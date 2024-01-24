Bournemouth vs Swansea: How to watch FA Cup fourth round online and for free

The Bournemouth vs Swansea live stream features two teams looking to bounce back from home defeats in the league. Who will come out on top in this FA Cup fourth-round clash? You can watch it FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Bournemouth vs Swansea live stream, date, time, channels The Bournemouth vs Swansea live stream takes place on Thursday, January 25.

► Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 6:45 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 26)

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Bournemouth have been one of the Premier League’s form teams in recent weeks. Under Andoni Iraola, the Cherries have strung an impressive set of results together. They have done so playing an exciting brand of football that fans are starting to enjoy. Their recent 0-4 defeat at the hands of Liverpool doesn’t mask the progress that has been by a squad that looked at risk of the drop not that long ago. Max Aarons is out injured, but Milos Kerkez may be fit enough to feature.

Swansea find themselves towards the wrong end of the Championship table and have only got one point from their last two league games. The Swans comfortably saw off Morecambe in the last round of the FA Cup, but this tie will prove more of a challenge for a side prone to leaking goals. It's also worth noting that Swansea have not beaten Bournemouth the last 12 times that these teams have faced each other.

Both clubs could do with a good cup run, so tune in on Thursday to see who progresses as we explain all the ways to get a Bournemouth vs Swansea live stream where you are.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Swansea live stream for FREE in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every single minute of this third round replay without spending a penny. That's because Bournemouth vs Swansea will be streaming for FREE.

The full game will be shown via an online stream available on BBC iPlayer so you can watch every single dramatic moment without needing a streaming service subscription or having to pay a box office fee.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Bournemouth vs Swansea live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead, and we'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Swansea live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Bournemouth vs Swansea live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $9.99 a month or $99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $19.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like The Dropout and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Bournemouth vs Swansea live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Swansea in Canada

Canadians can watch the Bournemouth vs Swansea live stream on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Bournemouth vs Swansea live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Swansea live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including Bournemouth vs Swansea. The streaming service is AU$8.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is our top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Swansea live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Bournemouth vs Swansea live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.