by using a VPN service.

Can you watch Buatsi vs Azeez in Canada?

Can you watch a Buatsi vs Azeez live stream in Canada?

At the time of writing, unfortunately there isn't a broadcaster announced for a Buatsi vs Azeez live stream in Canada. We'll keep checking for any late deals that have been done, though, and update this page if we find anything.

In Canada on vacation right now? Use a VPN service to access your regular live stream from home without being geo-bloked.

Can you watch Buatsi vs Azeez in Australia?

Can you watch Buatsi vs Azeez in Australia?

Unfortunately, it's a similar case Down Under as it stands there is no broadcaster for the Jonas vs Mayer live stream in Australia.

Kayo Sports is a regular for boxing live streams, so you may want to keep an eye out closer to the fight to see if a late deal has been struck.

Remember, if you're traveling Down Under at the moment and want to catch the fight with your regular subscription from abroad, get yourself a VPN to stop yourself being geo-blocked.

Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Joshua Buatsi Dan Azeez Nationality U.K. U.K. Date of birth March 14th, 1993 August 30th, 1989 Height 6' 2" 5' 10' Reach 74.5" 70.1" Total fights 17 20 Record 17-0 (13 KOs) 20-0 (13 KOs)

Buatsi vs Azeez fight card

Joshua Buatsi vs. Dan Azeez , 12 rounds, WBA light heavyweight eliminator

, 12 rounds, WBA light heavyweight eliminator Adam Azim vs. Enoch Poulsen, 12 rounds, for Azim’s European junior welterweight title

Caroline Dubois vs. Miranda Reyes, 10 rounds, female lightweights

Ben Whittaker vs. Khalid Graidia, 8 rounds, light heavyweights

Francesca Hennessy vs. Laura Belen Valdebenito, 6 rounds, female featherweights

Jeamie “TKV” Tshikeva vs. Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko, 6 rounds, heavyweights

Buatsi vs Azeez odds

DraftKings has the odds with Buatsi as the favorite (-390), while Azeez is the +280 underdog.